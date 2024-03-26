Editorial : Government Should Push Ahead with MSW Charging Scheme

In Hong Kong's neighbouring regions such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, waste charging was put in place a long time ago to promote waste reduction at source, and their successes have been evident to all. Data shows that daily waste disposal per capita in Japan and South Korea is less than 1 kilogramme, and their recycling industries are fully fledged.

Hong Kong, in contrast, dumps 1.5 kilogrammes of MSW per capita into its landfills per day. Despite the fact that Hong Kong is also a developed economy, its MSW per capita is 50% higher than that of Japan or South Korea. In terms of waste charging and waste reduction at source, Hong Kong has already lagged a long way behind. If it fails to implement such a basic green policy, how can the city convince the outside world that it takes sustainable development seriously?

As early as 1998, the SAR government proposed the concept of the "user pays" principle in its Waste Reduction Framework Plan. It was not until 2021 that the Legislative Council adopted the MSW charging scheme at long last. The government originally planned to implement the scheme across the city on 1 April. However, due to inadequacies in different aspects such as public awareness and preparations, the public had a lot of doubts about the details of its implementation. As a result, at the beginning of this year, the authorities announced that the implementation of MSW charging would be postponed until 1 August, and 1 April became the date for the launch of a pilot scheme.

The government announced the details last week. There will be 14 pilot locations including government offices, public housing estates, "triply inadequate" buildings (without an owners' corporation, a residents' organisation and a management company), nursing homes, shopping malls and restaurants. The authorities are to submit a report on the pilot scheme to the Legislative Council between May and June.

The intended purpose of delaying the MSW charging scheme for four months is to allow the government to be better prepared for its implementation. The pilot scheme is to solve the specific implementation problems that might be encountered pragmatically. However, some people in the political and business sectors seem to hope that the trial scheme will provide the government with a less embarrassing route to postpone the waste levy again or to suspend it altogether.

At yesterday's meeting of the LegCo Panel on Environmental Affairs, a lawmaker expressed considerable doubts about whether the date 1 August was suitable for the citywide implementation of the MSW charging scheme, and asked whether the scheme could be considered alongside the opening of the Shek Kwu Chau incineration facility next year. Another lawmaker queried whether the authorities would continue to postpone the implementation, or consider implementing it in phases, if the results of the pilot scheme were not satisfactory, and so on.

Waste levy and reducing waste at source are something that should be done and can be done. When the plastic bag levy was first introduced, there was also opposition from the business community and some citizens were not used to it, but in the end it proved achievable. Given the years of discussion on the MSW charging scheme and its adoption by the Legislative Council, there is no reason why the government should fail to act on something it has decided on.

明報社評2024.03.26：政府先行先試做準備 垃圾徵費莫決而不行

■/ Glossary 生字 /

ready somebody (for something) : to prepare somebody for something

evident : clear; easy to see

fully fledged : completely developed; with all the qualifications necessary for something