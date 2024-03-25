Editorial : Sharp Rise in Youth Crime Rate in Mainland China

In recent years, the juvenile crime rate on the mainland has surged. In the three years beginning 2020, the numbers of minors under the age of 14 who were under investigation and prosecuted were 55,000, 74,000 and 78,000 respectively. The number of young offenders has been rising steadily. Among them, bullying in school accounts for a high proportion of the cases, with incidents of junior high school students using violent means to bully their peers occurring frequently.

The three junior high school students involved in the murder case in Handan, Hebei, had previously bullied the victim and dug a deep hole in advance of the murder. After killing the victim with shovels, the trio buried his body together. Even more chilling is that after the killing, the trio went home and continued to play video games, and went to school the next day "as usual", as if they could not have cared less about the brutal murder.

Life education courses are nothing new. However, many schools that currently offer such courses have got hold of the wrong end of the stick, focusing on instilling safety awareness into students so that they can avoid life-threatening accidents. Life education is not holistic if it only teaches students to treasure their own lives and does not teach them to respect the lives of other people or animals, nor can it correct the root cause of young people's misconceptions about lives, which lead them to bully, hurt or even kill others.

Do the improper attitudes and misbehaviour of young people stem from families that send ''delinquents'' to schools, or originate from negligence on the part of schools? Are the education authorities at their wits' end in the face of deep-rooted social mores? This seems to be an eternal topic of contention in all countries, and a conclusion can never be reached. On the other hand, we should ask which side has a smaller responsibility: society, families or schools? Which side can say loudly that their responsibilities are lighter? If this argument is valid, society, families and schools should take their responsibilities more unswervingly.

Nowadays, the crime rate of young people is soaring, and the means of crime are becoming more and more brutal. The problem has not happened overnight, nor is there merely a single cause. This is why the solution must be multi-pronged. Harsher punishments would only be a palliative measure.

The shocking case in Handan, Hebei should be a wake-up call. The message to everyone is that measures are urgently needed to correct young people's bad attitudes, improve their bad habits, and inculcate in them a kind and friendly heart. The government should take the lead in formulating overall plans and give schools greater responsibility. When good social mores are formed, parents can be forced to cooperate, and only then can teenagers develop good attitudes.

明報社評2024.03.25：內地青少年犯罪率急升 政府學校家長無一免責

■Glossary 生字 /

savage : very violent or cruel

nonchalance : a calm and relaxed way of behaving; behaviour that gives the impression you are not feeling any anxiety

soul-searching : careful examination of your thoughts and feelings because you are very worried about whether or not it is right to do something