Editorial : Ensuring the Quality of GSH Units

Kai Chuen Court sits atop Diamond Hill Station with convenient transportation. It was launched in 2021, when the property market was at its peak, and attracted many eligible citizens who went on to apply. It was even hailed as the ''King of GSH estates''. But since new owners began to move in last month, there have been reports of buyers cancelling the transactions. In the past, there were generally only a dozen or so such cases for Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) and GSH housing. In contrast, Kai Chuen Court has accumulated more than 120 such cases so far, accounting for nearly 6% of the units sold. This is a rare situation.

The government launched the GSH scheme in 2016. The aim was to create a rung on the property ladder between public housing and HOS housing, so that public housing tenants with the means can purchase units similar to public housing but newer, thereby speeding up the circulation of public housing. Of course, some people might think that, in terms of the layout, there is not much difference between a GSH unit and a public housing one. However, for public housing tenants who dream of owning a home, the GSH scheme is indeed an inexpensive option. As long as the quality and location are good, there will definitely be people willing to buy these units.

In recent years, the sales of some GSH units have stalled. One of the main reasons has been the glut of nano apartments. As the government has set a lower limit for the floor area of subsidised sale housing, the Housing Authority has also agreed to adjust the ratio between large and small units, increasing the number of larger units as much as possible to meet homebuyers' aspirations for better living conditions.

When people invest money in a property, they naturally hope to see it in good order when handed over to them. While about 1,600 units in Kai Chuen Court have been occupied, there has been a string of complaints from owners about construction quality, including problems such as skewed doors, possibly hollow bricks in the kitchen and even leakage from the sewage pipes on the exterior walls of some units.

Yesterday (21 March) the contractor said that repair lists had been submitted by about 480 units, and most of the repairs had been completed. It believed the leakage from sewage pipes on exterior walls to be an isolated incident. As for ''hollow bricks'', it had arranged for the subcontractor to rebuild parts of the walls in the units in question to dispel the doubts of the owners.

The government is facing a serious fiscal deficit. Recently, some members of the Legislative Council have suggested a relaunch of the plan to sell public housing units. Some suggest adjusting the ratio between public housing and subsidised-sale housing to 7:3 to reduce the strain on public finances. Indeed, the sale of public housing can bring additional revenue to the government and save the government a lot of management costs and housing expenses. However, experience also shows that there are many technical problems in selling public housing. The assets must not be sold at rock-bottom prices, and consideration must be given to management and maintenance issues arising from mixed tenure. Rather than selling some of the public housing units on each estate, it is preferable to turn the entire public housing block into a GSH project for sale. However, the authorities must ensure the quality of GSH housing so that the public finds them attractive to choose.

鑽石山綠置居啟鑽苑上月中開始入伙以來，負面消息甚多，除了錄得過百宗「撻訂」個案，也有業主投訴外牆污水渠漏水，不滿施工質素。

啟鑽苑位處鑽石山站上蓋地段，交通便利，2021年推出時，正值樓市高峰期，吸引不少合資格市民申請，甚至被喻為綠置居「屋王」，然而自從上月開始入伙以來，卻不斷傳出買家「撻訂」的消息。以往居屋和綠置居一般只有十多宗「撻訂」個案，相比之下，啟鑽苑「撻訂」個案至今超過120宗，佔售出單位近6%，情况罕見。

政府2016年推出綠置居，目的是在公屋與居屋之間，增設一層置業階梯，讓有一定能力的公屋住戶，可以購買跟公屋類似而較新建的單位，從而加快公屋流轉。當然，有人會嫌綠置居格局跟公屋大同小異，但對於抱有置業夢的公屋戶而言，綠置居始終是一個便宜選擇，只要質素好、位置佳，一定有人願意購買。

近年部分綠置居滯銷，一大原因是納米單位太多。隨着政府為資助出售房屋面積設定下限，房委會亦同意調整大小單位組合比例，盡量增加大面積單位，以滿足置業者「住好些」的期望。

市民斥資置業，當然希望收樓時看到單位「企企理理」。啟鑽苑約1600個單位已入伙，陸續有業主投訴施工質素問題，例如大門安裝歪斜不平衡、廚房疑有空心磚，甚至有單位外牆污水喉出現滲漏。

承建商昨天表示，合計約有480個單位提交了執修清單，大多數已完成執修處理，外牆污水喉滲漏相信是個別事件，至於「空心磚」問題，為免業主存疑，已安排分判商重造相關單位部分牆身磚。

政府財赤嚴重，最近有立法會議員建議重推出售公屋計劃，亦有意見主張調整公屋及資助出售房屋的7：3比例，減輕公共財政壓力。出售公屋可為政府帶來額外收入，也可節省大量管理成本及房屋開支，但以往經驗亦顯示，出售公屋存在很多技術問題，既不能賤賣資產，也要顧及混合業權產生的管理及維修問題。比起每個屋邨拆售部分公屋單位，將整幢公屋變成綠置居出售，做法相對可取，然而當局必須確保綠置居的建屋質素，才能吸引市民選擇。

