Editorial：Uphold Diversity, Revive Economy with Article 23 in Place

Of course, amid the unpredictable rivalry among the global powers, the safeguarding of national security can only be an ongoing process, not a completed one. The SAR cannot afford to relax. However, the prolonged tension in the city's political and social atmosphere is not conducive to the restoration of Hong Kong's distinctive character as an ''economic city''. Only by maintaining a diverse and open society can Hong Kong exhibit its strength and contribute to the country's needs. As the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance is new, some foreign businessmen and citizens may still harbour all sorts of doubts about it. The authorities should work with patience and tolerance to boost the confidence of various parties.

Article 23 of the Basic Law stipulates that the SAR must enact its own laws regarding crimes that endanger national security, for example, treason and insurrection. In 2003, the SAR government's attempt to promote the Article 23 legislation was unsuccessful. In the two decades that followed, the authorities did not touch on the topic again, and during this period, the city also saw major changes in its political environment. Political struggles in the legislature became increasingly intense, while street protests outside the legislature also became more radical. In 2020, the central government enacted the Hong Kong National Security Law, which dealt with some of the problems. However, as the law does not cover crimes like treason or espionage, it cannot be taken as a substitute for the Article 23 legislation.

Unlike the previous attempt at legislation, it can be said that this time the authorities pressed ahead with great speed. From the start of public consultations at the end of January to the introduction of the bill to LegCo on 8 March for the first and second readings, only less than two months were spent. LegCo completed all the legislative procedures and passed the bill after its third reading yesterday, a process that only took 12 days. Yet from another perspective, it has taken the SAR nearly 27 years to fulfil its constitutional duty of the Article 23 legislation, which was actually long overdue.

In the past ten years or so, Hong Kong's development has reached a bottleneck. Intense political struggles, entrenched vested interests, bureaucratic conservatism have all been factors that hampered Hong Kong's development. Now that Hong Kong has entered a new era with its political stability restored and loopholes in national security plugged, the SAR government should seize the time to develop the economy, improve people's livelihood and resolve deep-rooted social conflicts.

In the past two months, the SAR has communicated with foreign chambers of commerce multiple times regarding the Article 23 legislation. But after all, the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance is a new law, and the West's image of Hong Kong has worsened in recent years. Therefore, some foreign companies and overseas non-governmental organisations may have doubts regarding the new law. That should not be confused with political manipulation by foreign forces. It is also understandable that some citizens are not clear about the terms of the new law and have all kinds of questions. Even though the legislation of Article 23 has been completed, the government still has the responsibility to give more explanations and respond to public concerns.

明報社評 2024.03.20：23條立法香港翻新頁 維護社會多元拼經濟

《基本法》23條立法延宕近27年，終於昨天完成。立法會全票三讀通過《維護國家安全條例》，是一個重要里程碑。特區履行了憲制責任，為香港歷史翻開新一頁，未來可以專注拼經濟、謀發展，相信中央稍後也會推出一系列措施，支持香港發展。

當然，大國鬥爭風譎雲詭，維護國家安全只有進行式，沒有完成式，特區不能鬆懈下來，惟政治社會氣氛長期繃緊，也不利於香港重拾「經濟城市」本色。維護好社會多元開放，才能發揮香港所長，貢獻國家所需。《維護國家安全條例》是新事物，部分外商和市民可能仍有各種疑慮，當局應以耐心和包容的處事態度，增強各方信心。

《基本法》23條訂明，特區必須就叛國、叛亂等危害國安罪行自行立法。2003年，特區政府推動23條立法無果，之後20年，當局一直未再處理有關問題，其間香港政治環境也出現了重大變化，議會內政治鬥爭愈演愈烈，議會外街頭鬥爭也變得激進化。2020年中央制定《港區國安法》，處理了部分問題，惟並未涵蓋叛國、間諜等罪行，無法取代23條立法。

有別於上次推動立法，當局今次立法可謂推進神速，由1月底公眾諮詢展開，到本月8日條例草案交付立法會首讀二讀，只花了個多月時間，而立法會跑畢所有立法程序，昨天三讀通過條例，歷時也不過是12天，然而換個角度看，特區23條立法，等了近27年才完成憲制責任，其實已是拖得太久。

過去10多年香港發展陷入瓶頸，政治鬥爭激烈、固化利益藩籬、官僚保守因循，都是窒礙香港發展的因素。現在香港已進入新時期，政治回復穩定，國家安全缺口亦已填補，特區政府應抓緊時間，發展經濟改善民生，化解社會深層次矛盾。

過去兩個月，特區就23條立法，多次與外國商會溝通，然而《維護國家安全條例》畢竟是新法例，近年西方對香港印象轉差，部分外資和海外非政府機構對新例或有疑慮，這不應跟外部勢力政治操作混為一談；部分市民不了解新例條文，存在各種各樣的疑問，亦可理解。即使23條立法已完成，政府仍有責任多作解說，回應外界關切。

/ Glossary生字 /

harbour：to keep feelings or thoughts, especially negative ones, in your mind for a long time

entrench：​to establish something very strongly so that it is very difficult to change

hamper：to prevent someone doing something easily