Editorial : Tougher Law Enforcement on Illegal Structures at Redhill Peninsula

The problem of unauthorised structures in low-density luxury detached houses is long-standing. According to people in the real estate industry, the illegal underground structures in some houses can be quite staggering. In terms of floor area, these underground structures can easily match the unit above, meaning that a luxury home of 2,000 square feet can end up boasting an actual area of nearly 4,000 square feet. With the owner not having to pay rates for any floor area of an unauthorised structure, the whole affair is no different from fraud.

What is tricky is that these detached houses are generally more concealed. Their unauthorised extensions underground are less likely to be discovered, staying completely under the radar of high-altitude surveys. The authorities' law enforcement is also weak. As homeowners and contractors responsible for unauthorised construction projects alike stay tight-lipped, the public seldom has a chance to get a glimpse of what the industry describes as "open secrets". However, in September last year, a once-in-a-century black-signal rainstorm laid bare such illegal structures.

The landslide in Redhill Peninsula exposed some detached houses containing unapproved basements and encroaching on government land. In some cases, the government's retaining walls on the slope had even been illegally demolished, leading to a public uproar. Afterwards, the Buildings Department and the Lands Department focused their efforts on the inspection of detached houses along the coast. At the end of December last year, they announced that 29 houses involved both the construction of unauthorised structures and the occupation of government land. Another 40 houses involved the construction of unauthorised structures, and one involved the occupation of government land.

Having checked information from the government, this newspaper has found that the Buildings Department issued removal orders to a total of 72 houses on 22 September 2023, 6 December 2023 and 24 January 2024, including four detached houses located in the area affected by the landslide. According to these removal orders, there were 32 detached houses involving unauthorised construction of floors, most of which were underground constructions. In two houses, two-storey basements had been illegally built. There were also detached houses with structures added on multiple floors. Based on different information, this newspaper has found that a detached house at Redhill Peninsula had a three-storey unauthorised structure. The detached house with the most unauthorised structures had a total of 16 violations.

According to documents issued by the Buildings Department, removal work on these detached houses must commence within 30 to 90 days of the issuance of the removal order, and must be completed within 60 to 150 days. Four of the houses were issued with an unauthorised building removal order on 22 September last year. The deadline for completing the removal work expired in the middle of last month. However, according to recent observations and analysis by our reporters, some unauthorised structures remain.

When cracking down on unauthorised construction, the authorities should consider not only public safety risks but also the severity of the violations. We hope that the authorities will talk the talk and walk the walk. They should amend the Building Ordinance as soon as possible, imposing heavy penalties on cases of serious unauthorised construction and barring their owners from dawdling and evading their legal responsibilities.

明報社評2024.03.19：紅山半島僭建未拆 加緊執法不容拖拉

港島豪宅紅山半島去年9月山泥傾瀉，暴露獨立屋僭建猖獗，事後屋宇署和地政總署高調巡查，先後向數十間涉事獨立屋發出清拆令。半年轉眼過去，大部分僭建物尚未移除，部分甚至連搭棚施工的迹象也未有。

低密度豪宅獨立屋僭建問題存在多時，有地產業人士表示，部分獨立屋地下僭建情况，可以相當誇張，隨時等同於地下多建一間面積相同的單位，意味一間2000平方呎的豪宅，實際面積可能接近4000平方呎，業主毋須為僭建樓面繳納分毫差餉，形同詐騙。

問題是這些獨立屋位置一般較為隱蔽，地下僭建物不易為人發現，高空勘察根本不起作用。當局執法不力，無論屋主還是負責僭建工程的承辦商也守口如瓶，外界甚少機會窺見這些業界口中的「公開秘密」，然而去年9月一場世紀黑雨，卻把僭建真相清楚暴露於公眾面前。

紅山半島山泥傾瀉，揭露有獨立屋僭建地庫及霸佔官地，甚至非法拆除政府斜坡擋土牆，公眾為之嘩然。事後屋宇署和地政總署聚焦巡查臨海一帶獨立屋，去年12月底公布有29間屋同時涉及僭建和佔用官地，另有40間涉及僭建、1間涉及佔地。

本報翻查官方資料，發現屋宇署先後於去年9月22日、12月6日及今年1月24日，合共向72間屋發出清拆令，包括位於山泥傾瀉範圍的4間獨立屋。清拆令內容顯示，有32間獨立屋涉及僭建樓層，絕大部分屬地下僭建，其中兩間屋僭建了兩層地庫。另外，亦有獨立屋在多個樓層加建搭建物。本報綜合不同資料，發現紅山半島有獨立屋僭建3層高的搭建物，而違規最多的一間獨立屋，合共有16項違規問題。

根據屋宇署發出的文件，各獨立屋須於清拆令發出日期起計30至90天內展開工程，並於60至150天內完成工程，其中4間屋去年9月22日被頒下僭建物清拆令，完成清拆工程的期限，上月中旬已屆滿，可是根據記者近日觀察分析，部分僭建物仍然存在。

當局打擊僭建，除了考慮公眾安全風險，亦應考慮違規情節嚴重程度，期望當局說到做到，盡快修訂《建築物條例》，重罰嚴重僭建個案，不容違規業主拖拖拉拉，逃避法律責任。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

fly by : to seem to pass very quickly

staggering : so great, shocking or surprising that it is difficult to believe

encroach on sth : to slowly begin to cover more and more of an area