Editorial : Proper Handling of Supervision by Public Opinion on the Mainland

The gas leakage and explosion occurred in Sanhe City, Langfang, which is adjacent to Beijing. Reporters from several media outlets rushed to the scene to cover the incident, only to be driven away by police and workers there. Afterwards, the Sanhe government released a statement, explaining that rescuers discovered ''the risk of leakage remained at the site of the incident'', so they recommended that ''all non-rescue personnel retreat beyond the cordon''. This explanation is reasonable and justified.

The statement also said, ''The front-line staff had poor communication skills, and their methods were rough and unsophisticated. This caused misunderstandings among journalists and doubts from the public, resulting in adverse social effects''. But there was nothing more. Such clarification is evading the important and dwelling on the trivial.

When handling emergencies at a scene, the reasonable practice is to form a cordon and keep non-rescue personnel off the area. This not only ensures that rescue personnel are not being hindered from saving lives and helping the wounded, but also prevents the occurrence of derivative accidents. In this incident, the cordon was formed 500 metres away from the explosion. It is questionable whether such a wide area should be cordoned off.

If there was indeed a sudden discovery and dangerous elements were spreading, the journalists should have complied with the widening of the warning area. As the reporter's coverage came to an abrupt end afterwards, it is impossible to know whether the leakage of natural gas did spread further and whether the explanation of the Sanhe government was reasonable.

It is not uncommon for mainland local governments to treat reporters roughly, refuse to respond to questions from reporters at the scene, and only issue post-incident ''official reports'' to briefly explain what happened and how the matter was resolved. What is rare this time is that immediately after the incident, the All-China Journalists Association issued an online statement titled ''Legitimate coverage is the right of journalists''.

In the statement, the association states that when a major safety incident occurs, the public is keen to get more information. It says journalists' professional coverage can address public concerns and stop the spread of rumours. Journalists' professional coverage does not complicate matters; information circulating on the internet, in contrast, can easily lead to rumours. The association asks, ''Can a press release really substitute for coverage at the scene?'' It also pleads for ''efforts to facilitate journalists' coverage'', adding that ''one should not simple-mindedly and roughly prevent journalists from discharging their normal duties in order to control public opinion''.

China is a unitary state, with all power coming from the government. It is entirely up to the government when and how much power is delegated. Accepting the supervision of public opinion should not be empty words or merely a slogan. Proper supervision by public opinion will not only ensure social events are handled properly, but also be integral to building a harmonious society together with the people.

明報社評2024.03.18：突發事件管理採訪失誤事小 處理輿論監督不得其法事大

河北省三河市上周發生爆炸案，釀成7人死亡，27人受傷。央視記者在現場採訪遭到警察與工作人員強行驅趕，有關短片在網上流傳，全國嘩然。

毗鄰北京的廊坊三河市發生燃氣泄漏爆炸案，多家媒體記者迅速趕赴採訪報道，卻遭到在場警察和工作人員推搡驅離。事後三河市政府的聲明表示，原因是由於救援人員發現，「事故現場仍然存在泄漏風險，建議所有非救援人員全部撤離到警戒線以外」。這樣的解釋是合情合理的。

而「由於一線工作人員溝通能力不強，方式方法粗暴簡單。引發了記者朋友的誤解和輿論的質疑，產生了不良社會影響」，僅此而已。這樣的澄清，則有避重就輕的問題。

突發事件的現場處理，合理的做法是拉起警戒線，將非救援人員隔離，以免妨礙救援人員救死扶傷和防止次生意外的發生。而這次事件的警戒線已經在500米以外，是否合理範圍，本已成疑。

若然確實是因為臨時發現，危險元素擴大，延伸警戒範圍，記者也應該配合。由於記者之後的報道戛然而止，現場是否確實泄漏天然氣進一步擴散，則無從得知，三河市政府的解釋是否合理，也無從判斷。

內地地方政府粗暴對待記者，不回應現場記者的提問，只在事後發表「官方通報」，簡單交代事發經過和處置結果，這種處理手法不時發生。這次罕有的情况是，中國記協在第一時間在網上發表聲明《正當採訪是記者的權利》。

該聲明明確表示，發生重大安全事故，民眾都在期盼了解更多信息，記者的專業採訪，可以回應民眾關切，制止謠言傳播，記者的專業採訪並非添亂，而且網絡信息易滋生謠言，質疑「一紙通稿真能代替現場報道嗎？」記協的聲明呼籲，「要為記者採訪提供便利，不能為了控制輿情，簡單粗暴阻撓媒體記者正常履職」。

中國是單一制國家，所有的權力來自政府，何時放權以及放權多寡，完全取決於政府的態度。接受輿論監督，並非一紙空文或者流於口號，輿論監督用法得宜，不但可以妥善處理社會事件，也是跟民眾共建和諧社會的要素。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

disperse : to move apart and go away in different directions; to make somebody/something do this

simple-mindedly : by only thinking about one particular aim or goal because you are determined to achieve something

unitary : consisting of a number of areas or groups that are joined together and are controlled by one government or group