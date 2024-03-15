Editorial : Promoting An Age-Friendly Consumption Environment

The elderly population in Hong Kong continues to grow at a fast pace. According to the Census and Statistics Department, the proportion of elderly people aged 65 or above in the total population rose from 17% in 2016 to 21% last year. It is forecast to exceed 30% by 2036, meaning that there will be an average of one elderly person in every three Hong Kongers.

In the past, the elderly were often regarded as an age group conservative about spending. However, a research report titled "Building an Age-Friendly Consumption Environment" published by the Consumer Council a few years ago, indicated that many elderly people were still active in the consumer market even though they had retired. Not only were they on a stable financial footing, but they were also willing to spend money on entertainment and social activities. An international survey even found that the purchasing power of Hong Kong's elderly population ranked among the highest in the world, and the developmental potential of the silver economy was considerable. The problem is that the market has failed to keep up with the needs of elderly consumers and provide them with thoughtful services.

As elderly people need to spend money, naturally they have to manage their finances on a daily basis. The convenience and user-friendliness of banking services are crucial for them. This is exactly what the Consumer Council's latest survey explores. Generally speaking, the levels of educational attainment of elderly people today are not low. However, as people age, their physical functions inevitably decline. Their memory and ability to learn new things are not as good as when they were younger. At the same time, financial technology develops in leaps and bounds, with online, digital, and mobile banking services becoming the norm. Such a digital divide can easily become an obstacle for the elderly to use banking services.

The government and business sector must strive to create an ''age-friendly'' consumption environment to develop the silver economy. However, the current age-friendly measures in the Hong Kong market are actually quite incoherent. Most of these measures have been put in place by the industry voluntarily and thus do not form a comprehensive policy system. Many elderly people have had unpleasant experiences when spending money. They have felt disrespected or even led to buy expensive products not suitable for them.

The survey conducted by the Consumer Council a few years ago showed that Hong Kong's market environment failed to cater to the needs of elderly consumers, with 70% of the elderly people surveyed believing that there were not enough suitable products and services to choose from. Among the ten industries frequently patronised by the elderly, banking services were one of the few that over half of the respondents found satisfactory. Fewer than 30% of the respondents were happy with services such as insurance, tourism and home design for the elderly.

To develop the silver economy, the government needs to formulate a comprehensive strategy and learn from the successful practices in other regions. As for the business sector, it must adopt more age-friendly measures to improve the spending experience of the elderly.

明報社評2024.03.15：塑造「長者友善」消費環境 通盤策略推動銀髮經濟

消費者委員會調查長者使用銀行服務情况，發現銀行雖有採取一些「長者友善」措施，惟明顯有不足之處，建議業界改善。本港銀髮經濟發展潛力龐大，長者一樣有消費和理財需要，銀行服務與時並進，除了推動數碼化、科技化，也要兼顧人口結構變化趨勢。

香港長者人口持續急增，根據統計處資料，65歲或以上長者佔總人口比例，由2016年的17%，升至去年的21%，到了2036年，更將超過三成，平均每3人便有一位長者。

以往長者常被視為消費保守的群體，然而消委會數年前發表的《長者友善消費環境》研究報告指出，不少長者即使已經退休，但在消費市場上仍然活躍，他們不僅有穩定的經濟基礎，亦願意在娛樂和社交活動上消費。有國際調查更指出，香港老齡人口的消費能力，位居全球前列，銀髮經濟發展潛力相當大，問題反而是市場未能緊貼年長消費者需要，未有為他們提供貼心服務。

長者要消費，日常自然要理財。銀行服務是否方便貼身，對長者非常重要。消委會最新調查所探討的正是這一問題。現今長者教育水平，整體而言並不低，惟隨着年齡增長，長者身體機能無可避免下降，記憶力和學習新事物的能力，亦難免不及年輕時。另一邊廂，金融科技發展一日千里，銀行服務網上化、數碼化、流動化，乃是大趨勢，數碼鴻溝容易成為長者使用銀行服務的障礙。

發展銀髮經濟，政府商界必須致力打造「長者友善」消費環境，惟目前本港市場針對長者的友善措施，其實相當零碎，多屬行業自願性質，並未形成全面的政策體系，不少長者消費時都遇過不快經驗，覺得不受尊重，甚或被引導購買不合用的貴價商品。

消委會數年前所做的調查顯示，本港市場未能照顧年長消費者需要，七成受訪長者認為沒有足夠合適的產品服務可供選擇，10個經常光顧的行業中，像銀行般有過半受訪長者感滿意者，其實是少數；保險、旅遊及長者家居設計的滿意度，甚至不足三成。

政府發展銀髮經濟，需要制訂通盤策略，借鑑外地成功經驗，商界也要採取更多「長者友善」措施，改善長者消費體驗。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

footing : the basis on which something is established or organised

thoughtful : showing that you think about and care for other people

attainment : success in achieving something or reaching a particular level