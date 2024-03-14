Editorial：More Proactive Intervention Needed to Tackle Overpriced Building Maintenance

Neptune Terrace, which has been caught up in a controversy over exorbitant maintenance costs, was completed in 1988 and thus has a history of 36 years. In June last year, the owners' meeting gave the green light to a major maintenance plan. The chairperson of the Incorporated Owners' Committee (IOC) claimed that the project would be eligible for a subsidy from the Urban Renewal Authority (URA). Finally, an engineering company was chosen, and a maintenance plan of $107 million was adopted. However, it was revealed that since the estate was less than 40 years old, it was ineligible for the subsidy, meaning that each household had to part with $100,000 for the maintenance.

In September of the same year, the engineering company began putting up scaffolding even though the housing estate had not even raised funds for the project. The management company, which had served the housing estate for 38 years, suddenly resigned. It issued a notice, stating that the IOC had not provided information about the project. The management company also presented an analysis of the financial position of the estate, which it argued was insufficient to cope with a maintenance project costing over $100 million. The company called on the IOC to deal with the matter and publish funding and financial arrangements as soon as possible. Even more shocking to the residents was that the maintenance project adopted by the owners' meeting was nearly 60% higher in cost than the URA's estimate.

The URA said that it had sent a letter to the IOC in November last year, informing the IOC that the tender price offered by the engineering contractor and approved by the owners' meeting was much higher than the $68 million estimated by the URA's independent consultant. The owners, dissatisfied with the IOC's failure to disclose the construction contract and the excessively high cost, filed a complaint with the Lands Tribunal in January this year, which decreed that a special owners' meeting be convened.

At last, the IOC arranged an owners' meeting on Tuesday (12 March). After much disarray, the ordinary owners voted overwhelmingly to terminate and suspend the contract with the maintenance contractor, as well as replacing all members of the building management committee.

Before the special owners' meeting, the contractor responsible for the project had posted a notice, claiming that it had invested a lot of resources after signing the "Confirmation of Contract Award" with the IOC last year. The contractor vowed to seek compensation equivalent to about 30% of the total project cost, i.e., tens of millions of dollars, if the ordinary flat owners finally decided to end the project.

Last year, the government proposed amendments to the Building Management Ordinance to combat bid-rigging more vigorously. However, to people's surprise, the plan submitted by the authorities to the Legislative Council actually lowered, to a certain extent, the threshold for owners' meetings to vote on "major maintenance projects". Under the amendment, such a meeting will only require a minimum of 5% of property owners or 100 property owners to vote in person, which is somewhat laxer than the original recommendation of ''at least 5% or 200 property owners''.

The authorities claim that they made this suggestion after listening to the views of different stakeholders. If the quorum is too high, it will be easy for a meeting to have to be adjourned, they say. However, the incident of Neptune Terrace shows that if a real situation arises, it is indeed possible to summon 600 owners or so to a meeting. In contrast, a meeting threshold that is too low will make it possible for some people to exploit it. The authorities need to consider whether there is a better practice.

明報社評 2024.03.14：天價維修禁之不絕 當局介入須更主動

樓宇天價維修風波屢見不鮮，柴灣樂翠臺是最新例子，當中不少情節，都令人覺得有欺瞞誤導成分，雖然小業主已表決終止維修工程合約，當局仍須查明事件，若發現有不法行為，必須從嚴法辦。

今次鬧出天價維修風波的樂翠臺，1988年落成，樓齡36年。去年6月，業主大會通過大維修，法團主席聲稱可申請市建局資助，最終通過揀選工程公司及1.07億元維修方案，然而現實是屋苑樓齡未足40年，根本不合資格申請資助，每戶須支付約10萬元維修費。

同年9月，屋苑方面尚未集資，工程公司便開始搭棚。服務屋苑38年的管理公司之後突然請辭，還發出通告指法團未有提供工程資料，同時又分析屋苑財政狀况，認為不足以應付上億元的工程費，冀法團盡快處理和公布資金及財務安排。更令居民震驚的是，原來業主大會所採納的維修方案，造價竟比市建局估價高出近六成。

根據市建局說法，局方去年11月曾發信通知法團，業主大會通過揀選工程承辦商之回標價，遠高於市建局獨立顧問估計的6800萬元。業主不滿法團未公開工程合約及造價過高，今年1月入稟土地審裁處，獲頒令召開特別業主大會。

法團最終安排本周二召開業主大會，經過多番擾攘，小業主終以壓倒票數，通過終止及暫停大維修承辦商的工程合約，以及撤換大廈管理委員會所有委員。

特別業主大會召開前，負責工程的承建商張貼告示，聲稱去年與法團簽訂「授予合約確認書」後已投入大量資源，若小業主最終決定終止工程，將追討總工程費約三成的賠償，涉款數千萬元。

政府去年提出修訂《建築物管理條例》，加強打擊圍標，然而令人意外的是，當局向立法會提交的方案，某程度反而降低了業主大會表決「大型維修工程」的門檻，僅須至少5%業主或100名業主親身投票，比原先建議的「至少5%或200名業主」有所放寬。

當局聲稱這是聽取了不同持份者意見，以免會議法定人數要求太高，容易流會，但樂翠臺風波說明，真的出了狀况，一樣可以成功召集約600名業主來開會，人數門檻訂得太低，反而有可能遭人利用。當局有必要考慮，是否有更好的做法。

/ Glossary生字 /

disarray：the state of being untidy or not organised

quorum：the smallest number of people who must be present at a meeting so that official decisions can be made

adjourn：to stop a meeting or an official process, especially a trial, for a period of time