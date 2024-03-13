Editorial：A New Chance for HK Showbiz and Soft Power

The programme can bring more funds and market expansion opportunities into Hong Kong's cultural and entertainment industry. As for the mainland, whether in terms of branding or aligning with overseas markets, Hong Kong dramas and films still have a unique edge that, if appropriately used, can help the mainland's industry ''foray into the world''. Against the backdrop of Hong Kong's integration into national development, HKCARP is an attempt at deep collaboration between the entertainment sectors of the two sides. It is also a chance for Hong Kong to reinvigorate its soft power in popular culture.

Entertainment Expo Hong Kong is one of the highlights of the SAR government's Art March 2024. One of the events of the expo, FILMART (Hong Kong International Film & TV Market), has attracted more than 750 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries and regions, including mainland entertainment giants like ADME Group, a first-time participant, and Bilibili.

In 2016, in order to promote the unification of entertainment business strategies, Alibaba established the branch ADME Group to oversee all of its entertainment-related businesses, including Alibaba Pictures and Youku Tudou. During their current visit to Hong Kong, ADME Group's top executives have announced a number of major initiatives that involve participating in the development of Hong Kong's cultural and entertainment industry, of which the HKCARP has gained the most attention.

Under the programme, ADME Group will invest at least HK$5 billion over the next five years to support the development of Hong Kong's cultural and entertainment industry. Its local partners include Television Broadcasts (TVB), Edko Films, BenXiaoHai Media, Mandarin Motion Pictures, Emperor Motion Pictures and others. ADME Group's streaming platform Youku will work with Hong Kong television companies and several film companies to create ''co-productions''. Alibaba Pictures also announced that it will set up its second headquarters in Hong Kong and formally become a member of the city's show business industry. At the same time, it came up with a list of Hong Kong films that the company will introduce to and screen in mainland cinemas. In addition, Alibaba also said it will team up with Hong Kong Baptist University to provide scholarships, aiming to nurture 20 outstanding young film talents within five years.

There was a time when Hong Kong dramas and films were a craze across the mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong. All over the world, wherever there were Chinese people, there were viewers of Hong Kong dramas and films. However, in the past decade or so, the good old days have long gone. The fatal cause was obviously the shortage of funds and talents, both of which influence each other.

While the mainland entertainment industry has flourished, it still has not been able to venture past its domestic market. Hong Kong's showbiz industry is well-connected with the international community. It has a very mature international film and drama distribution network as well as a deep understanding of the taste and values of overseas audiences. It can help mainland entertainment businesses foray into the international market.

明報社評 2024.03.13：重振流行文化軟實力 港劇港片迎來新機遇

香港影視娛樂博覽本周揭幕，阿里巴巴旗下「大文娛」宣布，聯合本港多間影視公司，發起「港藝振興計劃」，未來5年將在港劇、港片、演出和青年人才培養4個領域，投入至少50億元。

港藝振興計劃可以為本港文化娛樂產業，帶來更多資金和開拓市場的機會；對內地方面而言，港劇港片無論在品牌還是接軌海外市場方面，仍有獨特優勢，若能善加運用，有助內地業界「走向全球」。香港融入國家發展，港藝振興計劃是兩地業界一次深度合作嘗試，也是香港重振流行文化軟實力的一次機會。

香港影視娛樂博覽是特區政府「藝術三月2024」重點活動之一，其中的香港國際影視展，吸引了近30個國家及地區逾750家參展商，當中不乏內地行業巨擘，包括首次參展的阿里巴巴文化娛樂集團，以及嗶哩嗶哩等。

2016年，阿里巴巴為推動文娛戰略一體化，成立了大文娛板塊，集團旗下所有與影音娛樂相關的業務，例如阿里影業、優酷土豆視頻等，全都包羅其中。阿里大文娛高層趁着今次訪港，公布多項參與本港文化娛樂產業發展的大計，當中又以港藝振興計劃最矚目。

根據港藝振興計劃，阿里大文娛未來5年將投資至少50億元，支持香港文化娛樂業發展，本地合作伙伴包括電視廣播（TVB）、安樂影片、笨小孩影業、東方影業、英皇電影等。大文娛旗下串流平台優酷，將與本港電視台及多間電影公司合作，包括推出「合拍劇」；阿里影業則宣布在香港設第二總部，正式成為香港影視娛樂業一分子，同時又公布了一批引入內地院線上映的港產片名單。另外，阿里方面又表示，將與本港浸會大學合作，提供獎學金，希望5年內培養出20名優秀青年電影人才。

曾幾何時，香港劇集和影片紅遍兩岸三地，全球有華人的地方，就有人看港劇港片，過去10多年風光不再，資金和人才問題顯然都是致命傷，而兩者又互為影響。

內地影視產業雖然發展蓬勃，卻有未能走出家門之嘆。香港影視產業接軌國際，既有非常成熟的國際影視發行網絡，對海外觀眾口味和價值觀也相當理解，可以給內地進軍國際市場幫上一把。

/ Glossary生字 /

reinvigorate：to give new energy or strength to something/somebody

craze：an enthusiastic interest in something that is shared by many people but that usually does not last very long; a thing that people have a craze for

venture：to go somewhere even though you know that it might be dangerous or unpleasant