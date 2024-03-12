Editorial : Government Officials Should Have Salary Cuts

Currently there are 177 SWOs in Hong Kong receiving subsidies from the Social Welfare Department (SWD). As government departments will have to reduce recurrent expenditures over the next three years, the SWD will also have to reduce funding for SWOs. Last week, the government announced a plan to cut funding. 119 organisations receiving less than $50 million in the new year will not be affected. As for the remaining 58 institutions with annual grants of over $50 million, their funding will be cut by 2% and 3% respectively in the two years starting 2025/26.

The authorities say that the SWD will shoulder a 1% reduction in funding for NGOs in the first year (2024/25). Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, describes this arrangement as "thoroughly thought-through", and the principle is to help small- and medium-sized SWOs as much as possible. Although large SWOs are better resourced, they will inevitably have to cut back on expenditures due to cuts in government funding.

When making cuts to public expenditures, the government must adopt a multi-pronged approach. It should not give the public the impression that it is giving preferential treatment to some people. The government spends nearly $150 billion a year on salaries. This makes up over 20% of the government's operating expenditure. If one says that social welfare expenditures have risen significantly over the past ten years, the same can also be said about the expansion of the civil service. The number of civil servants has risen from a low of 160,000 to 197,000, close to the historical high at the beginning of this century.

There was a time when the SAR government was also faced with financial difficulties. To solve the fiscal deficit, not only did the authorities shrink the civil service by 10%, but they also reduced the salaries of civil servants. Despite a backlash from civil servants, the decision went a long way towards restoring public finances to health. The Court of Final Appeal also ruled that the practice was not in violation of the Basic Law. Now the government is in financial difficulties again, and it argues that social welfare expenditures can be cut flexibly. Then the issue of salary reductions for civil servants, senior government officials under the accountability system and lawmakers can also be handled in a flexible manner.

The authorities state that it is necessary to consider civil servants' morale when adjusting their salaries. They also say that the salaries of civil servants and officials under the accountability system have a bearing on the private job market, and they do not want government measures to affect working people adversely, and so on. However, as with the cuts in funding for SWOs, the authorities do not need to make sweeping cuts to the salaries of government officials. The guiding principle should be that those high up in the hierarchy should not be favoured at the expense of those low down lest services for the public should be affected.

At present, the salary level of many government positions is much higher than that of similar positions in the private market. As long as a salary adjustment is judicious, there might not be a significant impact on the private market. The "downsizing" of the civil service and the salary cuts of high-ranking officials and lawmakers are not taboo subjects. The crux of the matter is whether the authorities have the political will to act.

明報社評2024.03.12：社福機構無奈減撥款 共渡時艱政府應減薪

政府部門削減經常開支，牽連受資助非政府機構，當局決定只削減大型社福機構撥款，中小型受資助機構不受影響，「兩級制」的做法，勝過一刀切，惟大型社福機構難免有節流壓力，可能影響服務的質與量，當局與社福界須密切留意情况，減少對市民的影響。

全港目前有177間社福機構接受社署津助，政府各部門未來3年須削減經常開支，社署也減少對社福機構的撥款。政府上周公布削減撥款方案，119間新年度獲撥款項少於5000萬元的機構不受影響，至於其餘58間每年撥款多於5000萬元的機構，則要在2025/26起兩個年度先後削減2%及3%撥款。

當局表示，社署將承擔起非政府機構首年度（2024/25年度）所要削減的1%款項。勞福局長孫玉菡形容這是「思前想後」得出的安排，原則是盡量幫助中小型社福機構。大型社福機構財力雖然較佳，但政府資助削減，難免也要節流。

政府節流必須多管齊下，不應予人厚此薄彼之感。政府一年花在薪酬方面的開支，接近1500億元，佔政府經營開支超過兩成。若說社福開支近10年顯著增加，公務員編制擴張同樣顯著，由16萬的低位，回升至19.7萬，直逼本世紀初的歷史高位。

當年特區政府同樣面臨財困，為了解決財赤，當局不僅削減公務員編制一成，還要公務員減薪。雖然有關決定惹來公務員反彈，但確實有助公共財政回復健康，終審法院亦裁定有關做法不違《基本法》。現在政府再陷財困，既然當局認為社福開支可以彈性削減，公務員、問責高官和議員減薪問題，一樣可以本着彈性原則處理。

當局表示，調整公務員薪酬需要顧及士氣，又稱公務員及問責官員薪酬影響私人市場，不希望政府舉措為「打工仔」帶來負面影響，云云，然而就像削減社福機構資助，當局一樣可考慮以不搞一刀切的方式，處理官員薪酬問題，大原則是不搞肥上瘦下、避免影響服務市民。

目前政府內不少職位的薪金水平，都比私人市場類似的崗位高出一截，薪酬調整分寸拿揑得好，也不一定對私人市場構成重大衝擊。公務員「瘦身」、高官議員減薪，並非不能碰的課題，問題只是當局有沒有政治決心。

