Editorial : Hong Kong Should Learn from Hengqin Pilot Zone

Macao has an original area of just 33 square kilometres. Thanks to the cooperation zone, the area of the customs territory has increased by over 100 square kilometres. Not only has the cooperation zone expanded the area where residents can easily travel, but it has also broadened the scale and scope of economic development. Macao's economic structure is overly reliant on the gaming industry. Despite the central government's repeated demands that the city diversify its development, there has been no progress at all due to limitations in terms of land, talent and funds. Now that the central government has granted special arrangements in terms of duties and the easy movement of people, everything is possible.

Apart from preferential duties, companies investing in Hengqin also enjoy the free movement of funds across the border. Funds and asset management companies are already making preparations and setting up their production businesses in Hengqin. For workers and even scientific research professionals, the cost of working and living in Hengqin is massively reduced.

Though the mainland authorities have given up a small area and some revenues from duties, the zone does not mean Macao's complete integration into the mainland—the mainland authorities still impose duties on goods and products outside the prescribed scope. That said, the move will indeed promote the diversified development of Macao's industries and is undoubtedly a new chapter in the practice of "One Country, Two Systems". It also provides a genuine entry point for Macao to integrate into the overall development of China.

This pilot zone, which will lead to far-reaching consequences, has galvanised neighbouring cities into action. They are readying themselves for business opportunities. Shenzhen Airport has launched a ferry route to and from Hengqin to attract tourists shopping there to travel directly to the airport, where they can board flights to other mainland cities. It is believed that other astute businesspeople will follow suit.

Hong Kong, hamstrung by insufficient land supply and limitations on the easy movement of people and capital, also needs industrial diversification. At this year's "Two Sessions", Hong Kong's representatives in the National People's Congress proposed raising duty-free shopping allowance for mainland tourists. But this would only be an inconsequential adjustment. In fact, as early as over ten years ago, the SAR government proposed to the central government the establishment of an "enclave" in Nansha, Guangzhou that enjoyed preferential arrangements for duties and capital flow. However, after the news came to light, the proposal was scuppered due to the political environment at that time, and has never been mentioned again since then.

The special duty arrangements coming with the operation of the Hengqin Cooperation Zone are the product of the central government's coordination with multiple departments in formulating specific policies and measures. This goes to show that, for the acceleration of the integration of the Greater Bay Area to be done efficiently, the central government's involvement is necessary. It is believed that if the Hong Kong SAR government makes a similar request, the central government will also take action when necessary, as long as the policies are conducive to Hong Kong's long-term development. The crux of the matter is that Hong Kong officials and businessmen alike can recognise the advantages of integrating into the Greater Bay Area. Hong Kong should seize the opportunity and forge ahead.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

galvanise : to make somebody take action by shocking them or by making them excited

ready yourself for sth : to prepare yourself for sth

astute : very clever and quick at seeing what to do in a particular situation, especially how to get an advantage