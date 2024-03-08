Editorial : Government Must Seize Opportunity of Low-altitude Economy

The SAR government in Hong Kong, in contrast, is clearly unprepared, let alone planning in advance. Government officials only consider the matter from the perspective of safety regulations instead of guiding its development. In the mainland's development of the low-altitude economy, the Greater Bay Area will be a key district. With Shenzhen already far ahead in this game, the SAR government must change its bureaucratic and conservative mindset.

The low-altitude economy is about the low-altitude airspace that is 1,000 metres (or up to 3,000 metres) vertically above the ground. It involves various manned and unmanned aerial vehicles that drive economic activities and services. Strictly speaking, the low-altitude economy is not a new concept. In the US, private small aircraft usually fly several thousand metres above the ground and do not penetrate the clouds. Their activities can be categorised as low-altitude ones.

While "flying cars" were still a figment of sci-fi movies decades ago, they have gradually become a reality. They have the advantage of being able to take off and land vertically like a helicopter—traditional airports and runways are not needed. After taking off, they can criss-cross the low airspace at high speeds like small planes. Not only are they electric and environmentally friendly, but they can also be switched to unmanned mode. Faster than cars but cheaper than helicopters, they will be suitable for developing the "air taxi" industry.

At present, the US, the UK, Japan and other countries are committing themselves to the development of "flying cars" and the deployment of the necessary software and hardware. China is also making rapid progress in this regard, with Shenzhen, Hong Kong's neighbouring city, being the frontrunner.

The development of new quality productive forces requires adapting to local conditions. Given Hong Kong's dense population and high concentration of high-rise buildings, it cannot be ruled out that some citizens are worried about safety and privacy issues when aircraft are flying at such a low altitude. No doubt the government must come up with adequate regulations to dispel citizens' concerns. But at the same time, the authorities must also take the long view and plan ahead. Technology develops in leaps and bounds. If Hong Kong sits back, watches others make progress and thinks about how to jump on the bandwagon only after a huge industry is formed, it will always be playing catch-up.

When it comes to integrating into the overall development of China, empty talk has no place. The Greater Bay Area is set to become the base of the mainland's low-altitude economy. Hong Kong must not sit on the sidelines. The SAR government should start with top-tier machinery and formulate a development strategy for the low-altitude economy. It must also take the initiative to get in touch with the mainland authorities and think about how to connect with them. The authorities may consider using the Northern Metropolis area as a pilot area for the deregulation of low-altitude aircraft to provide a site for initiatives such as mainland air taxis in the future.

明報社評2024.03.08：把握低空經濟機遇 政府須棄保守思維

國務院政府工作報告提出發展新質生產力，點名提到要積極打造「低空經濟」等新增長引擎，香港當然不能做旁觀者。內地和不少國家都在積極推動低空經濟，發展潛力無可限量。

反觀香港，特區當局明顯缺乏準備，遑論超前佈局。官員基本上只是以安全規管角度考慮問題，而不是怎樣引導發展。內地發展低空經濟，大灣區將是重點區域，深圳已經遠遠走在前頭，特區當局必須改變官僚保守思維。

低空經濟針對垂直離地1000米（最多可延伸至3000米）的低空空域，以各種有人和無人駕駛飛行器，帶動各類經濟活動和服務。嚴格來說，低空經濟並不是全新概念。在美國，私人小型飛機的飛行高度，一般都是離地數千米，不會高過雲層，可歸類為低空域活動。

「飛天車」在數十年前還是科幻片橋段，但現已逐步化為現實。它的優點是可以像直升機般垂直升降，毋須傳統機場和跑道，升空後則可以像小型飛機般，在低空域高速巡航，電動環保之餘，又可設定無人駕駛，比汽車快捷，又比直升機便宜，適合用來發展「空中的士」行業。

目前美英日本等國都在致力研發「飛天車」，以及部署所需軟硬件配套。中國在這方面也走得很快很前，毗鄰香港的深圳更屬表表者。

發展新質生產力，需要「因地制宜」。香港市區人煙稠密，高樓林立，飛行器低空作業，不排除部分市民擔心安全和私隱問題，政府當然要做好規管，釋除疑慮；與此同時，當局也要放遠目光，超前佈局。科技發展一日千里，坐看別人發展，等到龐大產業形成，才去思考如何迎上潮流大勢，結果永遠只能追落後。

融入國家發展大局，不能空口講白話。大灣區勢將成為內地低空經濟的要塞，香港不能只作壁上觀。特區政府需要從頂層設計入手，制訂低空經濟發展策略，更要積極跟內地方面接觸，思考如何對接。當局可以考慮將北部都會區作為試點，為低空飛行器作業拆牆鬆綁，包括日後為內地空中的士提供落腳點。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

game : a type of activity or business

figment : something that somebody has imagined and that does not really exist

take the long view : think beyond the current situation