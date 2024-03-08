Editorial : New Quality Productive Forces

In September last year, President Xi Jinping mentioned new quality productive forces for the first time during his inspection tour in Heilongjiang. Since then, he emphasised it on multiple occasions. In this government work report, not only is the development of new quality productive forces included for the first time, but it has also become the most important of the government's top ten tasks this year, fully highlighting the importance attached by the central government.

Since Reform and Opening-up was launched on the mainland, its economy has experienced rapid economic growth for a long time. This has mainly relied on the introduction, internalisation and improvement of technologies from developed countries, which has increased productivity. For emerging countries, this is also the inevitable path to development. However, as China's development entered a new stage, this "latecomer's advantage" has kept diminishing in recent years. The potential for technological progress and productivity improvement has almost been exhausted. Traditional development momentum is gradually petering out. Developed countries have also begun to put up barriers on all fronts, preventing China from accessing their most advanced technologies. This means that China must rely on its innovation, explore cutting-edge technologies and industries, develop new quality productive forces and free itself from traditional ways of economic growth and productivity development, so as to reshape its development momentum.

This year's government work report includes the concept of "artificial intelligence+" for the first time. It also emphasises the need to promote the deep integration of digital technology with the real economy and to plan the construction of digital infrastructure in advance. This reflects the central government's determination to accelerate the industrialisation of digital technology and the digitalisation of industrial development.

As for emerging industries, commercial aerospace and low-altitude economy, the latter of which refers to the various economic activities related to the application of manned and unmanned aircraft, are examples named in the work report. Their development potential is boundless. Furthermore, although quantum technology has yet to be widely applied in people's daily lives, it will almost certainly become an important industry in the future. It is obvious that research and development must speed up in this area.

For Hong Kong to integrate into the overall development masterplan of China, the SAR authorities must first have a deep understanding of the mainland's thinking and promote it at the policy level. Low-altitude economy is the focus of the development of emerging industries. Late last year, the Shenzhen government launched the "Regulations on the Promotion of Low-altitude Economic Industries". Across the country, over 20 provinces will develop the low-altitude economy and include it in their government work reports.

But in Hong Kong, at a Legislative Council session earlier, when a lawmaker asked about low-altitude economic development, the answer made by the Secretary for Transport and Logistics did not show that there was close coordination between different policy bureaux and departments, let alone coordinated development. The Secretary for Transport and Logistics just briefly mentioned some applications of small drones in Hong Kong and emphasised their "risk-based regulation". It would be difficult to promote the development of the low-altitude economy and related industries in Hong Kong with such a mindset.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

diminish : to become or to make something become smaller, weaker, etc

peter out : to gradually become smaller, quieter, etc. and then end

boundless : without limits; seeming to have no end