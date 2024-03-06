Editorial：An Ambitious Target of Economic Growth on the Mainland

The government work report mentioned that the fiscal policy will be appropriately strengthened. The measures include issuing one trillion yuan (RMB) in ultra-long special treasury bonds this year, which can hopefully have the effect of supporting economic growth and at the same time relieving the fiscal stress of local governments. One working focus for this year's economy is to stabilise the inflow of foreign investment. The authorities must move faster to open up the economy and boost the confidence of investors.

Li described the GDP growth of 5.2% last year as hard-earned success. This year the state's development still faces a mix of strategic opportunities and challenging risks. The favourable conditions outweigh the unfavourable factors, and the authorities will persist in pursuing stable progress, while consolidating and strengthening the upward momentum of economic revival to maintain social stability.

Li stated that this year's target of around 5% GDP growth was close to last year's figure. Not only was it higher than market expectations, but also went beyond the forecasts of many financial giants and international institutions. For example, the World Bank had estimated that China's economic growth rate this year will fall behind that of last year, at only 4.6%.

Li spent many paragraphs in his first government work report to explain the difficulties and challenges faced by the state's economy. For example: the increasing uncertainties due to the complex and severe external environment; the unstable foundation for continuous economic revival because of insufficient effective demand; the prevailing shortcomings in governmental work, with formalism and bureaucracy being particularly prominent, and so on. At the same time, the authorities also emphasised that high-quality development must be upheld. Both the symptoms and the root causes must be addressed to remove risks in the real estate sector, local governments' debts, small and medium financial institutions and so forth so as to safeguard the overall economic and financial stability.

In view of the overall weakness of the global economy, it will already be quite impressive if the state can achieve a growth rate of 5% for the whole year. If one takes into account the absence of a ''low base effect'' this year, it will be even more challenging to reach this target than last year. The ambitious goals set in the government work report shows that the authorities are fairly confident about the development outlook. As Hong Kong's economy is closely tied to that of the mainland, if the mainland's economic growth can reach 5% this year, it is expected that Hong Kong will benefit from it too.

The government work report stressed that a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy will continue to be implemented. The target deficit rate was set at 3%. At the same time, starting this year, ultra-long special treasury bonds will be issued continuously for several years to fund projects that align with major national strategies and the building of security capabilities in key areas. One trillion yuan in bonds will be issued first this year.

Special treasury bonds are usually not included in the budget deficit of the year. Given the heavy debts incurred by local governments, a strengthened fiscal policy by the central government to propel high-quality development in line with national development strategies should provide considerable support for the economy. Moreover, it can also help avoid exacerbating the financial stress on local governments.

明報社評 2024.03.06：內地經濟增長目標進取 擴大內需穩外資成要務

國務院總理李強發表任內首份政府工作報告，今年經濟增長目標定於5%左右，政府將着力擴大內需，加快發展「新質生產力」。國家推動高質量發展，經濟升級轉型，面對諸多挑戰，陣痛無可避免，再加上外部環境複雜、大國博弈激烈，要實現5%的經濟增長，殊不容易，然而當局若無信心，相信也不會訂下如此進取的目標。

政府工作報告提到，財政政策將適度加力，包括今年先發行1萬億元（人民幣，下同）超長期特別國債，料可發揮支持經濟發展的作用，同時也可減輕地方財政壓力。穩外資是今年經濟工作重點，當局需要加快對外開放腳步，致力提振投資信心。

李強形容去年GDP增長5.2%，成績得來不易，今年國家發展面臨的環境，仍是戰略機遇和風險挑戰並存，有利條件強於不利因素，當局會堅持穩中求進，鞏固及增強經濟回升向好趨勢，保持社會穩定。

李強表示，今年目標是GDP增長5%左右，與去年相若，不僅比市場預期高，也高於不少大行和國際機構預測，例如世界銀行便估計今年中國經濟增長速度不及去年，只有4.6%。

李強首份政府工作報告，花了不少篇幅交代國家經濟面臨的困難和挑戰，例如外部環境複雜嚴峻，不確定性上升；有效需求不足，經濟持續回升向好的基礎還不夠穩固；政府工作存在不足，形式主義、官僚主義現象仍較突出等。與此同時，當局也強調要堅持高質量發展，標本兼治化解房地產、地方債務、中小金融機構等風險，維持經濟金融大局穩定。

環球經濟整體疲弱，國家如能實現全年5%增長，已是相當可觀，倘若考慮到今年沒有「低基數效應」，要達到此目標，難度更必定比去年為高。政府工作報告訂下如此進取的目標，反映當局對發展前景相當有信心。香港經濟與內地緊扣相連，內地今年經濟增長若能達到5%，香港也可望受惠。

政府工作報告強調，將繼續實施積極的財政政策，以及穩健的貨幣政策，將目標赤字率訂為3%，同時由今年開始，連續幾年發行超長期特別國債，用於國家重大戰略實施和重點領域安全能力建設，今年先發行1萬億元。

特別國債通常不計入當年財政赤字，考慮到地方政府債務高企，由中央加大財政政策力度，配合國家發展戰略，推動高質量發展，對經濟應有一定支持作用，同時亦可避免加重地方財政壓力。

/ Glossary生字 /

outweigh：to be greater or more important than something

prevailing：existing or most common at a particular time

incur：if you incur costs, you have to pay them