Editorial : Hong Kong Must Step Out of Its Comfort Zone

It has been more than a year since Hong Kong returned to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic recovery falls short of expectations. The stock and property markets have been sluggish, and consumption has been weak. Facing difficulties, many industries are at a loss what to do next. While government officials have repeatedly claimed that Hong Kong is in a state of "net capital inflow" and that the measures to compete for talent and enterprises have achieved results, many people in the business sector and citizens are worried about the economic outlook.

While cyclical factors such as the high interest rate environment and weak economic performance globally have contributed to Hong Kong's current economic difficulties, a more crucial problem is the fundamental changes in Hong Kong's internal and external environments. It was many years ago when the old development model lost its momentum; now it has even become unviable. Many knowledgeable people have highlighted this point from different perspectives and have put forward different theories.

Former Secretary for Transport and Housing Anthony Cheung points out that past discussions on Hong Kong's future were reliant on the framework provided by past successes, including economic development, political and social governance models. However, "having gone through the 2019 turmoil and reversals in the geopolitical situation, Hong Kong people can no longer think that they can regain past glories by relying on the past paradigm," he says.

Ronnie Chan, chairman of Hang Lung Group, also argues that Hong Kong is undergoing systemic changes. With the deterioration of Sino-US relations and the trend of de-globalisation, Hong Kong's role as the middleman, which it has been playing adequately, is about to change. If Hong Kong continues to rely on the industries that were booming in the past, it will definitely fare badly.

Hong Kong's economy is deeply entwined with the real estate industry, which enabled the city's prosperity in the past. However, it also restricted the city's momentum for long-term development. It was too easy to make quick money through speculation, which made the government and all sectors of society myopic and continued to rest on their laurels. New industries were unable to develop, while those enjoying traditional advantages lacked new selling points.

There is little value-adding in Hong Kong's economic model, and those low-skilled jobs are unable to drive up the incomes of employees or enhance industry competitiveness. Though a long-standing issue, it has not been seriously dealt with. One of the main reasons is that the external environment was favourable to Hong Kong in the past, and people could make lots of money just by sitting around. No one bothered to do what was difficult. Now Hong Kong is faced with a completely new situation.

Take the shipping industry. Since services such as ship leasing, maritime legal services, financing and insurance are the path to take when the city seeks high value-added development, the authorities' planning must not merely be about transportation logistics and maritime traffic.

The Action Plan on Maritime and Port Development Strategy published by the government at the end of last year was a step in the right direction. Still, it is not prominent enough to promote the development of high value-added shipping business. The authorities should start by improving the design of the top-level system and establish a competent authority to follow up, which can play a greater role if headed by a government department familiar with finance and insurance.

明報社評2024.03.05：香港走出死胡同 務須跳出舒適圈

香港經濟陷困，貿易、投資、消費表現皆失色，明顯不能簡單歸咎周期性的因素，還涉及更根本的系統性改變。

香港疫後復常一年有餘，經濟復蘇不似預期，股樓不振，消費疲弱，不少行業都面臨困難，不知何去何從。雖然政府官員一再聲稱，香港資金處於「淨流入」狀態，搶人才搶企業措施也取得成果，惟不少商界人士和市民都對經濟前景感到憂慮。

儘管當前香港經濟困難牽涉到高息環境、外圍疲弱等周期因素，然而更關鍵的問題，在於香港內外環境出現了根本變化，舊有發展模式多年前已失去動力，現在更是行不通。不少有識之士都以不同角度和說法，道出這一點。

前運房局長張炳良指出，以往討論香港前路，無不依賴昔日成功之道所提供的框架，包括經濟發展、政治和社會治理方式，但「經歷了2019年動亂、地緣政治逆轉，香港已不能以為可再靠從前範式而重拾光輝」。

恒隆集團董事長陳啟宗也談到，香港正經歷系統性轉變，中美關係惡化及去全球化趨勢下，香港一直好好扮演的中間人角色勢將調整，若繼續依賴過去發迹的行業，現在肯定會焦頭爛額。

香港經濟與房地產業深度綑綁，造就了過去的繁榮，但也制約了長遠發展的動能。投機賺快錢太過容易，令政府和各界都變得短視，變成不斷吃老本，新產業發展不起來，傳統優勢產業亦缺乏新賣點。

香港經濟模式增值不高，技術含量低的工作，無法帶動打工仔收入上升，亦無法提升行業競爭力。有關問題存在多時，一直得不到認真處理，一大原因是昔日外部環境有利於香港，躺着也能大賺，各方無心去做困難的事，然而現在香港面對的是全新形勢。

以航運業為例，既然船舶租賃、海事法律服務及融資保險等，乃是未來高增值發展方向，當局就不能只從運輸物流和「行船」的角度去做規劃。

去年底政府發表的《海運及港口發展策略行動綱領》，雖然踏出了正確一步，但在推進高增值海運業務發展方面，仍嫌未夠突出，當局應從完善頂層制度設計入手，成立專責機構跟進，由熟悉金融保險的部門主事，相信可以發揮更大作用。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

underwhelming : not exciting, not impressive, or disappointing

unviable : that cannot be done; that is not capable of working successfully

rest on your laurels : to feel so satisfied with what you have already achieved that you do not try to do any more