Editorial : New Phase for Article 23 Legislation

The government launched a public consultation exercise on Article 23 legislation on 30 January, inviting all sectors of society to express their views. The consultation period ended on Wednesday. The government said it had received a total of 13,147 submissions, of which 12,969, or approximately 98.6%, expressed support and provided positive opinions. 93 submissions were against the proposed legislation, more than 10 of which came from "overseas anti-China organisations" or people who had fled abroad. 85 submissions were of indeterminate positions.

Without doubt, Article 23 legislation, aimed to safeguard "one country", must not be a charade or a toothless tiger. But at the same time, its legal provisions must also reflect "two systems", effectively protecting citizens' basic rights and freedoms and reassuring foreign businesses, scholars and non-governmental organisations that they can engage in various legitimate activities in Hong Kong.

Rather than some superficial expressions of political stances, what the SAR authorities need most is actually constructive professional opinions. During the consultation period, many local legal professionals, as well as the Hong Kong Bar Association and the Law Society of Hong Kong, expressed their opinions on the Article 23 legislative consultation documents. Many of the suggestions provide food for thought for the authorities.

During the consultation period, several comments stood out. The first was the suggestion that "public interest" be introduced as a possible defence for those accused of crimes related to state secrets. Both the press and the legal community generally believe that this is necessary. In the opinions of both professional bodies for legal practitioners, it is suggested that the SAR government learn from the practices of Canada and other places by, for example, requiring the defendant to prove that the disclosure of confidential information results in greater benefits for the public than maintaining its confidentiality. The court, when determining whether public interest is involved, may consider the seriousness and urgency of the alleged crime. The Bar Association mentioned that the public interest defence should cover not only journalists but also all people who might commit the crime, and the threshold should not be low.

Secondly, there are issues concerning the extension of the detention time for those arrested on suspicion of endangering national security, and the restriction of their access to individual lawyers. Former Secretary for Justice Elsie Leung has mentioned that in some anti-amendment cases, lawyers improperly intervened and submitted information to defendants or related organisations. Limiting defendants' contact with their lawyers can prevent similar situations from happening, she argues. But the bottom line should be that defendants should continue to have the right to legal representation; the two professional bodies for legal practitioners also agree that this is an inalienable right. As for the extension of detention time, the Bar Association suggests that, before the police can apply to the judiciary for an extension, they must have reasonable suspicion that the relevant person is participating, or has participated, in activities endangering national security staged by foreign forces.

When the authorities propose specific legislative provisions, they need to consider relevant issues carefully so as to avoid undermining Hong Kong's advantages as the gateway to the world.

明報社評 2024.03.01 ：23條立法進入新階段 虛心聽取法律界建議

■ Glossary 生字 /

Indeterminate : that cannot be identified easily or exactly

charade : a situation in which people pretend that something is true when it clearly is not

superficial : not studying or looking at something carefully or completely; seeing only what is obvious