Editorial : New Budget Hamstrung by Circumstances

Over the past year, Hong Kong has seen some sort of economic growth, as the city returned to normal after the pandemic. However, the performance has not been satisfactory. The weak property and stock markets have directly affected government revenue. In the new Budget, it is estimated that in this financial year, the government's consolidated deficit will reach $101.6 billion, more than double the forecast at the beginning of last year. As for fiscal reserves, they are expected to reach $733.2 billion by the end of March this year.

Paul Chan said yesterday (28 February) that as the pandemic was over, the government's non-recurrent expenditures would be significantly reduced by nearly half, expecting next year's deficit to shrink to $48.1 billion. As for the fiscal reserves, they are expected to drop to $685.1 billion. As the government's finances are tight, "sweeteners" in the budget will amount to about $11.5 billion, 80% less than last year. Some citizens will inevitably be disappointed. However, given the current fiscal deficit, it will not be appropriate to spend tens of billions of dollars on cash handouts, reduce public housing rents massively or make double payments to recipients of Old Age Living Allowance.

Hong Kong's industries lack diversification, with the economy deeply entwined with real estate. The rise or fall of the property market has every implication for huge interests. Over ten years ago, when speculation in Hong Kong's property market was rampant, the government launched a series of residential property demand management measures commonly known as the "cooling measures". As property prices have fallen to one low after another in recent years, calls for the government to withdraw these measures have become increasingly louder.

The Financial Secretary's announcement yesterday that he would completely withdraw these measures with immediate effect had been expected by all sectors of society. On the same day, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority also announced that it would relax the upper limit on mortgage loan ratios and suspend the implementation of stress test requirements. Paul Chan explained that the main objectives of the authorities were to engender appropriate expectations in the market, stabilise confidence, counter the pressure caused by external factors on the market, and avoid excessive amplification of pessimism.

Pursuing economic upgrading and transformation has always been easier said than done. It will take the government's leadership and different industries' cooperation. However, as the Financial Secretary said, this is the only path for Hong Kong's future development. It is hoped that the government and different industries can achieve results. Insufficient land supply is a major factor that inhibits the development of Hong Kong. The government must insist on creating and selling land even if the short-term market conditions are not good.

Northern Metropolis and the Kau Yi Chau artificial island hold the key to the long-term solutions to Hong Kong's development problems. In terms of Northern Metropolis, a lot of land available for development is in the hands of developers, and issues such as land resumption and compensation involve huge interests. Artificial islands, in contrast, can help the government rebuild its land bank and regain the initiative to control land supply.

Now the government, citing the financial conditions, has decided to delay land reclamation for the construction of the artificial island after reviewing the priority of fundamental projects. It can be said that the government has had no choice but to make this decision. Yesterday the Financial Secretary reiterated that the artificial island will definitely be built. It is hoped that the authorities will not go back on their word.

明報社評2024.02.29：預算案限米煮限飯 開源節流皆嫌不足

《財政預算案》出爐，「派糖」規模大減，財政司長陳茂波表示短期要鞏固復蘇勢頭，長遠要推動高質量發展。樓市全面「撤辣」、放寬銀行按揭壓力測試，短期料可刺激交投，至於能否起到穩定信心的作用，還得拭目以待。

過去一年，香港疫後復常，經濟雖見增長，但表現談不上理想，樓市股市皆疲，直接影響政府收入，新一份預算案估計，今個財政年度，政府綜合赤字達到1016億元，較去年初預測多出一倍以上，至於財政儲備，今年3月底預計為7332億元。

陳茂波昨天表示，因疫情過去，政府非經常開支將大幅減少近一半，下年度赤字料將收窄至481億元，財政儲備則會降至6851億元。政府財政緊絀，預算案「派糖」總額約115億元，較去年縮減八成，難免有市民感到失望，但以目前財赤狀况，再花數百億元派錢，又或重手減免公屋租金、長生津「出雙糧」等，也不是合適之舉。

香港產業不夠多元，經濟與房地產深度綑綁情况，樓市是升是跌，牽動龐大利益。10多年前，本港樓市炒風熾熱，政府推出一系列俗稱「辣招」的住宅物業需求管理措施。隨着近年樓價拾級而下，要求政府撤辣托市的呼聲亦愈來愈響。

財爺昨天宣布即日起全面撤辣，早已是各方預期之內，金管局同日也宣布，放寬物業按揭成數上限，以及暫停實施壓力測試要求。陳茂波解釋，當局主要目的是引導市場有合適的期望，希望穩住信心，以及抵禦外圍因素對市場造成的壓力，避免悲觀情緒過分放大。

經濟升級轉型，從來都是知易行難，政府要牽頭，業界要配合，惟正如財爺所言，這是香港未來發展必由之路，唯盼政府和業界能夠幹出成績。土地供應不足，是窒礙香港發展一大因素，即使短期市道不佳，政府仍須堅持造地賣地。

北部都會區和交椅洲人工島，是長遠解決香港發展問題的鑰匙。北都不少可供發展的土地，操在發展商手上，收地補償等問題牽涉龐大利益。相比之下，人工島可助政府重建土地儲備，奪回供應主導權。

現在政府以財政狀况為由，檢視基本工程緩急優次，延後人工島填海，只能說是迫不得已。財爺昨天重申，人工島一定會做，期望當局不會走數。

■ Glossary 生字 /

be entwined with sth : to be very closely involved or connected with something

engender : to make a feeling or situation exist

go back on sth : to fail to keep a promise; to change your mind about something