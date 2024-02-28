Editorial：Directions Needed While Economy Awaits Dawn

The SAR government has to shoulder the major responsibility in Hong Kong's advancement from order to prosperity. While the Budget should include short-term measures to boost the economy, it should also see far and wide and show a long-term vision for the future. Hong Kong needs to speed up its economic upgrading and transformation as well as strengthen the traditional industries that have a competitive edge. The government must have a comprehensive strategy. It is hoped that the Budget can provide clear directions and tell different sectors of society what the city can do.

In the past year, Hong Kong's economy performed worse than expected, with lower annual growth than originally estimated. The deep malaise in the stock market and property market directly affected government revenue. The Budget last year had originally predicted a deficit of $54.3 billion for this financial year. However, because of the shrunken revenue from land sales and stamp duty revenue, Chan Mo-po estimated earlier that the deficit for the current financial year could exceed $100 billion. The exact figure will be unveiled today. In recent years, ''cash handouts'' have been the hottest topic concerning the Budget. But there hasn't been much talk about ''cash handouts'' during this year's Budget consultation period, as people already have the consensus that the government will cut costs.

In political and business circles, the most talked-about topic is the complete withdrawal of spicy measures intended to curb property speculation. It is generally believed in the real estate sector that the scrapping of all spicy measures will be announced in the Budget. Some even advocate that the government should lower the stamp duty on stock trading even further and put off ''large-scale development projects''. But the problem is, the current slump in Hong Kong's property market involves many external factors. As long as the US does not cut interest rates, one cannot be too certain that scrapping spicy measures or reducing taxes can, as some people hope, boost the property market.

Chan said the cover of the latest Budget has the ''colour of dawn'', symbolising hope for Hong Kong in the coming year as well as expectations for the business environment in various industries to continue improving. The government is facing a serious fiscal deficit. Its fiscal reserves have decreased drastically from the historical peak of $1100 billion to the current level of below $700 billion in just a few years. The city's revenue from land sales has tumbled in the last two years. The government has met much resistance in its attempt to introduce new taxes. Earlier, Chan postponed the target date for restoring the fiscal balance –– from the year 2025/26, it has been now delayed with the prediction that ''it will take several years''.

In the short term, the government can narrow the fiscal gap by issuing bonds. It is believed among the public that the new Budget will roll out retail bonds totalling $70 billion. Given that the government's outstanding debts have been kept at a low level, accounting for only 4.5% of the local GDP, far below that of most advanced economies, the government does indeed have room to issue more bonds. This is also good for the development of Hong Kong's retail bond market. Nevertheless, the issuance of bonds must have a clear purpose. It cannot be relied on as a way to gloss over fiscal problems.

Some economists believe that Hong Kong is already experiencing a structural fiscal deficit. The Budget must address public concerns about Hong Kong's worsening public finances. Not only must the government take the initiative to ''downsize'' itself and reduce wastage, but it must also deliver a blueprint for solving the fiscal deficit, especially regarding how long-term stable income can be restored.

明報社評 2024.02.28：香港經濟等待晨曦 預算案須指明方向

新一份《財政預算案》今天出爐，財政司長陳茂波預期今年經濟逐步改善，惟面對財政赤字，公共資源運用須更聚焦。政府近5個年度，有4年出現財赤，何時才能重新做到收支平衡，仍是未知之數，增加發債當收入，僅屬權宜之計，政府須拿出解決財赤的藍圖。

香港由治及興，特區政府是主體責任方。財政預算案既要有振興經濟的短期措施，同時也要高瞻遠矚，放眼未來。香港需要加快經濟升級轉型、強化傳統優勢產業，政府要有通盤策略，期望財政預算案能夠指明方向，告訴社會各界香港可以怎麼辦。

過去一年，香港經濟表現不似預期，全年增長低於原先估計，股市樓市委靡不振，直接影響庫房收入。去年預算案原本預計，本年度財赤約為543億元，惟因賣地收入及印花稅收減少，陳茂波早前預料本年度最終財赤或超過1000億元，具體數字今天揭盅。預算案「派錢」是近年社會最多人談論的話題，然而今年預算案諮詢，已沒有多少人談「派錢」，皆因外界共識是政府會節流。

政界商界談得最多是樓市全面撤辣。地產業界普遍相信，預算案勢將全面撤辣，有聲音還主張，政府應該進一步降低股市印花稅，以及押後「大型發展項目」。問題是目前本港樓市不濟，牽涉不少外部因素，美息一日未減，撤辣減稅是否就能如一些人所願谷起樓市，實屬疑問。

新一份預算案封面，陳茂波形容是「晨曦色」，包含了對香港未來一年的期盼，期望今年各行各業經營環境持續好轉。政府財赤嚴重，財政儲備短短數年間由1.1萬億元歷史高峰，大幅減少至目前不足7000億元。這兩年本港賣地收入急跌，政府開徵新稅遇上不少阻力。陳茂波早前將財政收支回復平衡的時間，由原定的2025/26年度，推遲為「需時數年」。

短期而言，政府可以透過發債，縮窄財政缺口。外界相信新一份預算案，將推出額度為700億元的零售債券。鑑於政府未償還債項持續處於低水平，只佔本地生產總值約4.5%，遠低於大部分先進經濟體，政府確有空間發行更多債券，這亦有利本港零售債市發展，惟發債應該有明確目標用途，不應該靠發債來掩蓋財政問題。

有經濟學者認為，香港已出現結構性財赤，預算案需要回應外界對公共財政惡化的關切，政府除了積極「瘦身」減少浪費，更須拿出解決財赤的藍圖，特別是如何回復長遠穩健收入。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

Band-Aid：a temporary solution to a problem that does not really solve it at all

malaise：a general feeling of being ill, unhappy or not satisfied, or that something is wrong in society, without being able to explain or identify what is wrong

gloss over：to avoid talking about something unpleasant or embarrassing by not dealing with it in detail