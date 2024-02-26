Editorial : Guangdong's Redoubled Efforts to Compete for Talent

Since the end of the Spring Festival, the recruitment of workers has remained the top priority in Guangdong Province. It has become a normalised practice for different municipal governments to cooperate with enterprises to entice workers from economically underdeveloped provinces with incentives and use special cars to bring them directly into Guangdong.

This year, many factories have seen an increase in orders. As the number of people willing to work outside their home province has fallen, these factories are under a certain degree of pressure to meet their recruitment targets. Many corporations still provide incentives for newly hired workers and those who refer people to them, but the size of incentives has not risen significantly. After all, the pressure on production costs has not been small.

In industries such as services, hotel catering, logistics and transportation, there is still a strong demand for labour. As for the manufacturing industry, its main demand is for ordinary workers and skilled workers. These industries and job categories are adjusted by market changes in the way of wage fluctuations, so basically it is the invisible hand of the market at work. However, when it comes to high-tech talent, the government's guidance through a variety of policies is necessary.

Last week at the High-Quality Development Conference, Secretary Huang Kunming, who is at the helm of Guangdong Province, issued a mobilisation order to the entire province, namely the promotion of the mutual reinforcement of industry and technology, and the comprehensive enhancement of high-level self-reliance and self-improvement capabilities in science and technology. He emphasised that talent is the decisive factor in promoting industrial scientific and technological innovation, which he said needed a two-pronged approach of the introduction of talent and the training of home-grown talent.

When it comes to attracting high-tech talent, Guangdong does not enjoy any advantages. Last year, the province produced 630,000 undergraduates and 45,000 graduate students, but Guangdong might not be attractive enough for them to stay.

In terms of strengthening the training of home-grown talent, the province has successfully attracted three Hong Kong universities to set up branch campuses there. Among them, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the Chinese University of Hong Kong have set up campuses in Nansha and Shenzhen respectively. The government has allocated land and built campus facilities free of charge, meaning that the two universities have been able to "move in with their luggage only". Introducing talent is not the only way to compete for them. The president of Shenzhen University has recently said that he is planning to set up a campus in Hong Kong and be more proactive in venturing out of the province.

Hong Kong's Top Talent Pass Scheme and other programmes have attracted more than 60,000 applications. Over 30,000 of them immediately came to Hong Kong with their families, a quarter of whom have a monthly salary of over HK$100,000. While Hong Kong's household registration status is certainly attractive and its high-quality educational resources are also a pull factor, what skilled people in high technology focus on is scientific research funds and the technological level of R&D projects, which are the truly important factors for sustainable development.

Professor Richard Y. C. Wong, a Hong Kong economist, has suggested that Hong Kong should aim to increase its population to ten million over the next 25 years. This idea has yet to be discussed in society, but the introduction of more high-tech talent is nothing controversial. It remains to be seen how the SAR government will intensify its efforts in this regard.

明報社評2024.02.26：人口微增搶人才措施更烈 廣東發展高科技人才先行

廣東公布2023年常住人口比上年微升40萬人，達到1.27億人，連續17年居全國之首。

春節結束後廣東省上下首要工作仍然是招工，各個市政府配合企業派員到經濟欠發達省份，用專車加獎勵，直接將應聘工人帶回廣東，已成常態化工作。

今年很多工廠訂單增加，招募工人數量達標也有一定壓力，因為願意外出打工的人數相對減少。不少企業對新聘工人以及介紹人仍有獎勵，但獎勵金額並未顯著提高，畢竟生產成本壓力不小。

服務行業、酒店餐飲、物流運輸等行業對勞工仍然需求甚殷，製造業則以普通工人和技工為主。這些因應市場變化而調整的行業與工種，以工資浮動來調節，基本上是依靠「市場第三隻手」。但對於高科技人才，則需要政府多種政策才能引導。

廣東省一把手黃坤明書記上周在高質量發展大會上，向全省發出動員令：推動產業和科技互促雙強，全面提升科技高水平自立自強能力。他強調推進產業科技創新，人才是決定性因素，而且要引進人才和自主培養兩手抓。

廣東在吸納高科技人才方面沒有優勢，雖然去年大學本科生畢業人數有63萬，研究生有4.5萬，但廣東未必有足夠的吸引力讓他們都留下。

在加強自主培養方面，已經吸引到3間香港的大學在廣東設立分校，其中香港科技大學和中文大學分別在南沙和深圳的校園，政府免費撥地及興建校園設施，兩間大學可以「拎包入駐」。引進來並非搶人才的唯一招數，深圳大學校長日前表示，正在謀劃到香港設立校區，走出去更加主動積極。

香港的高才通等計劃，吸引超過6萬人申請，迅即攜家眷來港的也有3萬多人，其中四分之一的月薪超過10萬港元。香港的戶籍身分固然有吸引力，優質教育資源也是良好條件，但高科技人才注重的，科研資金與研發項目的科技水平，才是可持續發展的重要因素。

香港經濟學專家王于漸教授提出，香港應該以在未來25年將人口增加到1000萬為發展目標，這個主張還有待社會討論，但引進更多高科技人才則是毫無爭議，現在就看特區政府如何在這方面的招數上「加辣」。

■ Glossary 生字 /

at the helm : in charge of an organisation, project, etc

decisive : very important for the final result of a particular situation

pull factor : something that attracts people to go and live in a particular place