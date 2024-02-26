Editorial : Xia Baolong's Hong Kong Visit

This is the second consecutive year that Xia has come to Hong Kong for a tour of inspection and research. It is also the first time that Xia Baolong has come to Hong Kong in his capacity as director of the HKMAO after it was upgraded last year, manifesting the supervisory power of the Office, which is under the central government, over the SAR government.

In April last year, Xia was in Hong Kong for six days. Not only did he meet with the governing team of the SAR government and the entire body of Legislative Council members, but his itinerary also included visits to the Court of Final Appeal and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He also walked into the community, had tea and conversed with the public, visited local universities, primary schools and District Health Centres and so forth.

The only occasion on which he spoke publicly was when he attended the opening ceremony of the National Security Education Day, which accentuated the importance attached by the central government to Hong Kong's role in safeguarding national security. Less than a year on, Xia is visiting Hong Kong again, this time for seven days. The longer duration demonstrates the continuity of inspection and research on Hong Kong, which is expected to be even more in-depth than last year.

Xia's visit to Hong Kong this time coincides with the consultation period for legislation on Article 23 of the Basic Law. Observers believe that during Xia's visit, he might exchange views with the legal and business circles on the legislation. However, judging from what the SAR government and the HKMAO have disclosed over the past few days, matters such as Hong Kong's economic development and district governance are the real focus of Xia's tour of inspection and research. His itinerary for yesterday (22 Feb), the first day of his visit, fully reflected this point.

In Hong Kong's positioning, it aims to be the centre in eight areas, and this includes becoming the international aviation hub. However, problems such as manpower bottlenecks are hindering the aviation industry's return to normal. It is still unknown whether the goal of returning to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year can be achieved.

Xia arrived by plane yesterday and immediately inspected the Integrated Airport Centre. He received a briefing from the Airport Authority and learned about the development of Hong Kong Airport. In the afternoon, Xia met with SAR government officials in two separate meetings, first with all Principal Officials and Permanent Secretaries. He then listened to reports from Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn and other officials in charge of economic development. This fully shows the central government's concern about the current economic situation in Hong Kong.

The world is undergoing a once-in-a-century change. Hong Kong's development has also entered a new era. The bitter strife that attended Hong Kong politics in the past no longer exists, and the executive-led political order has been re-established. However, the significant reduction in resistance to the government's rule does not necessarily boost governance efficiency. Developing the economy and improving people's daily lives involves both policymaking at macro level and work at micro level.

Diversity and openness are the characteristics of Hong Kong society. They have also been an important mark of Hong Kong as an internationalised city and have contributed to its success. The SAR government must be committed to maintaining these characteristics so that Hong Kong can play a greater role in "connecting the world."

明報社評 ̷̷ 2024.02.23：中央考察調研表支持 香港由治及興須努力

港澳辦主任夏寶龍來港考察調研，希望實地了解經濟發展及地區治理最新情况，與特區政府及各界共同謀劃香港發展。

今次是夏寶龍連續第二年來港考察調研，也是去年港澳辦升格後，夏寶龍首次以中央港澳辦主任身分來港，體現中央港澳辦對特區政府監督權。

去年4月夏寶龍來港考察6天，除了與特區政府管治團隊及全體立法會議員見面，行程還包括造訪終審法院、港交所，以及落區飲茶跟市民交談、參觀本港大學小學、訪問地區健康中心等等。

至於唯一公開發表講話的場合，則是出席「全民國家安全教育日」開幕禮致辭，突顯中央重視香港維護國家安全的角色。事隔未夠1年，夏寶龍再度來港考察，前後7天，比去年行程更長，彰顯了對港調研工作的延續性，深入度料更勝往年。

夏寶龍這次訪港，適逢《基本法》第23條立法諮詢期，外界相信夏寶龍此行有可能跟法律界及商界人士，就23條立法交流意見，惟觀乎特區政府和港澳辦這幾天的說法，香港經濟發展、地區治理等情况，才是夏寶龍考察調研重點，單是昨天首日行程安排，便充分反映這一點。

國際航空樞紐是香港「八大中心」定位之一，然而人力瓶頸等問題，卻妨礙航空業復常，今年底回復疫前水平的目標能否實現，仍是未知數。

夏寶龍昨天乘搭飛機抵埗，隨即考察機場中央控制中心，聽取機管局介紹，了解香港機場發展情况。及至下午，夏寶龍分兩場會見特區政府官員，先是全體司局級官員及常任秘書長，之後再特別聽取財政司長陳茂波、財庫局長許正宇、發展局長甯漢豪等主理經濟發展的官員匯報，足見中央對當下香港經濟狀况的關注。

世界百年不遇變局，香港發展也進入新時期，以往政治惡鬥情况不復存在，特區行政主導重新確立，惟政府施政阻力顯著減少，並不必然等同於管治效能提升。發展經濟改善民生，既有宏觀政策的一面，也有微觀層面的工作。

多元開放是香港社會特色，也是香港多年來作為國際化城市的重要標記及成功要素，特區政府必須致力維護，令香港在「聯通世界」方面，發揮更大作用。

■ Glossary 生字 /

capacity : the official position or function that somebody has

duration : the length of time that something lasts or continues

strife : trouble between two or more people or groups