Editorial：Clarity Needed in Defining Article 23 Crimes

Enacting Article 23 is a constitutional duty that the SAR must fulfil. In the face of the complicated international situation, it is necessary to complete the legislation as soon as possible to safeguard national security. At the same time, individual rights and freedoms should also be protected appropriately. The definition of ''state secrets'' and ''sedition'' is among the concerns raised by the outside world. The authorities should make the legislation as clear as possible to address the reasonable concerns of the public. The consultation paper has no details on the proposed penalties and principles of immunity regarding the various offences. It is hoped that during the consultation period, the authorities will listen more to the opinions of different stakeholders, such as the legal and news industries, and add an immunity clause for matters of significant public interest.

The public consultation period for the Article 23 legislation officially began yesterday (30 January) and will end on the 28th of next month, lasting for about four weeks, which is shorter than the three-month consultation period for the Article 23 legislation in 2003. In launching the Article 23 legislation once again after 21 years, not only has the government introduced five categories of crimes that are not included in the Hong Kong National Security Law, including treason, insurrection and theft of state secrets, but it has also included two new types of offences originally not mentioned in Article 23. That is, external interference and national security endangering sabotage acts related to public infrastructure or electronic systems.

Given the latest outlook on technological development, it is beyond doubt that the Article 23 legislation should also keep up with the times and respond to new types of threats. The key is to ensure that the clauses accurately target acts that endanger national security without hampering technological innovation and cooperation. Nor should the clauses give foreign businesses the impression that they could be accused of ''external interference'' for merely criticising the Hong Kong government's financial policies.

The definition of ''state secrets'' and ''seditious acts'' is a matter of significant concern to the outside world. The news industry and foreign companies are particularly worried that they may fall foul of the law unwittingly if what constitutes ''state secrets'' is not clearly defined. Meanwhile, the consultation paper emphasises that the authorities will refer to the practices of different countries and the focus will be on proving criminal intent.

The document suggests that the definition of ''state secrets'' covers seven areas that include major policy decisions concerning China or Hong Kong and secrets relating to the city's technological, economic and social development. But whether a particular act would be construed as acquisition or disclosure of state secrets also depends on other conditions. For example, whether the information is unlawfully acquired and whether the ''improper disclosure'' of such information would ''very likely endanger national security or interests''. Regarding the offence of sedition, the document proposes that ''seditious intention'' covers actions that induce ''hatred or disaffection'' against the fundamental system of the state, the executive, legislative or judicial authorities of the central government and SAR government, and inducing ''hatred or enmity'' amongst residents of the SAR or residents of different regions of the mainland. However, the authorities will also reference the exemption arrangements in the Crimes Ordinance at the same time. If the intention is only to give an opinion to improve the constitutional order, it is not an offence regardless of the form of expression.

The legislation of Article 23 has to strike a reasonable balance between safeguarding national security and protecting citizens' rights. The clearer and more precise the definition of elements of offence is, the easier it will be to allay the concerns of citizens, businesses and foreign companies.

明報社評 2024.01.31：23條罪行定義要清晰 諮詢須多聽不同意見

政府推出《基本法》第23條立法諮詢文件，除了涵蓋叛國、叛亂、竊取國家秘密等《基本法》列明的罪行，亦引入境外干預罪，以及有關破壞公共基礎設施及電子系統的罪行。

23條立法是特區必須履行的憲制責任，面對複雜國際形勢，有必要早日完成立法，維護國家安全，同時亦要適當保障個人權利和自由。外界關注國家秘密和煽動定義等問題，當局立法應力求清晰，回應公眾合理關切。諮詢文件未有細談不同罪行刑罰建議及豁免原則，期望當局在諮詢過程中，多聽法律界、新聞界等不同持份者的意見，並就涉及重大公眾利益的事情，引入免責條款。

23條立法公眾諮詢期昨天正式展開，下月28日完結，為期大約4周，較2003年23條立法3個月諮詢期為短。事隔21年，政府再推23條立法，除了涵蓋叛國、叛亂、竊取國家秘密等5類《港區國安法》沒有包含的罪行，另外也新增兩類23條未有提及的罪行，包括境外干預罪，以及破壞公共基礎設施及電子系統危害國安。

面對新科技新形勢，23條立法當然也要追上時代，應對新形式的威脅，關鍵是條文須精準針對危害國安行為，不會窒礙科技創新和合作，也不能令外國商界覺得，就連批評港府財政政策等，也有可能被扯到「境外干預」。

有關國家秘密和煽動定義，也是外界相當關注的問題，新聞界和外商尤其擔心國家秘密定義若不明確，有可能誤墮法案，諮詢文件則強調，當局會參考不同國家做法，重點在於證明犯罪意圖。

文件提出「國家秘密」涵蓋7類事項，包括關乎國家或香港重大決策，以及科技、經濟、社會發展等的秘密，但是否干犯竊密泄密罪行，還得取決於其他條件，包括是否非法取得，以及有關消息在「不當披露」後，「相當可能會損害國家安全或利益」；煽動罪行方面，文件提出的「煽動意圖」，包括引起對國家根本制度，中央與香港特區行政、立法、司法機關等的「憎恨及離叛行為」，以及引起香港與內地居民之間的「憎恨或敵意」等，但同時亦會參考《刑事罪行條例》的豁免安排，若意圖僅為完善憲制秩序等提出意見，不論以任何方式表達，皆不違法。

23條立法，需要在維護國安與保障市民權利之間，尋求合理平衡，罪行元素界定愈清晰愈明確，愈有利於釋除市民、商界和外資的疑慮。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

hamper：to prevent somebody from easily doing or achieving something

fall foul of sb/sth：to get into trouble with a person or an organisation because of doing something wrong or illegal

allay：to make something, especially a feeling, less strong