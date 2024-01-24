Editorial：Big Fest Economy Not Enough to Boost Markets

It is an objective fact that geopolitical tensions have caused European and American funds to exit the city to avoid risks. The authorities have to face the problem head-on, formulate a comprehensive strategy, come up with ways to attract more capital to Hong Kong and deal with issues such as insufficient market confidence. It is hoped that the coming Budget will offer more in-depth and elaborate details in this regard.

Chief Executive John Lee said yesterday (23 January) that hosting large international conferences, major sports events, large-scale performances and activities and so on will attract visitors from all over the world, boosting the income of industries like tourism, catering and retail. Furthermore, a big fest economy has a magnetic effect. The more large-scale events there are, the higher Hong Kong's attractiveness will be, which in turn leads to even more grand events. Lee hoped to discuss with lawmakers how the government and various sectors of society can foster the organisation of more large events in Hong Kong as well as how to add value to these events, improving visitor experiences and their impression of the city, thus turning ''popularity'' into ''wealth''.

Since last year, the government has put quite a lot of effort into securing hosting rights for major events. In fact, a series of events have already been lined up this year. From January to April alone, there are already more than 40 large-scale activities and international conferences. Some recent eye-catching events in the cultural and sports sectors include: the return of the ATP men's professional tennis tournament to Hong Kong after 21 years, an exhibition match between Inter Miami CF, led by football legend Messi, and the Hong Kong Team early next month, and a pre-fall menswear fashion show by the international fashion brand Dior in late March.

Hosting more international events can increase Hong Kong's exposure and attract more tourists to the city, which is of course a good thing. Still, the effect of creating a big fest economy in revitalising the capital market and the real economy should really not be overestimated. After all, whether funds come or not depends on opportunities of getting profit by investment. Even if the authorities keep beckoning to large companies to list in Hong Kong, they may not necessarily bring in more funds if the Hong Kong stock market remains depressed.

The Hang Seng Index closed below 15,000 on Monday but rebounded yesterday, regaining the 15,000-point mark, amid reports by foreign media that mainland China may intervene and take measures to save the market. However, the market outlook remains to be observed.

If the mainland really takes bold measures to rescue the market, that will of course be supportive to Hong Kong. But the SAR government cannot simply sit around and wait for the mainland to take action. It must draw up a macroscopic strategy in accordance with the latest global political-economic situation, and find ways to attract funds from various sources and stabilise market confidence, rather than simply relying on some piecemeal measures. In the Budget next month, the authorities must try their best to address market concerns.

明報社評 2024.01.24：盛事經濟可帶動氣氛 振興市場須通盤戰略

香港經濟疲憊股樓不振，既有外部因素影響，亦有內部自生動力不足的問題。政府提倡「盛事經濟」，多些邀請國際著名品牌及重量級人物來港，高調參與各類盛事，可以幫香港「省招牌」搞活氣氛，以及洗刷一下近年外界對香港的一些負面形象，但要提振資本市場及實體經濟，並非單靠「說好香港故事」便能做到。

地緣政治角力令歐美資金紛紛避險他去，乃是客觀現實，當局需要直面問題，制訂通盤戰略，設法吸引更多資金來港、處理市場信心不足等問題，期望《財政預算案》在這方面有更深入更細緻的着墨。

行政長官李家超昨天表示，舉辦大型國際會議、大型賽事、大型表演、大型活動等，可以吸引全球各地訪客參與，帶動旅遊及餐飲、零售等行業的收益，而且盛事經濟有磁石效應，盛事愈多，香港吸引力發揮得愈好，這又可帶來更多盛事，他希望與議員一起探討，政府與社會各界如何推動更多盛事在港舉行，以及如何為盛事增值，提升訪客良好經驗及印象，將「人氣」變成「財氣」。

去年以來，政府在爭取主辦大型盛事方面，下了不少工夫。今年的盛事，更是陸續有來，單計1至4月，便有40多項大型活動及國際會議。文體盛事方面，近期較受注目的，包括ATP男子職業網球巡迴賽事隔21年重臨香江、球王美斯領軍的國際邁阿密下月初與港隊友賽，還有國際時裝品牌Dior於3月下旬在港舉辦初秋男裝時裝展等。

多辦國際級盛事，可以提高香港曝光率，吸引多些旅客訪港，這一定是好事，惟盛事經濟對於提振資本市場和實體經濟的作用，實亦不宜高估。資金來不來，最終還是看投資賺錢機會。如果本港股市持續低迷，就算當局不斷招手，吸引大企業來港上市，也未必能夠吸引更多資金來港。

恒指周一收市跌穿15,000點，昨天外媒指內地可能出招救市，港股反彈，萬五點失而復得，然而後市走勢還得走着瞧。

倘若內地真的出重招救市，對本港當然有支持作用，但特區政府亦不能守株待兔，坐等內地出招，必須因應國際政經新形勢，擬定宏觀戰略，設法吸引各方資金、穩定市場信心，而不是只得一些零碎措施。下月財政預算案，當局須致力回應市場關切。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

foster/ˈfɒstə(r)/：to encourage something to develop

beckon/ˈbekən/：to give somebody a signal using your finger or hand, especially to tell them to move nearer or to follow you

piecemeal/ˈpiːsmiːl/：done or happening gradually at different times and often in different ways, rather than carefully planned at the beginning