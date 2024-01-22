Editorial : Youth Unemployment in Mainland China

The pandemic has left everything in ruins. Economic growth remains weak, and the unemployment problem is prominent. The unemployment rate last year was 5.2%, falling by 0.4 percentage points from the previous year. However, a closer analysis of the specific data shows that the structural problems have become even more worrying.

The unemployment rate in big cities was 0.2 percentage points higher than that in small and medium-sized cities. Furthermore, the unemployment rate among residents with local household registration was higher than that of migrant workers, reflecting that the jobs that have been created by economic growth are mostly low-income temporary positions the locals are unwilling to take up. One impact will be an increase in the government's expenditure on unemployment benefits, for which only the locals are eligible. Given the falling fiscal revenues of local governments at the moment, any additional expenditure will add to their financial burden.

In May last year, the government announced the unemployment rate for the 16- to 24-year-old cohort at 20.8%, which was a record high. Afterwards the Bureau stopped publishing the unemployment rate for this group. This year, it changed the statistical method to exclude the number of students from this age group. The unemployment rate last year after adjustment was 14.9%. That was a reasonable approach. However, the social problems caused by the high unemployment rate among young people cannot be underestimated.

The first major structural contradiction that is unfavourable to the employment of young people is regional imbalance. University graduates prefer megacities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen as their first choice of work location. Failing that, they might opt for big cities such as Hangzhou and Chengdu. No doubt big cities have the most job opportunities, but competition is very fierce there. Over the past two years, in particular, new positions have been insufficient.

Furthermore, import and export trade and the related industries used to supply huge numbers of jobs. Last year, however, due to the sharp contraction in international trade, Guangdong's total value of imports and exports grew by only 0.3%. University graduates cannot find a job in a big city, and they might not be able to find a suitable one in a small or medium-sized city. This dilemma of whether to stay or go has troubled young people, who are just starting out.

"Youth is the greatest capital," as the saying goes. This has not seemed to be the case in recent years. With the economic downturn or growing at slower pace, the development of new products or services by companies has also lessened. The information technology industry, which has been booming for over a decade, has created countless new jobs every year. However, this ended abruptly two years ago. Even if there are still job openings, employees who have been laid off in the past have become the competitors of new graduates. New graduates without work experience have low competitiveness.

With the high unemployment rate among young people, the reliance on economic development for job creation is understandable. But some structural contradictions will not disappear. The government should change its mindset and solve the problem of youth unemployment by reforming the governance model.

■ Glossary 生字 /

squeeze : a reduction in the amount of money, jobs, etc. available; a difficult situation caused by this

in ruins : destroyed or severely damaged

cohort : a group of people who share a common feature or aspect of behaviour