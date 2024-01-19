Editorial : Streamline Government Structure Instead of Cutting Necessary Welfare

Despite the SAR government's tight finances, there is not much room for tax hikes or introduction of new taxes, while service fee increases will only do little. To narrow the shortfall in public finances, it is necessary to cut expenditure. During an economic downturn, the government must reinvigorate the markets and support people's normal lives at the same time. The authorities must not rob the poor to benefit the rich by ruthlessly taking the axe to public welfare programmes.

The government is expected to record a fiscal deficit of over $100 billion this year and another fiscal deficit next year. Some government service fees have not been adjusted for many years, and there is room for price increases. However, the additional revenues each year will only amount to a few billion dollars at best.

Over the next two years, a progressive rating system for residential properties and a "global minimum tax" for multinational companies will be introduced gradually, which are expected to increase the government's annual revenues by over $10 billion. However, even the Financial Secretary seems to think that relying on such new incomes alone will not be sufficient to plug the current gap in public finances. Paul Chan has recently stated that the target of putting public finances back in surplus in 2025/26 might be further delayed by "several years".

The problem of a structural fiscal deficit has surfaced. In recent months, Paul Chan has talked about raising taxes and introducing new taxes on different occasions. At the end of last year, he mentioned in his blog that many members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) were considering raising taxes. His observation aroused a lot of speculation. During a consultation exercise for the budget early this month, some citizens talked about introducing a capital gains tax. Paul Chan said that it was necessary to consider the impact of such a tax on Hong Kong's competitiveness, but he did not immediately rule out such a possibility. Even though Paul Chan said that day that he would not arbitrarily introduce new taxes before thorough social discussion, his saying that "a capital gains tax is within the area of study" did attract market attention.

The number of civil servants reached 198,000 in 2000. Later, the government launched a voluntary retirement scheme for civil servants and "shrunk" the civil service by restructuring work processes, eventually reducing the number to 160,000. Over the past six or seven years, the government has expanded its manpower several times, increasing the number of civil servants again to 197,000, which is close to the historical high. Even though the actual number is just about 174,000, total salary expenditure for civil servants was still as high as $91.6 billion last financial year. However, such a huge workforce does not translate into execution ability and work efficiency. Take the construction of "smart government" as an example. The daily operations of many departments are still heavily reliant on manpower.

Since the end of the pandemic, many local governments on the mainland, faced with financial difficulties, have cut the salaries and allowances of government officials and banned extravagant and unnecessary projects. In contrast, the Productivity Enhancement Programme (PEP) currently implemented by the SAR government requires all policy bureaux and departments to reduce their recurrent expenditures by 1% per annum for the next two financial years. Such a reduction is far too unambitious. Reducing idle staff and making good use of technology will not only reduce manpower needs and rein in salary costs, but also improve administrative efficiency and promote the construction of smart government. The authorities should act boldly.

■ Glossary 生字 /

reinvigorate : to give new energy or strength to something/somebody

the axe : if an institution or a project gets the axe, it is closed or stopped, usually because of a lack of money

rein in : to rein in something means to control it