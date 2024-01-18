Editorial : Boosting Confidence in Hong Kong's Financial Markets

The latest set of economic data published by the National Bureau of Statistics is mixed, showing that China's economic development continues to be beset by difficulties and challenges, though the situation is not too bad. Premier Li Qiang has also stressed that the basic long-term trend of the economy continues to be positive.

Hong Kong stocks were weak last year. Over the entire year, the Hang Seng Index fell by nearly 14%, marking the fourth consecutive year of decline. Stepping into 2024, Hong Kong stocks still have not picked up. On 11 of the 12 trading days so far, the stock market closed lower, dropping by over 1,700 points altogether. Yesterday (17 Jan), the mainland government published a set of major economic data, showing that its economy had managed to grow by over 5% last year. It was also higher than the 3% in 2022. In the fourth quarter alone, the growth rate was 5.2%. Though slightly lower than the 5.3% estimated by the foreign media, the growth rate was 0.3 percentage points higher than that of the third quarter.

The National Bureau of Statistics described that the mainland economy last year began low, grew high mid-year and stabilised towards the end, and economic growth further consolidated. Not only was the full-year growth of 5.2% higher than the global average of 3%, but the mainland is also becoming the biggest driver of global economic growth, with its contribution expected to exceed 30%. However, the reactions of the Hong Kong and mainland markets have been quite a different story. The Hang Seng Index plunged below the 14-month low again and closed at 15,276 points, down 589 points. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets also closed 2% to 3% lower, with the three major indexes closing at their lowest points of the day.

Global markets were generally under pressure yesterday as expectations for a US interest rate cut in March had cooled. However, compared with the mainland markets and many other major markets in Asia, Hong Kong stocks undoubtedly suffered the greatest slide, showcasing widespread pessimism in the market.

The mainland's post-pandemic recovery is faced with many challenges. Yesterday the National Bureau of Statistics also mentioned problems such as the complex and grim external environment, insufficient effective demand domestically, overcapacity in some industries, weak social expectations and a plethora of risks and hazards. In order to promote economic development, there are still some difficulties and problems needed to be overcome.

To boost market confidence, appropriate stimulus measures are important. At the same time, the government must also make the utmost effort to "stabilise expectations". The West wields the power to shape international discourse. No doubt it is necessary to vigorously refute negative comments made with a malicious intent so as to tell a positive story about China and Hong Kong. But it does not mean that we should only report good news but not bad news. Presenting investors with the full picture is essential for building confidence.

Recently, the SAR government has, citing the growth of total deposits last year is estimated to be over 5%, and an inflow of approximately HK$250 billion of funds into Hong Kong's stock market through the "Southbound Scheme" throughout the year, demonstrated that the "net inflow" of capital into Hong Kong has continued. However, it is also true that Hong Kong's stock and property markets are both weak. The outflow of foreign capital away from Hong Kong has been the talk of the town. The authorities can talk about "net inflows", but they should also face the outflow of foreign capital squarely.

明報社評2024.01.18：提振市場穩信心 迎難而上促轉型

內地去年經濟增長5.2%，高於5%的目標，亦與市場預期相若，但內地和本港股市跌勢不止，恒指下挫3.7%，滬深300指數更跌見近5年低位。

國家統計局最新公布的一系列經濟數據，好壞參半，反映經濟發展持續面對困難和挑戰，惟情况也未至於很差。國務院總理李強亦強調，經濟長期向好基本趨勢沒有改變。

港股去年表現疲弱，恒指全年下跌近14%，亦是連續第四年下挫。踏入2024年，港股依然沒有起色，12個交易日，有11天收市錄得下跌，累跌超過1700點。昨天內地公布多項主要經濟數據，去年經濟增長成功「保五」，高於2022年的3%；單計第四季表現，5.2%的增長幅度，雖然略低於外媒估計的5.3%，但與第三季相比，增速加快了0.3個百分點。

國家統計局形容，去年內地經濟呈「前低、中高、後穩」趨勢，經濟向好進一步鞏固，全年增長5.2%，不僅高於全球平均3%的預計水平，對世界增長貢獻率亦有望超過30%，成為最大增長引擎。可是本港和內地市場的反應，卻是另一回事。恒指再破14個月低位，收市報15,276點，下跌589點。滬深股市收市亦跌逾2%至3%，三大主要指數在全日低位收市。

美國3月份減息預期降溫，環球市場昨天普遍受壓，然而與內地以至亞洲多個主要市場相比，港股跌幅無疑最大，市場悲觀情緒瀰漫，可見一斑。

內地疫後復蘇面對不少挑戰，國家統計局昨天亦提到，外部環境複雜嚴峻、國內有效需求不足、部分行業產能過剩、社會預期偏弱、風險隱患依然較多，推動經濟發展仍須克服一些困難和問題。

提振市場信心，合宜的刺激措施固然重要，與此同時，政府亦要盡力「穩預期」。國際話語權握在西方手中。面對別人惡意唱衰，當然要大力反駁，說好中國故事和香港故事，但這不等於報喜不報憂。讓投資者了解全貌，對於信心建立非常重要。

最近特區政府以去年總存款增長料逾5%，以及全年約有2500億港元資金經「南向通」流入港股市場，論證本港資金仍處於「淨流入」狀態，但本港股樓皆疲、人人都在談論外資流走問題，也是實情。當局可以談「淨流入」，但也應該直面市場外資流出的情况。

■ Glossary 生字 /

pick up : to get better, stronger, etc; to improve

driver : one of the main things that influence something or cause it to make progress

squarely : directly