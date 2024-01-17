Editorial：Waste Levy: A Test of Community Governance

Property management companies will have to use large designated garbage bags to collect garbage that is not wrapped in designated bags from households. Whether the companies are regarded as ''cleaning up after the residents'' or ''undertaking their responsibilities'' does not change the heart of the problem — the practice will inadvertently encourage people not to use designated bags, thus significantly undermining the waste levy's effect of reducing waste. The garbage levy is the most important and complicated livelihood policy in recent years. Obviously, the government did not consider specific implementation issues when it submitted the bill to the Legislative Council. The specific execution of the waste levy is a test of community governance. The government should mobilise the district councils and community care teams to give full assistance.

The waste charging scheme will be implemented on 1 April. Yet, many owners' corporations, property management companies and citizens are still unclear about the specific operational details. There are two most talked-about queries recently. One is whether designated bags can be distributed for free, and the other is whether the property management companies can ''undertake the residents' responsibilities'' for improperly disposed garbage. Some government officials previously stated that free distribution of designated bags will not be allowed. However according to the latest clarification by the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) this week, the law does not restrict anyone from distributing designated bags for free during non-profit activities and prior permission is not required.

As for the issue of property management companies ''undertaking people's responsibilities'', an EPD official replied early this month that residents must wrap household waste in designated bags when disposing of garbage at collection points. Otherwise, it is illegal. The EPD also said it had already asked property management companies not to line large garbage bins with designated bags to ''undertake people's responsibilities''. However, the EPD ''clarified'' this week that the law does not bar property management companies from using large designated bags to collect and gather residents' garbage, though the government ''does not recommend undertaking their responsibilities''. The law still stipulates that it is the responsibility of residents to use designated bags for garbage disposal.

Yesterday (16 Jan) the Secretary for Environment and Ecology explained further that at the time of enacting the law, it was already pointed out that the government and voluntary groups would distribute designated bags for free at the initial stage of the waste levy. Therefore, there is no problem with distributing designated bags for free. However, authorised retail outlets selling designated bags cannot provide the bags for free, at discounted prices or as promotional gifts. The Secretary also stressed that property management companies have to ''clean up after residents'' who do not wrap garbage in designated bags because the garbage trucks will not collect waste that fails to meet the disposal requirements. Households are still obligated to use designated bags, therefore the practice is not ''bulk dumping''.

The difference between ''undertaking people's responsibilities'' and ''cleaning up after people'' can be debated for plenty of time, but it is feared that the practice itself will greatly undermine the effect of waste reduction. The problem will not be improved or resolved simply because the authorities have ''rectified'' the problem by rephrasing ''undertaking people's responsibilities'' as ''cleaning up after people''. When the government sought legislation on waste charging back then, it only laid down the general policy framework. Many concrete implementation details were actually left for stakeholders such as the industry and owners' corporations to negotiate amongst themselves. It is convenient that the legislation does not bar property management companies from ''cleaning up after people''. If this is really just an ''isolated case'', it will certainly not be a big problem. However, if it becomes a common practice, it will be a wallop to the policy objectives.

明報社評 2024.01.17：垃圾徵費安排說清說楚 落實執行考驗地區治理

垃圾徵費執行細節引起廣泛關注，不同官員口徑不一，政府連日來一再「澄清」，惟新說法又引起了新疑問。

物管公司以巨型指定垃圾袋，處理住戶用非指定袋棄置的垃圾，無論稱之為「執手尾」還是「包底」，都不會改變問題所在，即有可能變相鼓勵市民不用指定袋，導致垃圾徵費減廢效果大打折扣。垃圾徵費是近年最重大、最複雜的民生政策，當初政府向立法會提交法例草案時，顯然沒有仔細考慮具體執行問題。垃圾徵費具體執行，考驗地區治理能力，政府應動員區議會和關愛隊全力協助。

垃圾徵費4月1日實施，不少法團、物管公司和市民仍未掌握具體運作方式。近日外界談得較多的問題有二，一是可否免費派發指定垃圾袋，一是物管公司可否就住戶垃圾「包底」。曾有官員稱免費派發膠袋並不允許，但環保署本周最新澄清則是，法例沒限制任何人在非牟利活動中派發指定袋給市民，亦不需要申請。

至於物管公司「包底」問題，環保署官員本月初表示，住戶將家居垃圾丟到收集處時，就需用指定袋包好，否則即屬違法，署方已要求物管公司，不要於大型垃圾桶套上指定袋「包底」。署方本周「澄清」則指，法例沒有禁止物管公司以大型指定袋「包底」收集住戶垃圾，不過政府「不建議包底」，住戶使用指定袋棄置垃圾仍是法律訂明的責任。

環境局長昨天進一步闡釋，立法時已指出徵費初期，政府及志願團體會免費派發指定袋，因此免費派袋並無問題，但一些售賣指定袋的零售點，不能以免費、打折或附贈方式提供指定袋。局長又強調，物管公司為沒有用指定袋載垃圾的住戶「執手尾」，是因為垃圾車不會收集不符合要求的垃圾，住宅依然須用指定袋，所以這不是「包底」。

「包底」與「執手尾」之別，可以咬文嚼字一番，但有關做法恐令減廢效果大打折扣，問題也不會因為當局將包底「正名」為執手尾，出現實質變化。當日政府就垃圾徵費立法，只是訂下政策大框架，很多具體執行細節，實際是推給業界與法團等持份者自行協商。法例不禁止物管公司「執手尾」，可以提供方便。倘若這真的只屬「個別情况」，問題當然不大，但如果情况普遍，就可能拖垮政策目標。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

inadvertently /ˌɪnədˈvɜːtntli/：​by accident; without intending to

line /laɪn/：to cover the inside of something with a layer of another material, especially to keep it clean or make it stronger

rectify /ˈrektɪfaɪ/：to put right something that is wrong