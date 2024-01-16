Editorial : Citywide Campaign to Promote MSW Charging

With just two and a half months to go before the implementation of the MSW charging scheme, the authorities are emphasising that they are implementing the policy with great wariness. A lot of preparations have been made, including the launching of publicity and education campaigns on housing estates and the electronic media, the continuous improvement of recycling facilities and close communication and cooperation with all stakeholders. In terms of recycling facilities, there are currently more than 170 "GREEN@COMMUNITY" public collection points across Hong Kong, as well as mobile recycling stations on the streets. The authorities plan to set up small-scale recycling spots on 50 public housing estates.

As for communication and explanation, as of the end of last month, the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) had held more than 50 online briefings for the property management industry and owners' organisations. It also co-operated with the Property Management Services Authority to organise training seminars on MSW charging for industry practitioners. Furthermore, the EPD has begun arranging meetings with District Councillors to explain the details of the charging scheme.

After the implementation of the MSW charging scheme, citizens will be required to purchase designated garbage bags to dispose of general waste. Bags of different sizes will be priced differently for citizens to choose from. As for oversized waste such as furniture, a label must be purchased and affixed before disposal. Yesterday (15 Jan) the EPD announced specific arrangements for purchasing designated garbage bags and labels. They will be available at about 3,000 retail outlets such as supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and online platforms. Institutions are also welcome to make bulk reservations.

The spirit of the MSW charging scheme is that citizens have to pay to dispose of waste. It is aimed at promoting waste reduction at source and encouraging the separation of domestic waste. The requirement that designated garbage bags and labels must be purchased to dispose of waste is one way of making the scheme work, and no doubt it is necessary to let the public know where to purchase them as soon as possible. But this is only the most basic Information. Many citizens and industry stakeholders are still full of questions about the specific implementation details of the MSW charging scheme. If the government's explanation is unclear, the public will naturally worry that chaos will occur when the scheme comes into effect.

The MSW charging scheme is not merely about paying for designated garbage bags, but also involves major changes in citizens' living habits. In the final preparation stage, both the public and the industry need to know exactly what to do to comply with the scheme. They need to know what is allowed and what is not.

The scheme concerns all Hong Kong citizens and involves many departments. The government should seize the time to launch a citywide campaign, carrying out an all-encompassing publicity and education campaign through cross-departmental coordination. At the same time, it should also consider formulating key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure progress in waste reduction and recycling.

明報社評2024.01.16：細節不周可拖垮政策 全城運動推垃圾徵費

垃圾徵費快將實施，一些關鍵執行細節，不僅物管業界和公眾未弄清，就連議員也疑惑，最近引發關注的問題，是物管公司可否以「包底」方式，在大廈各樓層擺放大型指定膠袋收集住戶垃圾，政府最新說法是政府不建議包底，但法例不禁止，意味物管公司其實可以這樣做。

目前距離垃圾徵費實施只有兩個半月，當局強調正以如臨大敵、戰戰兢兢之心，為實施垃圾徵費，推行了大量準備工作，包括在屋邨和電子媒體展開宣傳教育，同時不斷提升回收配套，跟各方持份者緊密溝通合作。回收配套方面，現時「綠在區區」全港有逾170個公共收集點，另外還有流動回收街站，當局打算在50個公共屋邨設立小型回收便利點。

溝通解說方面，截至上月底，環保署舉辦了逾50場為物管業界及業主組織而設的網上簡介會，又與物管業監管局合作，為業界從業員舉辦有關垃圾徵費的培訓講座。另外，環保署已開始安排與各區區議員會面，介紹徵費詳情。

垃圾徵費實施後，市民須購買指定垃圾袋棄置垃圾，不同容量有不同價錢，供市民選擇，至於家俬等大型垃圾，則要買標籤貼上才可棄置。昨天環保署公布了購買指定垃圾袋及標籤的具體安排，涵蓋超市、便利店、藥房及網上平台約3000個零售點，另亦歡迎機構批量預約訂購。

垃圾徵費用者自付，政策目的是推動源頭減廢、鼓勵垃圾分類，棄置廢物要買指定垃圾袋及標籤，乃是徵費的方法，當然盡快讓市民知道何處購買，可是這不過是最基礎的信息。不少市民和業界持份者，對於垃圾徵費具體執行細節，仍有很多疑問，政府解說若不清不楚，外界自然擔心屆時會出大亂子。

垃圾徵費不止是付費購買指定垃圾袋的問題，還涉及市民生活習慣重大改變。到了最後準備階段，無論市民和業界都需要知道具體如何配合，什麼可以、什麼不可以。

垃圾徵費事關全港市民，涉及多個部門，政府應把握時間，發起一場「全城運動」，透過跨部門統籌協作，向公眾展開全方位宣傳教育，同時更要考慮制訂關鍵績效指標（KPI），衡量減廢回收工作取得多大進展。

■ Glossary 生字 /

designate : to say officially that somebody/something has a particular character or name; to describe somebody/something in a particular way

wariness : a feeling that you have to be careful because there may be a danger or problem, or because you do not trust somebody/something

affix : to stick or attach something to something else