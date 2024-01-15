Editorial : Precarious Situation across The Taiwan Strait

The issue of Taiwan is the core sensitive issue in Sino-US relations. The two countries' close interactions and frequent comments before the Taiwan election have triggered speculation that China and the US will return to the model of co-management of the Taiwan Strait crisis.

Four days before the Taiwan election polling day, Liu Jianchao, the CCP International Liaison Department Minister, embarked on his visit to the US. Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, Liu issued his warning, saying that the issue of Taiwan was "at the core of Beijing's core interests" and was a "red line that cannot be crossed". On Taiwan's polling day, Liu Jianchao met with Antony Blinken, and they also discussed the Taiwan issue.

Last Wednesday, in an extraordinary move, an unnamed senior official of the White House National Security Council held a media telephone briefing on Taiwan's election, reiterating that the US adhered to its "one-China policy", did not support "Taiwan independence", opposed any party's unilateral change of the status quo and supported cross-Strait dialogue. He said that "we do not take a position on the ultimate resolution of cross-Strait differences, provided they are resolved peacefully" and that "we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner that is acceptable to the people on both sides of the Strait".

This statement was slightly different from the US State Department's previous statement that it "continues to encourage the resolution of cross-Strait differences in a manner that is in line with the will and best interests of the Taiwanese people". It was instead closer to the statements made during the presidencies of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

In the next couple of months, the DPP government will issue a report on the mainland's so-called "interference" in Taiwan's elections. The US is about to send an unofficial high-level delegation to meet with Lai, and it is also noteworthy what messages the two sides will convey. More important will be the inauguration ceremony on May 20, at which Lai will elaborate on his cross-Strait policies. Furthermore, the extent to which mainland China will retain the Taiwan-benefiting measures of the Cross-Strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA), as well as the impact of the US House of Representatives delegation's visit to Taiwan on Sino-US relations, will mark critical moments that test the trilateral relations between China, the US and Taiwan.

After his election, Lai emphasised that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait would be his "important mission", and that he would "maintain the status quo without being servile or bumptious". According to economic estimates from Bloomberg, if a war breaks out in Taiwan Strait, it will inflict economic losses of approximately US$10 trillion to the world, equivalent to 10% of the world's total GDP. Taiwan's economy will suffer severe damage at 40%, and the mainland's economy will tumble by 16.7%. If the mainland imposes a one-year blockade of the Taiwan Strait, the global economy will fall by 5%, with a loss of 12.2% in Taiwan, 8.9% on the mainland, and 3.3% in the United States. Some observers have commented that there is no winner in this election in Taiwan. Similarly, there will be no winner if a war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait.

明報社評2024.01.15：中美共管難遏台獨 兩岸現狀危若累卵

台灣選舉結束後，北京的國台辦第一時間發聲，稱選舉結果顯示，民進黨並不能代表島內主流民意，這次選舉「更阻擋不了祖國終將統一、也必然統一的大勢」。美國方面，國務卿布林肯發聲明祝賀賴清德，總統拜登則只回應一句「我們不支持（台灣）獨立」，反映美方既要表達支持台灣，又希望安撫北京的矛盾心態。

台灣問題是中美關係中最核心的敏感問題，兩國在台灣選前互動密切，頻繁發聲，引發重回中美共管台海危機模式的揣測。

在台灣選舉投票日前4天，中共中央對外聯絡部長劉建超啟程訪美，他在外交協會（Council on Foreign Relations）的演講中警告，台灣問題是北京「核心利益中的核心」，也是「不可跨越的紅線」。在台灣投票日當天，劉建超會晤布林肯，亦討論到台灣問題。

上周三，白宮國安會不具名高官非同尋常地就台灣選舉召開傳媒電話簡報會，重申美國堅持其「一中政策」，不支持「台獨」，反對任何一方片面改變現狀，支持兩岸對話，「只要以和平方式解決兩岸分歧，我們對最終解決方案不持立場」，「期待兩岸分歧以和平的、不受脅迫，且能為兩岸人民接受的方式解決」。

這種表述，與美國國務院以往「持續鼓勵以符合台灣人民意願和最佳利益的方式解決兩岸分歧」的表述，有細微分別，接近克林頓和小布殊時代的表述。

接下來的數月，民進黨政府將會發表所謂大陸「介入選舉」的報告；美國即將派出非官方高級代表團與賴會面，雙方會作何表態亦值得關注；更重要的，在5月20日就職禮上，賴清德對其兩岸政策的闡述，大陸對於《海峽兩岸經濟合作架構協議》（ECFA）的惠台措施保留多少，美國眾議院代表團訪台對中美關係衝擊多大，都是考驗中美台三邊關係的關鍵時刻。

賴清德當選後強調，維持台海和平穩定，是他的「重要使命」，他將會「不卑不亢，維持現狀」。根據彭博經濟研究預估，台海一旦開戰，全球將付出約10萬億美元代價，相當於世界GDP總和10%，其中台灣經濟將重創40%，大陸經濟大傷16.7%；如果大陸封鎖台灣海峽一年，則會令全球經濟受創5%，台灣損失12.2%，大陸損失8.9%，美國損失3.3%。有人說，台灣今次選舉沒有贏家。同樣，台海開戰，也不會有贏家。

■ Glossary 生字 /

ambivalent : having or showing both positive and negative feelings about somebody/something

servile : wanting too much to please somebody and obey them

bumptious : showing that you think that you are very important; often giving your opinions in a loud, confident and annoying way