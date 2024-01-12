Editorial : Government Must be Clear-minded about Economic Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic has been plaguing Hong Kong for three years. At the beginning of last year, Hong Kong began its full return to normal. The government once predicted that the full-year economic growth would range between 3.5% and 5.5%, but the recovery did not turn out to be as robust as expected. The government later lowered its GDP growth forecast for last year to 3.2%. The latest forecast from the HKU Business School is that the growth will slow further this year to between 1.9% and 2.7%.

Hong Kong has a narrow tax base, with government revenue mainly coming from direct taxes, land sales, stamp duties and investments. These sources of income share a common characteristic — they are all highly dependent on economic conditions. At times of Hong Kong's sluggish economic growth with weak property and stock markets, government revenues also take a nosedive. In the budget published early last year, the government made an optimistic prediction that public finances were expected to be in the black from the 2024/25 fiscal year after economic improvement. However, Financial Secretary Paul Chan has recently revised his statement. Predicting instead a government deficit of reaching $100 billion in the 2023/24 fiscal year, nearly double the original forecast, he is no longer ruling out another fiscal deficit next year.

Over the past five fiscal years, the SAR government has experienced deficits four times. Its fiscal reserves also dropped from HK$1.1 trillion at the beginning of 2019 to less than HK$660 billion at the end of September last year. While the SAR government's coffers still compare favourably with many other regions, the public finance gap of hundreds of billions of dollars is indeed not a small amount, the worry about a structural fiscal deficit is not unfounded. The new budget is to be published on 28 February. The authorities' measures to tackle the financial challenge have attracted much attention.

Hong Kong's economic sluggishness and sliding property markets are undoubtedly related to the high interest rate environment and the global economic downturn. Generally speaking, no matter it is a cyclical factor such as interest rates or an unexpected event such as a pandemic, as long as we grit our teeth and endure the adversity, the economic performance will gradually improve and the public coffers will also see an increase in revenue. However, the current economic and public finance problems faced by Hong Kong are obviously not only cyclical, but also involve many structural changes both internally and externally. If the authorities have had cognitive biases all along, it will definitely not be conducive to coming up with the right solutions for the problems.

As the government's fiscal deficit is under heavy pressure, every single dollar matters. It is necessary to raise government service fees, increase fines for various violations, and significantly hike cigarette taxes. These measures, however, can only help the government increase revenues by several billion to tens of billions of Hong Kong dollars a year at best.

In addition to increasing revenue, reductions in expenditure will also be inevitable to improve public finances. Recently, there have been frequent calls for tax cuts for the industrial and commercial sectors while cutting welfare expenditures. Even public housing has become a target for such cuts. The authorities must think twice about such opinions. When it comes to expenditure reduction, the government must adhere to principles including the hardship must be shared reasonably, and social justice must be taken into consideration.

明報社評2024.01.12：財政預算案對症下藥 先認清內外結構變化

財政預算案下月公布，本年度財赤料逾千億，下年度也不樂觀，公共財政缺口亟待處理。

新冠疫情困擾香港3年，去年初香港全面復常，政府曾預測全年經濟增長介乎3.5%至5.5%，惟復蘇力度不似預期。港府後來已把去年本港GDP增長預測降至3.2%，港大經管學院最新評估，預測今年增長將進一步放緩，介乎1.9%至2.7%。

香港稅基狹窄，政府收入主要來自直接稅、賣地、印花稅和投資等。這些收入來源的共通點，是全都很受經濟好壞影響。當本港經濟增長乏力，樓市股市疲弱，庫房收入亦大跌。去年初的財政預算案曾樂觀預測，經濟改善後，公共財政從2024/25財年起，可望轉虧為盈，然而財政司長陳茂波不久前已修訂說法，預告2023/24財年政府赤字再達千億元，高於原先預測近倍，不排除下年度續現財赤。

近5個年度，特區政府四度出現財赤，財政儲備亦由2019年初1.1萬億港元，跌至去年9月底不足6600億元。雖然比起很多地方，港府家底相對仍算豐厚，但上千億元的公共財政缺口，實在不能說是小數目，結構性財赤的憂慮，更非無的放矢。新一份預算案下月28日發表，當局有何對策，備受關注。

香港經濟疲憊樓市下滑，無疑與高息環境及環球經濟不景有關。一般而言，無論是息口等周期因素，還是疫情等突發事態，只要咬緊牙關捱過去，逆境過去，經濟表現就會逐步改善，庫房進帳亦可水漲船高。可是當前本港所面對的經濟和公共財政問題，明顯不止是周期性的，還涉及內外很多結構性的變化。當局若一開始就存在認知上的偏差，一定不利於對症下藥。

政府財赤壓力沉重，庫房進帳多得1元得1元。增加政府服務收費、提高各類違例罰款、大幅增加煙稅等，有必要為之，惟一年充其量也只能幫政府增加數十億至百億港元左右的收入。

改善公共財政，開源之外，難免要節流。最近不時有人主張一邊給工商界減稅，一邊削減民生福利開支，甚至連公屋也成為「開刀」對象。對於這類意見，當局必須三思。政府考慮節流，必須堅持以下原則，包括痛楚必須合理分擔、顧及社會公義。

■ Glossary 生字 /

nosedive : a sudden steep fall or drop; a situation where something suddenly becomes worse or begins to fail

be in the black : to have money, for example in your bank account

coffer : a way of referring to the money that a government, an organisation, etc. has available to spend