Editorial : Increased A&E Charges Should Remain Affordable

Hong Kong's public healthcare system is under significant strain; its A&Es are always crowded with patients. Many frontline healthcare staff have pointed out that there are often patients visiting A&Es for colds and flu; others are seeking medical treatments and obtaining medicine from the A&E due to old injuries or chronic pain.

According to Hospital Authority (HA) figures, in the past ten years, Triages IV and V cases,

i.e. semi-urgent and non-urgent patients, accounted for as many as 55% to 65% of attendances in public hospital A&Es. This reveals that the problem of abuse does exist.

In 2017, after the fee for attending public hospital A&Es had increased from $100 to $180, HA figures indicated an approximately 4.4% drop in A&E attendances within a year. Among them, semi-urgent and non-urgent patient numbers decreased by 6.9% and 17.6% respectively. This reflects that a fee increase is a remedy towards abuse, at least for the short term.

Of course, when people become accustomed to the new charging scheme, the effects will gradually fade away. This was the situation back then [in 2017]. However, if the fee increase arrangement is properly coordinated with the promotion of primary healthcare, it presents an opportunity to achieve a "push-pull" effect in encouraging residents to engage in prevention over cure, and seek medical attention from family doctors first for minor ailments.

Unadjusted for almost seven years, the current fee for a public hospital A&E visit stands at $180, far apart from the private market. Yet, even with pressure to cut expenses, the government should not haphazardly aim at axing essential social welfare. To curb service abuse, the A&E fee increase must be targeted, focusing mainly on non-urgent patients, while considering the affordability of the people.

Public service charges have never been

a significant source of government revenue. Raising them can only diversify the government's

revenues to some degree at best, and provide limited help towards a deficit. Hong Kong's ageing population raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of public healthcare expenditure, but imposing higher fees is not the key to the solution. The way out is promoting a paradigm shift in the healthcare system, accelerating the development of primary healthcare, and alleviating the burden on public healthcare services.

Raising fees for public healthcare services to narrow the gap with the private market charges can theoretically encourage some residents to turn to private clinics. However, the problem is that private hospitals and clinics may milk the situation and raise prices, resulting in not only a failure to narrow the price gap but potentially widening it further. The risk of "medical inflation" caused by a price hike in public healthcare services does exist, and the government must exercise caution and prudence in addressing this issue.

明報社評2024.01.11：急症室加費遏濫用 須兼顧市民承受力

香港經濟疲弱，政府收入減少，本財政年度料將錄得過千億元赤字，下年度情况也未許樂觀。財政司長陳茂波預告，下月發表的《財政預算案》，將檢視長期未調整的公共服務收費。觀乎近日多名官員的說法，公院急症室加費已是事在必行。

本港公營醫療系統負荷沉重，公院急症室更長期擠滿求診者，然而不少前線醫護人員都指出，常有病人因為傷風感冒跑到急症室，也有不少人因為舊患或慢性痛症，去急症室求醫取藥。

根據醫管局數字，過去10年急症室第四及第五類個案，即次緊急或非緊急病人，佔比重多達五成半至六成半，反映濫用問題確實存在。

2017年，公院急症室每次收費由100元加至180元，醫管局數字顯示，求診人次一年內下跌約4.4%，其中次緊急及非緊急病人，分別下跌6.9%及17.6%，反映加費打擊濫用，至少有短期作用。

當然，隨着市民慢慢習慣新收費，效果也會逐步消退，這亦是當年的情况，然而倘若加費安排與基層醫療推廣步伐能夠好好配合，有機會發揮「一推一拉」作用，鼓勵市民未病多做預防、小病先看家庭醫生。

公院急症室每次收費180元，近7年未調整，跟私營市場存在明顯距離，可是即使政府有節流壓力，亦不能胡亂向重要民生福利開刀。急症室加費打擊濫用，必須具有針對性，以非緊急病人為主要對象，同時也要顧及市民承受能力。

公共服務收費，從來不是政府主要收入來源，加費充其量只能令政府財政收入多元一些，對財赤幫補有限。香港人口老化，公共醫療衛生開支長遠可持續性惹人關注，然而加費並非解決問題的鑰匙；推動醫療體制範式轉移，加快發展基層醫療、減輕公營醫療負荷，才是出路所在。

公共醫療服務加費，縮窄與私營市場收費差距，理論上可以鼓勵部分市民轉看私家醫生，問題是私家醫院和診所也有可能趁機加價，結果收費差距不僅未有收窄，甚至進一步擴大。公共醫療服務加費引發「醫療通脹」的風險確實存在，政府必須審慎而為。

■ Glossary 生字 /

haphazardly : in a way that has no particular order or plan; in a way that is not organised well

milk : to obtain as much money, advantage, etc. for yourself as you can from a particular situation, especially in a dishonest way

prudence : a sensible and careful attitude when you make judgements and decisions; behaviour that avoids unnecessary risks