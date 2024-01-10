Editorial：CUHK Head Resigns under Political Pressure

In 2019, the anti-amendment protests swept through various universities in Hong Kong. The campuses of CUHK and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University were occupied at one point and became major battlefields. Some of Tuan's actions were considered highly problematic. The most controversial incident was when he held a dialogue session with students. After hearing accusations of alleged "police sexual violence", Tuan issued an open letter — without verifying the claims first — stating that some police officers were suspected of improper use of force and that they should be condemned if proven guilty after investigation. He also said that he would write to the Chief Executive and urge her to initiate a serious follow-up on the cases beyond existing mechanisms. The police were strongly dissatisfied with Tuan's statement and criticised that they did not see "any basic information" in his accusations.

After the anti-amendment saga, some think that Tuan should be held responsible for his actions. Vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying

slammed Tuan for "swallowing the students' vulgar false accusations hook, line and sinker" and failing to "make apologies to the police and the government and clarifications to society" regarding the factual mistakes in the aftermath. He said that Tuan's problem was not a matter of incompetent teaching, but an issue of political stance and lack of composure.

Meanwhile, the former CUHK council granted Tuan a second term by a majority vote in the year before last. However, the controversies surrounding his tenure did not subside because of this, but intensified instead. Some legislative council members initiated an amendment bill to restructure the CUHK council, greatly increasing the proportion of external members, and it was officially passed mid last year.

Then, at the end of last year, at the first meeting the transitional CUHK council passed a motion to fire vice-president Ng Shu-pui, citing the reason that it has "lost faith" in Ng. One of his "sins" was "violating the principle of remaining politically neutral" by signing a petition to oppose the amendment bill restructuring the CUHK council. Ng was widely regarded as the Tuan's right-hand man. As soon as the news of his dismissal came out, the public's attention turned to whether the new council would impeach Tuan as its next step. If that happens, the news will certainly spread widely in the international tertiary education community and further damage CUHK's reputation. Now that Tuan has resigned voluntarily, perhaps the worst scenario has been avoided. Still, the accumulated damage caused by years of disputes surrounding CUHK is in fact quite significant already.

If someone thinks that there is a problem in the governance of CUHK or that its vice-chancellor behaved inappropriately, the more suitable approach should be to advocate an independent and fair investigation and affixing responsibilities in a

matter-of-fact way, instead of continuing to handle the matter as a platform for political struggles.

明報社評 2024.01.10：段崇智政治陰霾下請辭 紛爭纏擾中大聲譽蒙污

香港中文大學校長段崇智請辭，提前明年1月卸任。段崇智一直處於政治風眼之中。部分人對於2019年反修例風波期間段崇智的表現，有強烈意見，過去一年圍繞中大的很多紛爭，由校董會改組到解僱副校長吳樹培，不少人都覺得是衝着段崇智而來。校園政治化並非好事，反修例風波期間，中大被稱為「暴大」，局面一度失控，固然對學校造成傷害，但以政治施壓而不是徹查真相手法追究責任，對大學及香港同樣不好。

2019年反修例風波席捲本港各間大學，中大和理大校園更一度被佔領，成為了主戰場。段崇智一些做法被認為大有問題，當中最惹爭議的事件是他與學生舉行對話會，聽了所謂「警察性暴力」指控後，未有弄清真偽，就發公開信表示部分警員涉嫌不當使用暴力，經查證後須譴責，並會去信行政長官，促請在現有機制以外嚴正跟進。警方強烈不滿段的說法，批評他的指控「連最基本資料都見不到」。

反修例風波過後，部分人認為要追究段崇智的責任。全國政協副主席梁振英批評段崇智「對學生的低級謊言指控照單全收」，事後也沒有就事實性的錯誤「向警察和政府道歉、向社會澄清」，段的問題不是教導不力問題，而是政治立場和定力的問題。

另一邊廂，中大校董會則於前年以大比數通過續聘段崇智。但有關段崇智去留問題的爭議，並未因此止息，反而愈演愈烈。有立法會議員推動修例改組中大校董會，大增校外成員比重，並於去年中正式通過。

去年底，過渡期校董會首次會議，以「失去信心」為由，通過決議解僱副校長吳樹培。「罪名」之一是吳樹培「違反中立原則」，聯署公開信反對修例改組校董會。吳樹培廣被視為段崇智的左右手，吳遭解僱消息一出，外界已關注新校董會下一步會否彈劾段崇智，倘若發生這樣的事，一定會在國際高等教育界廣傳，進一步損害中大聲譽。現在段崇智主動請辭，也許避免了最壞情况，但連年紛爭對中大所造成的損害，積累下來其實已經相當大。

若有人覺得中大校方管治存在問題、校長言行有不當之處，較合適的做法，應該是推動獨立公正調查，就事論事，追究責任，而不是繼續以政治鬥爭去處理。

/ Glossary生字 /

(caught) in the cross hairs：in a situation in which you are the target or victim of somebody's anger, violence or blame

slam (somebody or something)：to criticise somebody or something very strongly

impeach：(of a court or other official body, especially in the US) to charge an important public figure with a serious crime