Editorial：Israel's Killing of Journalists Must be Condemned

two journalists with Al Jazeera, a Qatari media network, died in an Israeli air strike. One of the victims was the eldest son of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief.

On 7 October, 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. Over 1000 people were killed, including civilians. The Israeli army carried out an intensive attack on Gaza in the name of "destroying Hamas", causing the casualties of huge numbers of innocent Palestinian civilians. Gaza's health department has stated that more than 22,000 people were killed. Some government officials from Israel and the US have reiterated that the Gazan authorities' claims are not credible. However, the United Nations (UN)' statement also shows that Gaza has plunged into a humanitarian disaster. The UN estimates that nearly 90% of Gaza's population has been displaced by the war. Last week, Martin Griffiths, the UN's

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, described Gaza as "becoming uninhabitable" with people facing threats to their survival every day.

The international community has become increasingly vocal in its criticism of Israel. Late last month, South Africa even filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Israel has refuted South Africa's claim as "blood libel", while the governments of major Western countries, led by the US, still talk haughtily about Israel's "right to self-defence".

The war has plunged the people in Gaza into great misery and suffering. With the region under heavy siege by the Israeli army, it is difficult for people from the outside world to gain access to it. Currently, a lot of coverage on the situation in Gaza is provided by Gazan journalists employed by foreign media organisations. They are risking their own lives. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, headquartered in the US, as of the 7th of this month, 79 journalists had been killed in the current Israeli-Palestinian war. 72 of them were Palestinians. Some sources even claim that the number of journalists killed has exceeded 100.

On Sunday, a vehicle carrying journalists from Al Jazeera was hit in an Israeli air strike in the south of the Gaza Strip, causing two deaths and one injury. One of the two victims was the eldest son of Wael Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief. Al Jazeera has said that at the time of the incident, three journalists including Al-Dahdouh's eldest son were on their way to interview Palestinian refugees, but their car "became a target of attack" unexpectedly. In Al Jazeera's statement, it condemns the attack as an "assassination".

Al-Dahdouh's wife, two children and a grandchild had been killed in a previous Israeli air strike on a refugee camp. He himself was injured in an Israeli air strike during an interview last month. In other words, Al-Dahdouh and his family have fallen victim to repeated attacks. Even if the first attack was a "coincidence", the outside world has reason to question whether the fatal bombing of Al-Dahdouh's eldest son was an attack aimed at intimidating Palestinian journalists.

It is incumbent on the international community to speak up for journalists risking their lives on the front lines and oppose any attack on journalists.

明報社評 2024.01.09：以軍空襲殺加沙記者 國際社會須嚴厲譴責

加沙戰事踏入第四個月，以色列軍狂轟猛炸力度未減，至今已有2.2萬加沙巴勒斯坦人喪生於戰火之下，新聞工作者更一再成為攻擊對象，剛過去的周日，卡塔爾半島電視台兩名記者便死於以軍空襲下，其中一人更是半島電視台加沙分社社長的長子。

去年10月7日，哈馬斯突襲以色列，造成上千人死亡，當中包括平民。以軍以「殲滅哈馬斯」之名猛攻加沙，導致大量無辜巴人死傷，加沙衛生部門稱超過2.2萬人喪生。以色列和美國一些官員屢稱加沙當局說法不可信，但聯合國的說法，同樣顯示加沙陷入人道災難。聯合國估計，戰火下近九成加沙人口流離失所，聯合國人道主義事務副秘書格里菲斯上周便形容，加沙「顯然已變得無法居住」，民眾每日都面臨生存威脅。

國際社會抨擊以色列之聲日響，南非上月底更入稟國際法庭，指控以色列在加沙實行種族滅絕。以方反駁南非「誹謗」，美國為首的西方大國政府，則依然侃侃而談以色列有「自衛權」。

加沙生靈塗炭，以軍重重包圍，外人極難進入，目前不少有關加沙現場情况的報道，都得靠受僱於外國傳媒機構的加沙新聞工作者冒死提供。總部設於美國的保護記者委員會稱，截至本月7日，有79名新聞工作者在本輪以巴戰事中喪生，當中72人為巴人。有說法更指罹難新聞工作者過百。

剛過去的周日，以軍空襲加沙地帶南部，一架載着半島電台視記者的車輛遭擊中，導致2死1傷，喪生的兩名記者，包括半島電視台加沙分社社長達赫杜赫的長子。半島電視台稱，事發時，達赫杜赫長子等3名記者正前往採訪巴人難民，未料座駕「成為攻擊目標」。半島電視台的譴責聲明，直呼這是「暗殺」。

達赫杜赫的妻子和三名兒孫，早前在以軍空襲一個難民營時喪生，他本人亦於上月一次採訪期間，遇上以軍空襲而受傷。達赫杜赫跟家人一再受害，若說第一次是「巧合」，這次長子捱炸身亡，外界確有理由質問，這是否一次旨在恫嚇巴人新聞工作者的攻擊。

國際社會有責任為一眾在前線冒死報道的新聞工作者發聲，反對任何針對記者的攻擊。

/ Glossary生字 /

haughtily：in an unfriendly way that shows other people that you think that you are better than them

siege：a military operation in which an army tries to capture a town by surrounding it and stopping the supply of food, etc. to the people inside

incumbent：to be necessary for someone