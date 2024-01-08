Editorial : Resignation of Harvard University's President

A university is supposed to be an institution where various ideologies and stances clash with each other. Teachers and students enjoy freedom of expression, which facilitates the exploration and refinement of various theories. Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, students supporting Israel and those supporting Palestine have expressed their respective positions and demands, and this is absolutely normal. However, there have been opposing responses to how society should understand these two different positions and what attitude should be adopted to deal with them.

Supporters of Israel have accused Hamas of carrying out terrorist attacks. No one would object to condemning terrorism. However, opposition to terrorism is not the same as support for Israel's indiscriminate attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The slogan chanted by Palestinian supporters, namely "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", has also attracted different interpretations. While Palestinian supporters argue that they are pleading for human rights, freedom, peaceful coexistence and equal treatment of Palestinians, Jewish people disagree with this explanation, arguing that Palestinians are advocating anti-Judaism and even ethnic cleansing.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is a slogan first proposed by Yasser Arafat, the leader of the Palestinian liberation movement. "River" refers to the Jordan River, and "sea" is the Mediterranean Sea. The slogan means the establishment of a country stretching from the river to the sea. By virtue of a number of wars, Israel has now occupied more and more territory of this land, and Palestinians have almost nowhere to stay. When it comes to freedom for Palestine, Jews living in different parts of the world do not necessarily have the same stance — does it mean Palestinians living freely on this land, or do they have to establish a country to drive away the Israelis who occupy their homeland?

The First Amendment to the US Constitution protects freedom of speech. Even slogans calling for ethnic cleansing are within the scope of protection as long as they are nothing more than the expression of ideas and do not call for immediate and lethal action.

The president of the University of Pennsylvania resigned on 9 December 2023. At Harvard University, some teachers and students launched a movement to support the president and safeguard freedom of expression and academic freedom on campus, but to no avail. Claudine Gay, the first non-white

Harvard University president, ultimately announced her resignation on 2 January. Commentators believe that the resignation of two presidents of the three universities summoned by Congress does not mean that the matter is over, expecting the controversy to spill over into other universities and even all levels of society.

明報社評 2024.01.08：哈佛校長不堪壓力辭職 美國保守當道漸成大勢

美國社會分化嚴重早已有之，以巴衝突發生以來，情况加劇。國會更在上月初傳召3間頂尖大學的校長「作供」，由於校長在維護學術自由、言論自由與社會壓力之間要取得平衡，回覆議員的質詢時無法滿足要求，賓夕凡尼亞大學與哈佛大學校長相繼辭職。

大學本來是一個各種思潮、立場互相碰撞的機構，師生享受表達自由有利於探討和昇華各種學說。以巴衝突爆發，支持以色列和支持巴勒斯坦的學生，各自表達立場和訴求，也是正常不過。然而，社會上如何理解兩種不同的立場，以及採取什麼態度應對，卻產生截然不同的反應。

以色列支持者譴責哈馬斯發動恐怖襲擊。譴責恐怖主義沒有人會有異議，但反對恐怖主義，並不代表他們支持以色列對加沙地帶的巴勒斯坦人無差別攻擊。巴勒斯坦的支持者高喊口號：「從河到海，巴勒斯坦將獲得自由」，亦引來不同的解讀。巴勒斯坦支持者認為，他們是在呼籲人權、自由、和平共處，平等對待巴勒斯坦人。但猶太人不同意這個解釋，認為他們是在鼓吹反猶太教，甚至是要進行民族清洗。

「從河到海，巴勒斯坦將獲得自由」這句口號的起源，是巴勒斯坦解放運動領袖阿拉法首先提出，河是指約旦河，海是指地中海，意思是在從河到海的範圍建立一個國家。而在這片土地上，現在以色列通過多次戰爭所佔的地盤愈來愈大，巴勒斯坦人幾乎無處容身。所謂巴勒斯坦將會獲得自由，究竟是指能夠自由生活在這片土地上，還是要立國趕走霸佔他們家園的以色列人，全球各地的猶太人的立場也不盡相同。

美國的憲法第一修正案，保護言論自由，即使是呼籲民族清洗的口號，只要是局限在表達而不是呼籲立即採取具殺傷力行動，也被納入保護範圍。

賓夕凡尼亞大學校長在12月9日辭職，哈佛大學部分師生發起支持校長維護校園表達自由和學術自由運動，但無補於事。哈佛大學首位有色人種校長蓋伊本月2日終於宣布辭職。輿論紛紛認為，3間被傳召的大學，兩位校長相繼辭職，並不意味着事情了結，爭論將會外溢到其他大學以至社會各層面。

■ Glossary 生字 /

rift : a serious break in the relationship between people or organisations

summon : to order somebody to appear in court

to no avail : with little or no success