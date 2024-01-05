Editorial : Flexible Approaches to Facilitate Land Sale

The global economy is in the doldrums and mainland China's economic growth is slowing down. In the environment of high interest rates, the Hong Kong property market has been under pressure. 2023 was the year with the highest number of failed land tenders in Hong Kong. Even though developers have won the bids for individual projects, the winning bids were quite low. In the recent sale of a piece of residential land on Tung Chung Road in Cheung Sha, Lantau Island, for example, the authorities received only one bid. A developer won the land for $200 million or so. Not only was the winning bid at the lower limit of market expectations, but the floor area price per square foot was also far much lower than that of an adjacent lot sold in early 2019.

These unsatisfactory land sales have had a direct impact on the government revenue. Last year, the government put seven residential sites and one commercial site up for sale, but only five were sold. Land sales revenue totalled $13.4 billion, falling by more than 50% year-on-year. 2023 was also the year with the lowest land sale-related revenue since 2010, when the government resumed land sales. Developers, on the other hand, have not been very keen to convert land use and pay land premiums. Land premiums for the whole year amounted to less than $20 billion, less than half of that of the previous year (2022). As the government's land-related revenue has been far lower than expected, the fiscal deficit is highly likely to exceed $100 billion.

It is the last quarter of the 2023/24 financial year. Yesterday (4 January) the government announced a new quarterly land sale programme. There is an absence of commercial and residential land, and the only item for sale is an industrial lot in Yuen Long. Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn has explained that the government has not taken the initiative to sell residential land this quarter because a total of 7,960 residential units will be provided by different sources of residential land in the first three quarters. This number, together with the 3,570 units to be provided this quarter, is very close to the expected housing supply target for the entire fiscal year. Furthermore, the static atmosphere for land auctions in recent months has led the government to conclude that not bringing residential lots onto the market is an appropriate approach.

As for commercial land, Linn has said that the current vacancy rate of commercial building floor area is still high. The authorities must consider both future development needs and the current reality of a lack of incentive to bid for commercial land.

Land is an important resource, and certainly, the government cannot sell it at knockdown prices. If the government sells land despite poor market conditions, the only result will be a succession of failed tenders, which will further affect market sentiment. In recent years, the government has sometimes attached many conditions to successful bidders in land auctions. For example, the winning developer is required to build government facilities such as residential care homes. Such bundled land development might indeed affect developers' willingness to bid in some cases. The authorities can ease such requirements appropriately as necessary.

Moreover, as for some large-scale projects in new development areas with high levels of investment, long payback periods and insufficient infrastructure, thus putting developers off, the government can consider dividing the land into smaller lots so as to reduce investment costs. The government can also do more in terms of supporting infrastructure. All in all, while the premise remains that the government must seize the initiative in land supply, it can adopt some flexible methods to better attract developers to bid for the lots.

明報社評2024.01.05：推地步伐可調節 造地賣地不能停

政府公布新一季賣地計劃，只得一幅元朗工業用地，未有推出商住用地。

環球經濟不景，內地增長放緩。高息環境下，本港樓市受壓。2023年是本港賣地出現最多流標次數的一年，即使個別項目有發展商中標，但成交價都偏低。以最近大嶼山長沙東涌道一幅住宅地為例，當局只接獲一份標書，發展商最終以2億多元投得地皮，中標價不僅為市場預期下限，論每呎樓面地價，亦遠比毗鄰一幅2019年初成交的地皮為低。

賣地成績不理想，直接影響政府庫房收入。去年政府推出7幅住宅用地及1幅商業地，僅得5幅售出，賣地收入合共134億元，按年下跌逾五成，是2010年恢復賣地後相關收入最少的一年。另外，發展商補地價意欲亦不高，全年補地價金額不足200億元，未及前年一半。政府土地相關收入遠遜預期，財政赤字大有可能超過1000億元。

2023/24財政年度進入最後一個季度，政府昨天公布新一季賣地計劃，商住用地皆欠奉，只得元朗一幅工業用地。發展局長甯漢豪表示，今季不主動賣住宅地，乃是考慮到首3季不同來源住宅用地供應，合共可提供7960個單位，連同本季度的3570個單位，已經相當接近整個財政年度的預期供應目標，加上近月投地氣氛淡靜，政府認為不推住宅地是合適做法 。

至於商業用地，甯漢豪表示目前商業樓面空置率仍處於高位，當局既要考慮未來發展需要，亦要考慮當下商業地投標意欲不高的現實。

土地是重要資源，政府當然不可以賤賣，市况欠佳下政府若勉強推地，結果也只會頻頻流標，進一步影響市場氣氛。近年政府推地，有時會附加較多條件，例如中標發展商必須興建院舍等政府設施等。這種綑綁式地皮發展，在一些情况下確有可能影響發展商入標意欲，當局可以視乎需要，適度「鬆綁」一下。

另外，一些新發展區規模宏大，投資金額高，回報年期長，基建也不足，發展商裹足不前，政府可以考慮將地皮拆細推出，降低投資成本，同時在基建方面加強配合。總而言之，政府必須緊抓土地供應主導權，在此大前提之下，可以採取一些靈活變通的方法，盡力吸引發展商入標。

■ Glossary 生字 /

go under the hammer : to be sold at auction

doldrums : a lack of activity or improvement

knockdown : cheap, or reduced in price by a lot