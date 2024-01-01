Editorial : A Crucial Year for War and Peace

In a BBC review of the year 2023, the news organisation describes the past year as a year of a string of setbacks for Europe and the US in the international political arena. Although the situation has not been disastrous, the wind is blowing in the wrong direction for Western interests on many fronts. For many years the balance of power was tilted in favour of American and Western values, but it is slowly shifting away from them. This, to a certain extent, is another aspect of the once-in-a-century change facing the world.

From the fierce rivalry between China and the US in recent years, the Russia-Ukraine war that broke out in February 2022, to the Gaza war that started in October last year, these events have been related to the once-in-a-century change happening to the world. At the same time, they have been accelerating the change. Looking ahead to 2024, such evolution of events will not only continue, but might also usher in a major turning point that decides war or peace.

In the eyes of the West, the war between Russia and Ukraine originated from Vladimir Putin's ambition to expand his empire. However, in the eyes of Russia, it had to start the war to prevent the continuous Eastern enlargement of NATO. Ukraine has become a battlefield between Russia and the US. At first, Russia thought that it could win the war easily, and that was obviously wishful thinking. As for the West, it once believed that Russia and Putin could be defeated with sanctions and that Ukraine could recover lost territory thanks to military aid from the US and Europe. In reality, things have developed in another direction.

Last summer, the Ukrainian army launched a counterattack, with the US and Europe trumpeting. Half a year on, although the Ukrainian army has succeeded in some surprise attacks, the overall situation of the war has remained unchanged. In general, the Ukrainian army has been unable to break through the heavily fortified defence line deployed by Russia in eastern Ukraine, let alone recovering lost territory on a large scale. Quite the contrary, Ukraine has suffered quite a lot of casualties.

As for economic warfare, Russia has not been derailed by sanctions from the West. It is estimated that the Russian economy grew by 3.5% last year. Putin's popularity is also rising steadily. Concerning the Russian presidential election to be held in April this year, local independent polls showed that Putin's approval rate exceeds 70%, meaning that his reelection bid is likely to succeed, and he can remain president until 2030.

When it comes to overall national strength, Ukraine is no match for Russia. A continuing war of attrition will definitely work to Russia's advantage. With the help of substantial amounts of financial and military aid from Europe and the US, Ukraine managed to survive last year. However, as the war drags on, the West's enthusiasm for aiding Ukraine seems to be lessening, and so is the intensity of such aid. Its strategic goal might also change subtly from supporting the Ukrainian army's bid to regain lost territory to a defensive approach replacing an offensive one. The war has reached a stalemate, and the two armies are showing signs of fatigue. The time is increasingly ripe for peace talks. The crux of the matter is whether the parties involved have the political will to engage in contact and dialogue.

Though the world is facing a once-in-a-century change, it does not necessarily lead to war. The prerequisite is all parties' willingness to take the overall scheme of things into consideration and maintain peace. All major powers must respect each other's core interests and major concerns. The year 2024 might mark a turning point between war and peace. Which of the two will become reality will depend on the political wisdom of all parties.

明報社評2024.01.01：戰爭和平關鍵之年 考驗各方政治智慧

新年伊始，祝讀者新年進步。世界百年不遇變局，國際形勢波詭雲譎，2024年將是戰爭與和平關鍵之年。

英國廣播公司記者回顧2023年，形容過去一年歐美在國際政治舞台遇到連串挫折，情况雖未成災，但多方面都吹着背逆西方利益的風，權力天秤正從多年來倒向美國和西方價值一邊的狀態，緩緩移離。有關說法，某程度正是世界百年不遇變局的一個側寫。

無論是近年中美激烈角力、2022年2月爆發的俄烏戰爭，還是去年10月開打的加沙戰事，統統都跟世界百年不遇變局有關，同時又在加速着變局的演化。展望2024年，這個演化進程不僅會持續，還有可能迎來重大轉折，牽動着戰爭與和平。

西方眼中，俄烏戰爭背後是普京擴張帝國的野心，但在俄羅斯眼中，戰爭是要阻止北約不斷東擴進逼。烏克蘭成為俄美鬥爭的戰場，俄方當初以為可以輕易獲勝，固然是一廂情願；西方一度以為制裁可打垮俄羅斯和普京、烏克蘭在美歐軍援下可收復失地，現實發展同樣是另一回事。

去年夏天，烏軍發動反攻，美歐搖旗吶喊，半年過去，烏軍雖有一些奇襲得手，但整體戰局未變，烏軍基本上無法突破俄方在烏東所佈下的鐵桶防線，遑論大舉收復失地，反而兵員折損甚多。

經濟戰方面，俄羅斯未被西方制裁扳倒，去年經濟增長料達3.5%，普京民望也節節上升。今年4月俄羅斯總統大選，當地獨立民調顯示，普京支持度逾七成，可望順利連任，續當總統至2030年。

俄國整體國力非烏克蘭可比，消耗戰持續，俄羅斯必然是較為有利的一方。烏克蘭靠歐美大量財援軍援，撐過了去年，然而戰事曠日持久，西方援烏熱中度和力度，似有減弱之勢，戰略目標亦有可能由支持烏軍收復失地，悄悄變為以守代攻。戰爭陷入僵局，兩軍又疲態畢露，勸和促談時機已日漸成熟，關鍵在於涉事各方有沒有政治意願，展開接觸對話。

世界百年不遇變局，不一定引發戰爭，前提是各方都願意顧全大局、維護和平，大國之間更要尊重彼此核心利益和重大關切。2024年有可能是戰爭與和平的轉捩點，是戰是和，還看各方政治智慧。

■ Glossary 生字 /

fortify : to make a place more able to resist attack, especially by building high walls

derail : to stop a process from continuing in the way it was intended to

ripe (for something) : ready or suitable for something to happen