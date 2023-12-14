Editorial：The Irresistible Trend of Hong Kongers Heading North

December is the traditional peak season for consumption. Recently, major shopping malls in Hong Kong have launched promotional campaigns to boost footfall. However, the local retail and catering industry seems to be cautious about the volumes of trade during the coming Christmas and New Year holidays. On the one hand, it is believed that many Hong Kong people are travelling abroad or northward to the mainland during the long holiday. On the other hand, in this new post-pandemic period, it remains unknown how many tourists from the region will visit Hong Kong to experience the Christmas atmosphere here. A survey conducted by the retail industry shows that 40% of businesses expect only moderate growth in business.

In view of weak local consumption, many retailers have launched promotional offers earlier than before to attract customers. Yesterday (13 December) the Hong Kong Tourism Board announced that it will hand out a total of 200,000 ''Hong Kong Night Treats'' dining vouchers to the citizens in two batches starting next Wednesday (20 December) with a total value of $20 million. In reality, this is also aimed at giving the market a boost in the Christmas and New Year holidays and even next year's Spring Festival.

There has been a constant growth in the number of mainland tourists visiting Hong Kong over the past couple of months. However, it pales in comparison with the boom in consumption done by Hong Kong people on the mainland. According to SAR government figures, the number of Hong Kong residents travelling northward (onto the mainland) had a ''deficit'' of more than 3.4 million with that of mainland tourists travelling southward (into Hong Kong) in November. Data from Shenzhen shows that 5.35 million Hong Kong residents travelled through Shenzhen in October and spent RMB$3.6 billion (approximately HK$4 billion). This figure, translating into an average consumption of approximately RMB$673 by each Hong Kong person, is equivalent to over 10% of Hong Kong's total retail sales value during the same period.

From the sluggish development of innovation and technology to the city's fading reputation as a shopper's paradise, many problems faced by Hong Kong in recent years are down to a long-term lack of enterprise. In the good old days when things were such an easy ride, it was too easy to make quick money, leading to a lack of vigilance. When the situation suddenly changed and something went wrong, it was actually too late.

The phenomenon of Hong Kong people travelling northward to spend money has existed since the Reform and Opening up of the mainland. It is merely the form that has been changing constantly. In the earliest days, Hong Kong housewives headed north to buy foodstuff. In the 1990s, Hong Kong businessmen indulged in sensual pleasure night after night on the mainland. Later it was the purchase of cheap electronic products and counterfeit goods. All this was the result of the price gap between the two places. However, as the mainland continues to progress, the standards of products and services continue to improve. Now what Shenzhen has to offer is in every way what Hong Kong people regard as excellent value for money.

Nowadays, mainlanders can easily purchase foreign luxury goods and daily necessities on online shopping platforms. The resumption of the ''multiple-entry'' Individual Visit scheme for people with Shenzhen household registration is not unfeasible, but the SAR government must ensure that the problems posed by parallel traders will not reappear. Hong Kong's retail and catering industry must also learn a lesson and improve their services. Otherwise, even if the scheme is restored, it might not do much to attract mainland tourists to come to Hong Kong to spend money.

明報社評2023.12.14：北上消費趨勢難逆 端正心態面對競爭

港人北上消費成風，旅客來港消費亦不似預期，零售餐飲業叫苦連天。

12月是傳統消費旺季，本港各大商場近期紛紛出招催谷人流，然而本地零售餐飲業界對這個聖誕新年的生意，似乎都傾向審慎，一方面，相信會有不少港人趁長假期外出旅遊或北上消費，另一方面，疫後新時期，區內多少旅客會來港感受聖誕氣氛，也是未知之數，有零售業調查顯示，四成商戶預料生意只有溫和增長。

鑑於本地消費疲弱，不少零售商已提前推出促銷優惠，希望吸引客人。旅發局昨天宣布，下周三起分兩批向市民送出合共20萬份「香港夜饗樂」餐飲消費券，總值2000萬元，實際也是希望幫手催谷一下聖誕新年以至明年春節的市道。

過去數月，訪港內地客人數雖然持續有增長，但還不及港人北上消費情况之盛。根據特區政府數字，11月港人北上與內地旅客南下，出現超過340萬人次的「逆差」；深圳方面資料則顯示，10月過境深圳遊玩的港人有535萬人次，消費額36億元人民幣（約40億港元），相當於同期本港零售業總銷貨價值一成多，平均每名港人消費約673元人民幣。

近年香港面對的不少問題，無論是創科發展滯後，還是購物天堂招牌褪色，其實都是長期不思進取的結果。以往順風順水的日子，賺快錢太過容易，導致各方缺乏危機意識。當形勢一下子改變，發現出了問題，其實已經遲了。

內地改革開放以來，港人北上消費現象其實一直存在，只是模式不斷在變，由最早期家庭主婦北上買餸，到1990年代港商在內地夜夜笙歌，再到後來買廉價電子產品及翻版貨，這些全是兩地物價存在差距下的結果，然而隨着內地不斷進步，產品與服務水平不斷提高，現在深圳已經完全做到港人口中所說的「平、靚、正」。

今時今日，內地人購買外國奢侈品和日用品，都可透過網購平台輕易辦到，恢復開放深圳戶籍居民「一簽多行」來港措施，並非不可為之，當然特區政府必須確保水貨客問題不會重現，而本港零售餐飲業也要痛定思痛，提升服務，否則就算恢復一簽多行，也未必能爭取內地旅客多來香港消費。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

be down to：to be caused by a particular person or thing

enterprise：the ability to think of new projects and make them successful

foodstuff：any substance that is used as food

