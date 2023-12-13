Editorial：Home-grown C919 Flies via HK into the World

The C919 and the ARJ21 are the first two passenger aircrafts independently developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). With a seating capacity and range similar to that of the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, the C919 is suitable for operating short to medium-haul routes. The first C919 aircraft was delivered to China Eastern Airlines at the end of 2022 and was put into commercial service in May this year, operating flights between Shanghai and Beijing. The ARJ21 is a short-range aircraft with a smaller size, accommodating a maximum of 97 passengers. It made its first commercial flight in the mainland in June 2016. At the end of last year, Indonesian airline TransNusa also purchased the ARJ21 for its domestic routes.

If weather permits, the C919 will fly over Victoria Harbour this Saturday, marking the fifth flight demonstration of this kind in Hong Kong. The previous four demonstrations featured aircrafts manufactured by American and British companies or the European Airbus. This will be the first time that a home-grown commercial aircraft takes the spotlight, which also has a symbolic meaning of breaking the long-term monopoly of the global commercial aircraft market by Europe and the US.

The research and development (R&D) project of the MRJ aircraft by Japan's Mitsubishi started around the same time as China's C919. The prototype of the MRJ successfully flew in 2015 but met great difficulties in obtaining airworthiness certification. That was not because of any defects in the aircraft or its failure to meet international safety standards. Instead, Japan's insistence on getting "international certification" (which actually meant American certification) faced continuous obstacles. To satisfy all the US requirements, the aircraft would have to make great changes to its components and design. In the end, Mitsubishi decided to put the MRJ project on hold at the beginning of this year.

In contrast, China's C919 chose not to seek European or American certification from the very beginning. It only aimed to meet international safety standards and leverage the advantage of its vast domestic market. This allowed it to successfully establish itself. Once it has gained a firm foothold, it will set eyes on exploring the overseas market. In fact, the international civil aviation system does not require an aircraft to obtain a European or American airworthiness certificate before carrying passengers. As China's gateway to the world, Hong Kong can become the transit hub for C919 to go global.

Right now Hong Kong has not issued an airworthiness certificate to the C919 yet. However, from the C919's R&D in the early stages to its evaluation in the later stages, the Civil Aviation Department was continuously involved, offering advice on matters including flight crew qualification specification, master minimum equipment lists, maintenance requirements and cabin emergency evacuation procedures. At the end of last year, flight experts were also sent to Shanghai to participate in pilot training and testing. As long as the conditions are satisfactory, the Civil Aviation Department should grant the C919 airworthiness certification as early as possible to set an example and encourage other countries to purchase the aircraft with confidence. This will also contribute to the bid for foreign certification of the C919.

明報社評 2023.12.13：國產客機「走出去」 C919訪港意義大

國家自主研製民航客機C919及ARJ21訪港，香港國際機場以最隆重的「水門禮」迎接。C919是根據國際適航標準設計、生產和審批的大型客機，首度飛出內地以香港為目的地，象徵意義巨大。

C919和ARJ21是中國商飛開發的首兩款自主研製客機。C919載客量和航程與空中巴士A320和波音737飛機相若，適合短中途航線，首架客機去年底交付中國東方航空，今年5月投入商業服務載客，來往上海及北京。ARJ21則屬短途客機，機型較小，最多載客97人，2016年6月在內地載客首航，去年底印尼翎亞航空公司亦有購入ARJ21，飛行國內航線。

倘若天公作美，C919本周六將於維港上空飛行，將是本港歷來第五度同類飛行演示。之前4次演示的主角，都是美英公司或歐洲空巴所研製的客機，今次首度由國產客機當主角，對於打破國際民航客機市場長期由歐美壟斷的局面，也有象徵意義。

日本三菱的MRJ客機研發計劃，與中國C919差不多同期展開，原型機2015年試飛成功，但在適航認證上卻遇到重大困難，原因不在於客機有缺陷，又或不符合國際安全標準，而是日方要爭取「國際認證」（實際是美國認證），卻不斷遭到刁難，若要滿足美方要求，客機須更換大量零件和設計。最終三菱今年初決定擱置MRJ項目。

相比之下，中國C919一開始就不尋求歐美認證，只求與國際安全標準看齊，借助內地市場夠大這一優勢，得以成功落地，站穩陣腳後，再謀開拓海外市場。事實上，國際民航體系並無要求客機必須取得歐美適航認證才可載客航行。香港作為國家對外門戶，可以成為C919奔向國際的「中轉站」。

目前香港仍未為C919批出適航認證，但其實由C919前期研發到後期評審工作，民航處一直有參與其中，就駕駛員資格、最低設備清單、維修要求，以及客艙應急撤離等，提供意見，去年底又派出飛行專家到上海，參與機師訓練測試工作。只要條件適合，民航處應早日批出適航認證，發揮示範作用，鼓勵其他國家放心引入，為C919爭取外國認證作出貢獻。

/ Glossary生字 /

airworthiness：the fact of an aircraft being safe to fly

maiden：being the first of its kind

prototype：the first design of something from which other forms are copied or developed