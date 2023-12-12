Editorial : Technical Problems Overshadowing District Council Elections

The latest District Council elections were the first since the restructuring of the electoral system. In the direct district-based elections, over 1.19 million voters cast their votes, translating into a total turnout rate of 27.54%. Though the lowest since the handover, it was not lower than the 30% turnout rate in the 2021 Legislative Council elections by a wide margin. Given the changes in the political ecology and the fact that voters' participation in district elections is generally lower than that in LegCo elections, 27.54% is believed to be a figure that the authorities can accept. However, the chaos caused by the failure of the EPR system on the night of polling day was completely unacceptable.

Chief Executive John Lee had said that one of the key tasks of this election was to ensure that voting and counting would be completed efficiently. The failure of the computer system was at odds with such expectations. The Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC) is setting up a task force to launch an all-out investigation to find out the cause of the problem and ensure that similar incidents will not happen again.

Many political parties have said that many of their supporters could only vote at night, and that the system failure that caused polling stations to close for dozens of minutes to nearly an hour might have caused them to give up voting. But in fact, it is very difficult to prove that the results of the elections have been affected by the accident or to estimate the impact of the system failure on the turnout rate.

While some voters left the polling stations without casting their votes due to the system failure, some did return later to vote. Some voters say that they would not have been able to vote due to some personal matters but were able to do so because of the authorities' extension of the voting time by one hour and a half. However, it is undeniable that the chaos caused by the system failure has caused inconvenience to some voters and tarnished the overall image of the elections.

The EPR system that ran into a problem this time had cost the Registration and Electoral Office, which had put the project out to tender, nearly $45 million. In the 2021 Election Committee subsector elections, the system went into large-scale operations for the first time, but a technical problem immediately occurred. In the LegCo elections that followed, the system experienced situations such as power, network connection and operation instabilities, so much so that voting at seven polling stations was suspended for 3 to 22 minutes. In an investigation report submitted afterwards, the EAC promised that it would review and improve the system. The Registration and Electoral Office also said that it would seek cooperation with professional departments. However, the system failed again in the end.

In recent years, the authorities have committed themselves to the construction of smart government, with many new electronic systems introduced. However, the public has felt that problems invariably crop up at critical junctures or when large-scale new systems are put into operation. A recent example is the Leisure and Cultural Services Department's new smart venue reservation system, SmartPLAY, which caused chaos as soon as it was launched. Furthermore, the government increased fines for littering recently, but the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department's electronic payment system was not updated simultaneously. Such problems are ubiquitous across departments. It is necessary for the authorities to carefully examine where the problems lie.

明報社評2023.12.12：選舉投票又甩轆 思慮不周須檢討

區議會選舉結果塵埃落定，多個政黨對於電子選民登記冊系統故障引發混亂，都相當不滿。

今次是區議會改制後首次選舉，地方直選超過119萬名選民投了票，總投票率27.54%，雖是回歸以來最低，但跟2021年立法會選舉三成投票率相去不遠，考慮到政治生態轉變，以及選民對地方選舉參與度一般低於立選，27.54%相信已是當局認為可以「收貨」的數字。可是投票日晚上電子選民登記冊系統故障所引發的混亂，卻是完全不可接受。

行政長官李家超表示，今次選舉其中一項重點工作，是確保投票及點票高效完成，電腦系統故障與原先預期有落差，選管會將成立專責小組全力調查，找出問題成因，確保同類事件不再發生。

多個政黨皆表示，不少支持者晚上才有空投票，系統故障導致票站關閉數十分鐘至接近一小時不等，可能令他們放棄投票，不過要證明選舉勝負受到事故影響，其實非常困難；同樣，系統故障對投票率有多大影響，也很難估量。

雖然有選民因為遇上系統故障，未投票便離開票站，但也有人後來折返再投票；亦有選民表示，原本有事趕不及投票，卻因為當局延遲一個半小時關閉票站，結果能夠投票。惟無可否認的是，系統故障所引起的混亂，對部分選民造成不便，也打擊了選舉整體形象。

今次出事的電子選民登記冊系統，由選舉處耗資近4500萬元招標設立，2021年選委會界別分組選舉，系統首度投入大型「實戰」，即出現技術問題；其後的立選，系統又出現電力、網絡連線或運作不穩定等情况，7個票站一度需暫停投票3至22分鐘。選管會事後提交的調查報告，曾表示會檢視及完善系統，選舉處會尋求專業部門協作，惟到頭來系統故障還是再度發生。

當局近年致力推動智慧政府建設，引入不少新的電子系統，公眾觀感卻是每逢重要關頭，又或有大型新系統投入運作，例必出事。康文署SmartPLAY全新智能訂場系統一落地即出現混亂、政府上調亂拋垃圾罰款但食環署電子付費系統卻無同步更新，都是近期例子。個個部門如是，問題出在哪裏，當局有必要認真檢視。

■ Glossary 生字 /

at odds with : if things are at odds with each other, they are different or opposite when they should be the same

invariably : always

ubiquitous : seeming to be everywhere or in several places at the same time; very common