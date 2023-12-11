Editorial：Improving Governance at District Level after District Council Elections

Yesterday (10 December) saw the first elections of the District Councils after the restructuring. In terms of direct district-based elections, the turnout rate as of 7:30 last night was 24.53%, meaning that over one million people had voted. In the three committees sector, the turnout rate was close to 97%, with 2,454 members of the three committees (the Fire Safety Committees, the District Fight Crime Committees, and the Area Committees) voting.

In the past District Council elections, the turnout rates usually ranged between upwards of 30% and around 40%. The turnout rate of more than 20% is certainly low in comparison. However, it is not too low when compared with the 30% turnout rate in the 2021 Legislative Council elections. Considering the fact that the turnout rates in District Council elections are generally lower than in Legislative Council elections, the over 20% turnout rate this time is within the expected range.

What came really unexpected was that the electronic poll register system for the entire city broke down at night. Staff had to switch to printed copies of the voter register. There were queues at some polling stations. The Electoral Affairs Commission had no choice but to extend the polling hours to midnight. At this initial stage, the authorities have ruled out

cyber-attacks. Such an egregious incident, which has happened despite the government attaching great importance to this year's District Council elections, is extremely unsatisfactory. A thorough investigation into the cause of the error is necessary.

Hong Kong politics has entered a new era. In this year's District Council elections, no

pan-democrat was nominated to join the race, so the elections were the pro-establishment camp's to win. However, the broadly defined

pro-establishment camp is not monolithic. It includes forces from different backgrounds, positions and social strata. Without the pan-democrats as their opponents, different forces in the pro-establishment camp fought their own campaigns. Apart from traditional pro-establishment political parties, there were also some candidates who claimed to have no political party affiliation. Some of them had Chinese-funded corporate backgrounds, highlighting their status as professionals and emphasising serving their communities with professional knowledge. Some were supported by clansmen associations and district groups.

Whether there will be some upsets in the District Council elections will be known today (11 December). However, in the District Councils after the restructuring, only around 20% of the seats are returned through direct district-based elections. The majority of seats are appointed by the government or voted into office by the "three committees". In other words, the government has a leading role in the final formation of the new District Councils.

To improve governance at the district levels and make sure information at higher levels is made known to lower levels, district councillors need to do more explanation of policies and measures to residents. For information to be relayed the other way round, district councillors must be objective and fair and must not be obsequious. The government has the responsibility to follow up on whether district councillors attend meetings frequently and contribute much to discussions. At the same time, the government must encourage freedom of speech and listen to different opinions. Only in this way can District Councils effectively perform their functions as advisory organisations.

明報社評 2023.12.11：選舉落幕區會再上路 完善地區治理見真章

區議會選舉落幕，雖然遇上電腦系統故障，導致晚上投票出現延誤，但地區直選投票率仍有兩成半左右，算是與外間預期相若。特區政府「完善地區治理」，制度重構現已完成，治理水平能否得到提升，就要看人的質素。

今次是區議會改制後首次選舉，地區直選方面，截至昨晚7時30分的投票率為24.53％，超過100萬人投票。三會界別方面，投票率接近97%，有2454名三會（防火、滅罪及分區委員會）委員投票。

歷屆區選，投票率通常介乎三成多至四成許。兩成多的投票率，相比下當然偏低，但與2021年立法會選舉的三成投票率比較，相差不遠，考慮到區選投票率一般低於立法會選舉，今次有兩成多選民投票，屬於預期範圍之內。

真正出乎意料的，是全港電子選民登記冊系統晚上發生故障，工作人員要轉用印刷本發出選票，部分票站出現人龍，選管會不得不延長投票時間至午夜，當局初步表示故障不涉網絡攻擊。政府高度重視今次區選，卻發生如此嚴重甩轆事故，情况極不理想，有必要徹查出錯原因。

香港政治進入新時期，今次區選，泛民未獲提名入閘，成為建制派天下，但建制派作為一個廣義的政治陣營，本身亦非鐵板一塊，當中包括不同背景、定位及階層的力量，少了泛民這個對手，建制不同力量各自出擊，除了傳統建制政黨傾力參選，也有一些標榜無政黨聯繫的候選人，他們有些具有中資企業背景，突出專業人士身分，強調以專業知識服務社區，亦有一些是得到同鄉社團和地區團體支持。

這次區選會否出現一些意想不到的戰果，今天自有分曉，不過改制後的區議會，分區直選只佔大約兩成議席，大多數議席都是由政府委任及「三會界別」投票產生。換言之，新區議會的最終組成，政府具有主導權。

改善地區治理，上情下達，區議員需要多向居民解釋政策措施；下情上達，則要客觀公正，不能唯上。區議員有沒有勤開會、多發言，政府有責任跟進；與此同時，政府亦要廣開言路，多些聆聽不同意見，唯有如此，區議會才能有效發揮其諮詢功能。

/ Glossary生字 /

hinge on：(of an action, a result, etc.) to depend on something completely

egregious：extremely bad

upset：(in a competition) a situation in which a person or team beats the person or team that was expected to win