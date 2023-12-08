Editorial : National Achievement Museum Must be Built to Highest Standards

At present, the national achievement museum is still in the stage of initial conception. Decisions have yet to be made on its cost, timetable, location and other matters. Earlier, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung, the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services and the Museum Director of the Hong Kong Museum of History headed to Beijing specifically to learn from the experience. They visited "The Road of Rejuvenation" exhibition at the National Museum of China and exchanged ideas with its director Wang Chunfa. The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau recently submitted a document to the Legislative Council to provide more explanation about its thoughts on the national achievement museum.

The establishment of a national achievement museum is mentioned in the chapter on patriotism education in the Policy Address. However, as Hong Kong enjoys the backing of the country and is connected to the world, the museum must be of sufficient majesty and stateliness in terms of its positioning, scale and exhibition contents.

This is also the case with the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Although it also plays a political role in enhancing the national identity of the country, it is still a world-class historical and heritage museum of prestige and richness in terms of its positioning and essence. The national achievement museum is the embodiment of the country. It must be a roaring success so as to be on par with the standard of China's first-class museums, allowing locals and foreign tourists to understand the development and achievements of modern China. The government must have a full understanding of the positioning of the national achievement museum before building it.

The government has stated that the positioning of the Heritage Museum is unclear, and its exhibition contents can be showcased in other museums instead. It says that the Science Museum will see its area doubled after its relocation to the Heritage Museum site and will therefore be even grander. But this will mean that the Science Museum, currently located in the city centre, will have to be moved to the New Territories. It is unclear how this will affect future footfall.

Even if we put aside the difference in transportation convenience, the current Siheyuan layout of the Heritage Museum is somewhat incongruous with the Science Museum. It will be wasteful and lamentable if the original layout is demolished to make way for large-scale reconstruction.

The establishment of the national achievement museum and the expansion of the Science Museum should be two separate issues. Now the authorities have lumped them together. Such a change can set off a domino effect and has actually complicated matters. The authorities should not let the national achievement museum be mired in controversy from the very beginning.

According to the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, such an approach of "emptying the cage to replace the bird" will help shorten the overall preparation time for the building of the national achievement museum. Patriotic education is one of the key tasks of the incumbent administration. However, the construction of the national achievement museum is of great importance. It is not ideal to rush into the task just to meet the deadline.

If the national achievement museum is not to be built, then the matter can be dropped. Otherwise, it has to be built to the highest standards. One option is to build it in the West Kowloon Cultural District. If it is to be located at the heart of the city centre like the National Museum of China in Beijing, the large-scale event area at the current Central Harbourfront can also be considered.

■ Glossary 生字 /

stateliness : impressive appearance, size or manner

a roaring success : a very great success

domino effect : a situation in which one event causes a series of similar events to happen one after the other