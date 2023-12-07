Editorial : HK can Inspire Confidence with Pluralism and Openness

Having downgraded China's sovereign credit rating outlook earlier this week, Moody's also lowered Hong Kong's rating outlook yesterday from "stable" to "negative", bringing it in line with its view on the mainland. Moody's lowering of China's credit rating outlook is due to its worries that the Chinese authorities' extensive support for fiscally stressed local governments and state-owned enterprises will pose downside risks to overall fiscal, economic and social development.

As for downgrading Hong Kong's rating outlook, Moody's believes that the close ties between Hong Kong and the mainland are reflected in political, institutional, economic and financial aspects. The weakening of the mainland's potential growth rate and financial risk factors have impacted on Hong Kong's credit status. As for institutional and political links, Moody's believes there are "signs of reduced" autonomy of the city's political and judiciary institutions. With the implementation of the "Hong Kong National Security Law" and the change of the electoral system, Moody's expects "further erosion" of Hong Kong's autonomy of political, institutional and economic decisions, saying that this is a factor that affects the risk of the city's credit profile.

It might be an exaggeration to say that Hong Kong is experiencing a serious crisis of confidence. However, some pessimistic sentiments are evident in society indeed. The anti-amendment storm has altered mainlanders' perception of Hong Kong. In recent months, some mainland netizens described Hong Kong as the "ruins of an international financial centre". Though it was more an expression of emotion than some rational discussion, the comment has provoked widespread discussion in Hong Kong society. One major reason is that it has struck a chord with the pessimistic sentiments in society.

Undoubtedly, Hong Kong can no longer draw riches simply by opening its door to businesses the way it did in the past. As is the case with the mainland, the city's economy needs upgrading and transformation.

Hong Kong's judicial independence has been endorsed by ten overseas non-permanent judges of the Court of Final Appeal. Moody's notion that there are signs of reduced autonomy of Hong Kong's judiciary institutions is unfair. However, in recent years, there has indeed been an atmosphere in the city that "it is better to err on the side of leftism than rightism".

Former Secretary for Transport and Housing Anthony Cheung has argued that, Hong Kong being a pluralistic society, it is unnecessary to elevate some disputes to the level of national security. In this new era, it is necessary to be extra careful so that things will not swing to the other extreme. When hosting the "Pandemic Research Alliance" ceremony recently, HKU microbiologist Yuen

Kwok-yung talked about international cooperation and Hong Kong's role. He also said that one should believe in One Country, Two Systems and "should not draw a connection between every matter and the National Security Law".

As the SAR government tries to "tell good stories of Hong Kong" to the West, there is no better way than to protect the city's uniqueness and actively demonstrate the pluralism and openness of its society.

明報社評2023.12.07：香港經濟危中有機 多元開放提振信心

香港經濟復蘇不似預期，社會悲觀情緒瀰漫，網上一句「金融中心遺址」，也足以掀起廣泛迴響。昨天評級機構穆迪將香港評級展望下調至「負面」，預料又會引發新一輪議論。

穆迪繼本周初下調中國主權信用評級展望後，昨天亦將香港評級展望，由「穩定」下調至「負面」，與內地一致。穆迪下調中國信用評級展望，理由是擔心當局廣泛支持財政受壓的地方政府及國企，會令整體財政、經濟和社會發展，構成下行風險。

至於下調香港評級展望，穆迪認為，香港與內地的緊密聯繫，體現於政治、制度、經濟及金融方面，內地經濟潛在增長率逐漸減弱，以及金融風險因素，都對香港信用狀况有影響；制度及政治連繫方面，穆迪認為香港政治及司法機構自治權「出現削弱迹象」，隨着《港區國安法》實施、選舉制度改變，預料香港政治、體制及經濟決策自主權將「逐步受到侵蝕」，這也是「影響香港信用狀况風險的因素」。

說現在香港正出現嚴重信心危機，也許言過其實，但社會上的確存在一些悲觀情緒。反修例風暴影響了內地人對香港的觀感，近月有內地網民形容香港為「國際金融中心遺址」，情緒表達多於理性討論，卻在香港社會引起廣泛議論，一大原因正是它觸動了社會上的悲觀情緒。

當然，現今香港確實不可能再像昔日般，單是打開門做生意，財源就會滾滾來。跟內地一樣，香港經濟同樣需要升級轉型。

香港司法獨立，得到終審法院10名海外非常任法官背書，穆迪指香港司法機構自治權出現削弱迹象，並不公允。不過近年香港確實存在着一種「寧左勿右」的氛圍。

前運房局長張炳良表示，香港是多元社會，有些爭議不必上升至國家安全的層次，新時期需要特別小心，不要走向另一極端；港大微生物學家袁國勇日前主持「大流行病研究聯盟」儀式，談及國際合作與香港角色，也表示要相信一國兩制，「不要什麼都扯上國安法」。

特區政府向西方說好香港故事，最好方法莫過於維護香港獨特性，積極展現社會多元開放的一面。

■ Glossary 生字 /

robust : (of a system or an organisation) strong and not likely to fail or become weak

ruins : the parts of a building that remain after it has been destroyed or severely damaged

elevate : to give somebody or something a higher position or rank, often more important than they deserve