Editorial：Referral-free Arrangement for Physiotherapy

There is a strong demand for physiotherapy services among the public. However, under current regulations, to receive physiotherapy treatment, one must first obtain a Western doctor's referral. For some patients suffering from pain, this is not only time-consuming and cumbersome, but it also means extra spending for a doctor's consultation. A referral-free arrangement, under reasonable circumstances, can both facilitate easier and thus quicker access to services for patients and relieve the stress on the public healthcare system.

The purpose of promoting primary healthcare is to help citizens manage their health better so as to prevent minor ailments from becoming serious illnesses. Physiotherapy can play a certain role in this regard. Naturally, stroke survivors, patients with Parkinson's disease and others have to receive long-term physiotherapy. At the same time, ordinary people are also prone to various kinds of injuries in daily life. Many suffer from pain caused by occupational diseases. Physiotherapy can be equally useful in these situations. However, existing laws stipulate that in Hong Kong, physiotherapists can only diagnose or treat a patient who has been referred by a doctor. If a citizen wants to receive physiotherapy, they must first consult a doctor and obtain a referral letter.

The government originally planned to submit the amendment bill on the Supplementary Medical Professions Ordinance to the Legislative Council (LegCo) last year. However, due to the impact of the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supplementary Medical Professions Council could not submit the proposal as scheduled. It was not until February this year that a concrete plan for referral-free physiotherapy access was drawn up. This week, the Health Bureau submitted documents to LegCo to report on the latest progress. The goal is to formally prepare a draft amendment bill for consultation with stakeholders in 2024 and to table the bill at LegCo as soon as possible.

In the past, doctors' organisations insisted on the need for a referral process. Their main rationale was that some seemingly ordinary cases of neck and back pain could be symptoms of hidden chronic diseases. That said, surveys have found that most people received physiotherapy because they were suffering from general pain, which was mainly caused by accidental or occupational injuries. More complex cardiopulmonary or cranial nervous system diseases only accounted for a small percentage of the reasons. Around the world, many countries and regions have already permitted referral-free access to physiotherapy.

According to the amendment proposed by the Health Bureau, the authorities will adopt a middle-of-the-road policy — if a patient has previously received a diagnosis certificate from a doctor regarding the health issue in question within a specific period of time (for example, 12 months), physiotherapists can directly provide services to the patient, and referrals will no longer be needed.

Once the referral-free arrangement is in place, a regulatory and accountability regime for physiotherapists should also be established to protect the interests of patients. The Health Bureau has proposed legislation on requiring supplementary medical professionals to continue their training to guarantee their professional standards, which is also a reasonable requirement.

明報社評 2023.12.06：物理治療豁免轉介 拆牆鬆綁方便市民

政府擬加強輔助醫療專業人員的角色，包括容許物理治療師在指定情况下，毋須醫生轉介，即能為病人直接提供服務，另外亦將提供新途徑，引入合資格非本地培訓輔助醫療專業人員。

市民對物理治療服務需求殷切，惟根據現行法例，接受物理治療須經西醫轉介。對部分痛症病人而言，這不僅費時失事，還得多花一筆醫生診金。合理情况下免去轉介安排，方便市民盡快獲得服務，亦可減輕公營醫療系統壓力。

發展基層醫療，是為了幫市民做好健康管理，避免小病變大病，物理治療在這方面可以發揮一定角色與作用。中風康復者、柏金遜病人等，固然需要長期做物理治療；市民日常生活，容易有各種各樣的傷患，與職業病相關的痛症也困擾不少人，物理治療同樣可以派上用場。然而根據現行法例，本港物理治療師須由醫生轉介，才可診斷或治療病人。市民如欲接受物理治療，必須先向醫生求診並獲轉介信件。

政府原定去年向立法會提交修訂《輔助醫療業條例》草案，惟受第五波疫情影響，輔助醫療業管理局未能如期提交建議書，物理治療免轉介安排，延至今年2月才有具體方案。醫衛局本周向立法會提交文件，交代最新進展，目標是明年正式擬備修例草案，諮詢持份者意見，以期盡快交立法會審議。

以往醫生組織堅持要有轉介程序，主要理據是一些看似尋常的頸痛背痛，其實可能是隱疾的徵狀。調查發現，大部分人接受物理治療，都是因為一般痛症，當中以意外受傷或職業勞損為主，較複雜的心肺或腦神經系統疾病，僅佔少數。放眼世界，很多國家和地區都已容許免轉介物理治療。

根據醫衛局修例建議，若患者在特定時間內（例如12個月），曾就有關健康狀况，獲醫生發出診斷證明文件，物理治療師便可直接提供服務，毋須再轉介，屬中間落墨。

豁免轉介安排後，物理治療師也要有一套監管和問責制度，保障病患權益。醫衛局提出以立法方式，要求輔助醫療專業人員持續進修，確保專業水平，也是一個合理要求。

/ Glossary生字 /

cumbersome：slow and complicated

ailment：an illness that is not very serious

middle-of-the-road：(of people, policies, etc.) not extreme; acceptable to most people