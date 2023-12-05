Editorial : Hong Kong as a Bridge for Sino-US Non-governmental Cooperation

The global COVID-19 pandemic has claimed at least 20 million lives according to conservative estimates. The World Health Organisation officially announced the end of the pandemic at the beginning of this year. However, in the aftermath of the pandemic, the scientific sector is acutely aware that preparations must be made as early as possible to respond to a pandemic of the next infectious disease. It was against this background that the Alliance was established.

According to Yuen Kwok-yung, there is a fifty-fifty

chance that a virus pandemic of the same scale as COVID-19 will strike again in the next 25 years. Given that many current infectious diseases originate from the Pacific Rim, it is of the utmost importance to build a trans-Pacific scientific research alliance. David Ho has also said that he expects the Alliance to promote in-depth collaboration among top international institutions so as to advance research on emerging infectious diseases with a concerted effort.

Defeating viruses requires collective wisdom and effort. Different scientific research institutions have their own strengths. The forming of an international research alliance can enable their strengths to complement each other. If a new respiratory infectious disease emerges in the future, members of the Alliance, racing against time to respond to the crisis, can cooperate in areas such as the sharing of materials and research on vaccines. The earlier antiviral drugs and vaccines are developed, the more lives can be saved.

Another role of the Alliance is to train more scientific experts through international exchanges and cooperation. They can take up the baton in the fight against viruses and pass it on to the next generation of medical professionals. It is hoped that the Alliance will grow bigger in the future and see more top-notch international scientific research institutions heeding its calls and participating in it. Not only will this benefit mankind, but it will also help Hong Kong become an international scientific research cooperation hub.

As China's main gateway, Hong Kong enjoys the backing of the country and is connected to the rest of the world. The central government has repeatedly mentioned that Hong Kong's internationalisation is its characteristic and advantage. For Hong Kong to integrate into the overall development of the country, it must make good use of its international platforms and expand its circle of friends so as to better leverage its international advantages. This applies not only to the financial field, but also to scientific research cooperation.

The establishment of the Alliance in Hong Kong demonstrates the city's international character. Even though Sino-US relations have been unsatisfactory in recent years, Hong Kong can still strive to become a bridge between China and the US at the level of non-governmental cooperation.

Diversity and openness are two important pillars that underpin Hong Kong as an international city. To maintain a diverse and open social atmosphere is to maintain the city's uniqueness and consolidate Hong Kong's competitiveness and advantages. Undeniably, Western societies' impression of the city has deteriorated in recent years. When the SAR authorities actively promote Hong Kong, the most important thing is to let the outside world see that Hong Kong society remains diverse and open.

明報社評2023.12.05：科研聯盟彰顯國際性 港可成中美民間橋樑

大流行病研究聯盟（下稱「聯盟」）在港成立，創會成員包括本港、內地、美國、澳洲及新加坡五地的科研機構，發起人袁國勇與何大一希望，「聯盟」可以為新發傳染病研究出力。

新冠疫情全球大流行，保守估計至少奪去2000多萬人的性命，雖然世衛今年初正式宣布大流行結束，然而經此一役，科學界深明必須為下一次傳染病大流行，及早做好應對準備。「聯盟」正是在此背景下成立。

袁國勇表示，未來25年內，可能有一半機率再次發生與新冠疫情相同規模的病毒大流行，鑑於現時很多傳染病都是在環太平洋地區開始，構建一個跨太平洋的科研聯盟，至為重要。何大一亦稱，期待「聯盟」可以促進國際間的頂尖機構深入協作，共同推進新發傳染病研究。

戰勝病毒需要群策群力，不同科研機構各有所長，組建國際研究聯盟，可以優勢互補。未來若遇到新發呼吸系統傳染病，「聯盟」成員可以在材料共享、疫苗研究等多方面合作，爭分奪秒應對危機，早一天研發出抗病毒藥物及疫苗，就能拯救多一批人的生命。

另外，「聯盟」另一作用，是透過國際交流合作，培訓更多科學人才，承先啟後與病毒作戰。期待「聯盟」未來可以繼續壯大，得到更多一流國際科研機構響應和參與，這不僅是全人類之福，也有利於香港成為國際科研合作樞紐。

香港作為國家主要門戶，背靠國家聯通世界，中央最近一再提及，國際化是香港的特色和優勢，融入國家發展大局，必須善用國際化平台、開拓朋友圈，更好地發揮國際化優勢。有關說法不單適用於金融領域，科研合作亦然。

「聯盟」在港成立，彰顯了香港的國際性，即使近年中美關係欠佳，但在民間合作層面，香港依然可以力爭成為中美之間的橋樑。

多元開放是支持香港作為國際化都市的兩根重要支柱，維護多元開放的社會氛圍，就是維護香港獨特性，就是鞏固香港的競爭力和優勢。近年西方社會對香港印象變差，乃是無可否認的事實，特區當局積極唱好香港，最重要是讓外界看到香港社會依舊多元開放。

■ Glossary 生字 /

claim : (of a disaster, an accident, etc.) to cause somebody's death

top-notch : excellent; of the highest quality

underpin : to support or form the basis of an argument, a claim, etc.