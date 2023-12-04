Editorial : Greater Bay Area Needs to Play Catch-up

The Yangtze River Delta region accounts for 4% of China's territory, 17% of the country's population, and nearly a quarter of the country's total economic output. Against the backdrop of a national economic slowdown, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Anhui and Jiangsu outperformed the other parts of the country in the first three quarters of this year, recording economic growth of 6.3%, 6.2%, 6.1% and 5.8% respectively, much higher than the national average of 5.2%. The fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping chose to convene the forum on deepening the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta at this moment was aimed at setting out higher requirements.

The five major tasks proposed by Xi Jinping include: (1) strengthening cross-regional synergy of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, (2) accelerating the improvement of integrated development systems and mechanisms, (3) actively promoting high-level collaborative opening up, (4) strengthening ecological environment joint protection and management, and (5) striving to improve capabilities for secure development. In fact, these goals had been formulated a few years ago, and this time around Xi simply required that they be strengthened and accelerated.

Xi also pointed out six areas in which the Yangtze River Delta region should do better, namely

(1) developmental radiation and driving role,

(2) the integration of key areas and regions, (3) the level of division of labour in the industrial chain and supply chain, (4) the leader's driving force effects, (5) the degree of reform and opening up, and

(6) the governance of super-large and megacities. There are still shortcomings in these aspects. Improvement and hard work are still needed, so is

in-depth development.

The Yangtze River Delta region enjoys unique advantages. It is where domestic and international capital is concentrated. It also has strong scientific and technological strengths, close connections with the outside world and sophisticated transportation within the region. Such factors have contributed to the rapid development of the entire region. However, to accelerate integration, there are two obstacles to break through. The first is the formulation of common standards to break down administrative barriers. The second is the driving force of a leader to break regional divisions.

In the mainland's administrative system, provinces are the building blocks (a directly administered municipality is equivalent to a province in status). From the fiscal system, tax system, education to medical care, everything is organised according to the

province-city hierarchy. Within a province, administration is subdivided according to cities and counties, but the criteria for classification differ from province to province. These structures are extremely rigid and monolithic. In the early days of reform and opening up, provinces and cities developed in their own way, and there was more competition than cooperation.

The central government has proposed to develop regional economies. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area and Chengdu-Chongqing economic circles that have formed have achieved different progress in integration. The main reason why the Yangtze River Delta region has developed at the fastest pace is Shanghai's indisputable leading role.

The regional economy is a national development strategy. The fact that the Yangtze River Delta's integration is a success and has enjoyed additional support from the central government is beneficial to the development of the whole country. Guangdong must also play catch-up in the development of the Greater Bay Area lest it should be left in the dust by the Yangtze River Delta.

明報社評2023.12.04：習近平督促長三角一體化 粵港澳大灣區宜快馬加鞭

中共總書記習近平上周考察上海，並在當地召開「深入推進長三角一體化發展座談會」，向長三角三省一市官員提出要求，「率先形成更高層次改革開放新格局」。

長三角地區以4%的國土面積，集聚了全國17%的人口，經濟總量則佔全國近四分之一。在全國經濟發展減速的大環境下，今年前三季「跑贏大市」，浙江、上海、安徽和江蘇分別錄得6.3%、6.2%、6.1%和5.8%的經濟增長，比全國平均5.2%高出不少。習近平總書記此刻召開長三角一體化發展座談會，目的是提出更高的要求。

習近平提出的五大任務：加強科技創新和產業創新跨區域協同、加快完善一體化發展體制機制、積極推進高層次協同開放、加強生態環境共保聯治、着力提升安全發展能力。其實，這些目標都是幾年前訂定的，這次是要求加強加快而已。

習近平同時指出長三角地區的6個不足之處：在發展輻射和帶動作用、重點領域和區域的一體化、產業鏈和供應鏈分工水平、龍頭帶動作用、改革開放程度、超大和特大城市的治理，這些方面都還有短板，仍需提升或者尚需努力，而且需要縱深發展。

長三角地區得天獨厚，國內國際資本集中、科技實力雄厚、對外聯繫密切，地區內交通運輸渠道發達，這些都是地區整體發展迅速的因素，但要加速做到一體化，有兩個關口要有所突破，一是制定共同標準，打破行政壁壘，二是要有龍頭帶動，打破地區分割。

內地的行政體系以省為單位（直轄市相當於省級），無論財政稅制，到教育醫療，都按省市分配，一省之內又按市縣層層劃分，標準也不盡相同，幾乎是鐵板一塊，雷打不動。在改革開放初期，八仙過海各顯神通，各省市競爭大於合作。

中央提出要搞區域經濟，現在已經形成的京津冀、長三角、大灣區和成渝經濟圈，一體化進度有所不同。長三角地區發展最快的主要原因，是上海扮演龍頭大佬的角色理所當然。

區域經濟是國家發展戰略，長三角在一體化方面有所成就，並且再獲中央加持，對全國發展有利，廣東在大灣區發展方面也要急起直追，不能被長三角拋離太遠。

■ Glossary 生字 /

bring forth : to produce something

outperform : to achieve better results than somebody or something

monolithic : monolithic organisation, political system etc. is very large and powerful and difficult to change