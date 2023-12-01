Editorial : Henry Kissinger's Insights and Wisdom

Kissinger was a brilliant scholar before becoming a politician. Between 1973 and 1977, he served as secretary of state in the Nixon and Ford administrations. If Otto von Bismarck, the chancellor of Germany in the 19th century famous for his "iron and blood" approach, was an advocate of Realpolitik, then Kissinger was one of the most skilful politicians in this school of thought in the 20th-century international diplomatic arena.

He once described that, since the founding of the US, the fundamental dilemma of its diplomacy lay in the conflict between its idealistic tradition and real power politics. In his view, advancing US national interests was of overriding importance, while promoting the so-called "American values" was never his diplomatic philosophy.

In 1973, the US, South Vietnam and North Vietnam signed the Paris Peace Accords. Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in the same year for mediating the ceasefire. This, however, was regarded by many anti-war activists as a great irony. In fact, the biggest purpose of Kissinger's mediation was to withdraw US troops from South Vietnam and lift the US out of the quagmire of war. In order to cut off the military supply chain of the Viet Cong troops in the south, he supported Nixon's secret bombing of Cambodia, a neutral side, resulting in the deaths of at least 50,000 local civilians.

Furthermore, in the early 1970s, the US secretly supported the bloody coup of Chile's right-wing military and acquiesced in the Argentine military regime's suppression of dissidents and the killing of tens of thousands of people. Kissinger's role in these events was also called into question. In the eyes of many people, Kissinger was a war criminal.

There has always been a lot of controversy surrounding Kissinger. Some people think he had blood on his hands. Others regard him as a lobbyist and consultant for the rich and powerful in American political and business circles, arguing that he simply represented the interests of the elite. However, presumably many people would agree that Kissinger was indeed a master of international strategy with unique insights into the global order. The strategy of fostering relationships with China to counter the Soviet Union was a brilliant move, which also changed the future course of events in the global order.

In the 1970s, Kissinger, on the one hand, advocated fostering relationships with China to counter the Soviet Union, and on the other hand promoted détente between the US and the Soviet Union. He once explained the rationale behind such a diplomatic strategy. US foreign strategy required an understanding of its limitations and a compromise with reality, and the détente with the Soviet Union was a long-term strategy wisdom amidst a marathon competition with this rival. Crisis and confrontation should be the last resort of foreign policy rather than the daily routine of relations between great powers.

What US political circles and diplomatic think tanks need most now is such wisdom. They should not yield to and be led by populist politics and ideology. From this perspective, Kissinger's diplomatic thoughts not only have stood the test of time but are also what this era calls for.

明報社評2023.12.01：洞察世局能力非凡 基辛格智慧未過時

美國前國務卿基辛格逝世，享年100歲。基辛格一生爭議甚多，但他對世界秩序的洞見，以及外交手腕之高明，卻是毋庸置疑，自尼克遜以來，多位美國總統皆視他為外交顧問。

基辛格學而優則仕，1973至77年，他先後在尼克遜和福特政府內擔任國務卿。若說19世紀德國鐵血宰相俾斯麥是現實主義外交（Realpolitik）之倡導者，基辛格則是20世紀國際外交舞台上，其中一位最精於此道之人。

他曾形容，自立國以來，美國外交的根本兩難，在於理想主義傳統與現實權力政治的衝突，而在他眼中，伸張美國國家利益，顯然高於一切，宣揚所謂「美國價值」，從來不是他的外交信念。

1973年，美國與南北越簽訂「巴黎和平協議」，基辛格因斡旋停火，同年獲頒諾貝爾和平獎，但不少反戰人士都認為這是莫大諷刺。事實上，基辛格斡旋協議最大目的，不過是讓美軍撤出南越，從戰爭泥沼抽身；為了切斷越共部隊在南部的補給，他又支持尼克遜向中立的柬埔寨，展開秘密轟炸行動，導致當地至少5萬平民死亡。

另外，1970年代初，美國暗中支持智利右翼軍人血腥政變、默許阿根廷軍人政權鎮壓異己殺害數萬人，基辛格在事件中的角色，同樣備受質疑，在不少人眼中，基辛格是戰犯。

圍繞基辛格的爭議從來不少，有人認為他滿手沾血，亦有人視他為美國政商權貴的說客顧問，其主張所代表的不過是精英利益，惟相信不少人都同意，基辛格確是國際戰略大師，對世界秩序見解精闢獨到，當年「聯華制蘇」正是高明一着，也改寫了之後世界格局走向。

1970年代，基辛格一邊主張「聯華制蘇」，一邊推動美蘇緩和（détente），他曾解釋這一外交戰略背後的理念：美國對外戰略需要明白局限所在，跟現實妥協，緩和是與蘇聯馬拉松式競爭的一種長期戰略智慧，危機和對抗應該是外交政策的最後手段，而不是大國關係的日常。

現在美國政界和外交智庫最需要的，就是這樣的一種智慧，而不是隨波逐流，繼續被民粹政治和意識形態牽着走。從這一角度而論，基辛格的外交思想不僅未過時，反而是這個時代所需。

■ Glossary 生字 /

overriding : more important than anything else in a particular situation

quagmire : a difficult or dangerous situation

acquiesce : to accept something without arguing, even if you do not really agree with it