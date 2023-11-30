Editorial：SFC is Too Passive in Combating Virtual Asset Frauds

Last year, the government amended the ''Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance'' to put virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs) under regulation. On 1 June this year, a licensing system for VATPs came into effect officially. The authorities deliberately provided a one-year grace period, with the original intention of allowing existing trading platforms that intended to obtain a licence enough time to prepare. This, unexpectedly, gave fraudsters an opportunity.

In September this year, JPEX, a VATP, was accused of making false and misleading statements through Internet celebrities and over-the-counter virtual asset money changers. Then large numbers of customers were unable to ''cash out'' (withdraw money from their accounts). Suspecting fraud, the police conducted investigations, and more than 30 people were arrested. There have been over 2,600 victims, involving losses of HK$1.6 billion.

While its reverberations have yet to subside, another incident has happened. Last weekend the police announced that a so-called VATP named HOUNAX was allegedly involved in fraud. Over a hundred people were unable to withdraw money after ''cash in'', their losses totalling upwards of $150 million. The person with the greatest losses is a woman in her sixties believed to have fallen into the scam in this June. She has lost $12 million.

On the one hand, the SFC has emphasised that it will take action to protect investors. It says it has zero tolerance for violations, will not turn a blind eye to them and will not shirk its responsibilities. On the other hand, it has stressed that HOUNAX is an ''unregulated and unlicensed platform'', adding that the SFC has no power to stop its operations or block its website. It also states the practice of ''talking up a financial product in order to sell off one's holding of it'' is common in fraud cases, and it is often seen in London Gold fraud cases, so it does not imply significant regulatory flaws. The fact that HOUNAX required investors to transfer their money to a third-party account was itself a red flag.

All this gives people the impression that the SFC does not think HOUNAX is within the scope of its regulation. The problem is not a lack of oversight or enforcement on the part of the SFC, but rather in the fact that some investors have ''failed to do their research''. If investors had a habit of paying attention to the common tactics involved in financial product fraud, actively visiting the SFC's website and checking the list of suspicious VATPs), they would not have fallen into the trap.

Combating fraud is a race against time. Both the public and the authorities should report anything suspicious immediately and exchange information as soon as possible to prevent more people from falling into the trap. The public learnt about the HOUNAX incident last week, two months after the SFC received the first complaint. This is by no means ideal.

Some lawmakers have suggested amending the legislation to empower the SFC to block suspicious VATP websites, regulate the dissemination of misleading or false information and even order such platforms to cease operations. Such measures can certainly be considered. Yet, if the SFC does not change its passive mindset, virtual asset scams such as JPEX and HOUNAX might keep happening in the future.

明報社評 2023.11.30：打擊虛擬資產詐騙案 證監作為不足太被動

本港接連發生虛擬資產詐騙案，繼JPEX之後，近日又有HOUNAX，證監會強調有採取措施保護投資者，公眾觀感卻是另一回事。

去年政府修訂《打擊洗錢及恐怖分子資金籌集條例》，將虛擬資產交易平台納入規管。今年6月1日，虛擬資產交易平台發牌制度正式生效，當局特設一年寬限期，本意是讓有意領牌的現有交易平台，有足夠時間準備，未料卻讓騙徒有機可乘。

今年9月，虛擬資產交易平台JPEX被指透過網紅及場外找換店，作出虛假及誤導陳述，事後大批客戶「出金」（提取資產）失敗，警方循詐騙方向調查，超過30人被捕，受害者逾2600人，涉款16億元。

一波未平一波又起，警方上周末又公布，一個名為HOUNAX的所謂「虛擬資產交易平台」，疑涉詐騙，逾百人「入金」後無法提款，合計損失超過1.5億元，失款最多的一名六旬婦人，相信於今年6月墮入騙局，損失1200萬元。

證監會一方面強調會採取措施保護投資者，對違規行為零容忍，不會坐視不理或推諉責任，另一方面則強調，HOUNAX是「不受規管的無牌平台」，證監會無權停止其運作或封鎖其網站，又說「唱高散貨」是金融產品詐騙案慣常手法，常見於倫敦金騙案，不代表監管上有很多缺陷，HOUNAX要求投資者將本金匯至第三方戶口，其實已是一個警示。

有關說法令人覺得，證監會認為HOUNAX不在其規管範圍之內，問題不在證監會監管執法不力，而是一些投資者「沒有做功課」，如果投資者平日有留意金融產品詐騙慣常手法，又會主動上證監會網站，查看可疑虛擬資產交易平台，就不會中招。

打擊詐騙罪行，必須爭分奪秒，無論市民和當局都應該「見疑即報」，盡快互通消息，避免有更多人墮入圈套。公眾上周得知HOUNAX事件，跟證監會首度接獲投訴，相隔兩個月，情况絕不理想。

有議員建議修例，賦權證監會可以封鎖可疑虛擬資產交易平台網站、規管散播誤導不實資訊，甚至勒令平台停止運作，有關做法固然可以考慮，但如果證監會不改被動心態，類似JPEX或HOUNAX等的虛擬資產騙局，未來還有可能接二連三發生。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

talk something up：to describe somebody/something in a way that makes them sound better than they really are

red flag：something that shows or warns you that something might be wrong, illegal etc.

empower：to give somebody the power or authority to do something