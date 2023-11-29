Editorial：The Two Power Companies are Playing the Numbers Game Again

The scheme, providing a guaranteed return of 8% rarely seen in other parts of the world, is obviously skewed towards the interests of the two power companies. The absurdity of the scheme was particularly highlighted by the fact that Hongkong Electric (HK Electric) could have theoretically got an ''incentive award'' for the one-hour power outage on Hong Kong Island this year. Although the incentive and penalty mechanism has been revised as a result of the midterm review, the ''permitted return'' arrangement remains unchanged. As several power generation projects invested by the two power companies will soon kick off, the basic tariffs are bound to go up. The government has claimed that the increase in basic tariffs in the next five years will be similar to the inflation rate, which raises questions on whether the government has underestimated the increase.

The electricity tariff in Hong Kong is comprised of the ''basic tariff'' and the ''fuel cost adjustment'' fee. The former mainly reflects the power companies' operational costs and fixed investments, while the latter reflects the fluctuations in international fuel prices and is paid to the power companies by users. The sum of these two components is the ''net tariff''. The Hong Kong electricity market is monopolised by the two power companies. Under the SCAs between the government and the two companies, no matter how the Hong Kong economy is doing, the two companies can enjoy a maximum return of 8% every year according to the terms. As it is currently the year for the midterm review of the SCAs, the government and the two power companies announced the review results yesterday (28 November).

The new tariff arrangement will take effect on New Year's Day next year. The authorities stated that the two power companies will ''reduce their electricity charges''. HK Electric will lower its net tariff by 16% year-on-year, while CLP Power will decrease it by 7.4% year-on-year. As for the midterm review, the government said the two companies have agreed to modify the SCAs in these three areas: (a) setting up a special tariff relief mechanism to relieve stress on household users during energy crises; (b) introducing a new penalty mechanism for major power supply interruptions; (c) increasing the disclosure of information on matters such as fuel costs and fuel procurement to improve transparency.

The two power companies always play the numbers game with the public when they adjust the tariff rate each year. Terms like the so-called ''tariff freezes'' or ''tariff reductions'' are often just used to downplay how they are appearing to cut charges when they are in fact raising them. It has become a common occurrence in recent years that the basic tariff and the fuel adjustment charges are increased alternately. As international energy prices have stabilised in recent months, this time the two companies are once again raising the basic tariff. HK Electric will increase it by 4.4%, and CLP Power by 3.1%, both of which exceed the present inflation rate of nearly 2%. It cannot be ruled out that global energy prices may be pushed up again in the coming year. There are still many variables affecting the price of net tariffs that people will have to pay.

The government said yesterday that the total capital investment by the two power companies in the coming five years will be lower than that in the last five-year development plan. It is expected that the average annual increase in the two companies' basic tariffs will be close to the inflation rate, at around 2% to 3%. However, there are many questions regarding whether the actual situation will turn out to be as what the authorities said it would be.

明報社評 2023.11.29：兩電又玩數字遊戲 基本電費升勢堪憂

政府與兩電公布明年電費及利潤管制協議中期檢討結果，明年「淨電費」下調，似乎是好消息，現實是兩電「基本電費」加幅均高於通脹，淨電費按年下降，只因近期國際能源價格遠低於年初水平，倘若明年能源價格反彈，市民繳交的燃料費隨時又要上調。

利潤管制協議向兩電利益顯著傾斜，8%利潤保證安排世間罕見，今年港島大停電一小時，港燈理論上竟可「有賞」，突顯協議荒謬。中期檢討結果，對賞罰機制作出修訂，但「准許利潤」安排紋風不動。兩電多個機組投資項目即將上馬，基本電費勢將水漲船高。政府聲稱未來5年基本電費年均增幅與通脹相若，有否低估加幅，令人懷疑。

本港電費由「基本電費」及「燃料調整費」組成，前者主要反映電力公司的營運開支、固定投資等，後者反映國際燃料價格變動，由用戶向電力公司支付，兩者合計就是「淨電費」。兩電在本港電力市場擁有壟斷地位，政府與兩電的「利潤管制協議」，不管香港經濟好壞，兩電都可根據管制協議，每年賺盡8%回報。今年是利潤管制協議中期檢討之年，昨天政府兩電一併交代檢討結果。

新電費安排明年元旦生效，當局表示，兩電將「減電費」，港燈淨電費按年下調16%，中電則按年減7.4%。中期檢討方面，政府表示兩電同意就3個範疇修改《管制計劃協議》，包括設立特別電費紓緩機制，在能源危機時減輕住宅用戶壓力；針對大型供電中斷事故，引入新懲罰機制；加強披露關於燃料成本及燃料採購等資料，提高透明度。

兩電電費調整，年年都跟市民玩數字遊戲，所謂「凍價」、「減價」等說法往往不過是在淡化「明減實加」。基本電費與燃料調整費輪流加，乃是近年常見情况。隨着近月國際能源價格回順，兩電今回又着手加基本電費，港燈上調4.4%，中電則上調3.1%，兩者均高於目前接近2%的通脹率。不排除國際能源價格來年又被推高，市民需要繳付的淨電費，仍有不少變數。

政府昨天表示，兩電未來5年總資本投資額，會較上一個5年發展計劃為低，預料期內兩電基本電費年均增長與通脹率相若，約為2%至3%。然而實際情况會否一如當局所言，存在不少疑問。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

outpace：to go, rise, improve, etc. faster than somebody or something

procurement：the process of obtaining supplies of something, especially for a government or an organisation

downplay：to try to make something seem less important than it really is