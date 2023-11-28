Editorial：Upgrading and Transformation of HK's Maritime Industry

In the 1980s and 1990s, the throughput of Hong Kong's container terminals was ranked first in the world for a long time. The 21st century saw the continuous deepening of reform and opening up on the mainland and the rapid development of its port logistics. Hong Kong's role as the shipping hub port for the Pearl River Delta has also changed. The overall throughput of Hong Kong's container terminals has been on a downward trend over the past decade or so, such decline even exacerbated by the Sino-US trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to individuals in the industry, container terminals in Hong Kong and the mainland are experiencing a glut of services. Earlier, Hongkong International Terminals Limited said that due to reduced cargo volume and insufficient demand, the northern part of Container Terminal 9, covering an area of about 19 hectares, had been gradually taken out of operation since 2020. It became completely idle last year.

Currently, the list of top ten ports with the highest container throughput in the world is topped by Shanghai, with Singapore ranked second. Hong Kong has dropped to 9th place, lagging behind Shenzhen (4th place) and Guangzhou (5th place) in the Greater Bay Area. Hong Kong's return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic has not propelled the city's container throughput significantly. Quite the contrary, factors such as weak global trade and geopolitical tensions have held back Hong Kong's performance in import and export as well as re-export. In the first ten months of this year, Hong Kong's container throughput fell by 15% year-on-year.

Hong Kong is facing a shortage of land and housing supply. In recent years, some people in political and business circles have claimed from time to time that Hong Kong's container terminals are "in decline". They argued that instead of letting them cling on, it is better for developers to use the land of the terminals to build housing so that there is no need to reclaim land from the sea, and so on.

When it comes to land supply, Hong Kong has long been hamstrung by property developers. The building of an artificial island through land reclamation from the sea is an important means for the SAR government to rebuild its land reserves and regain its initiative in land supply. At present, the land occupied by container terminals is entirely owned by developers. It is crystal clear who will be the greatest beneficiary if the land, instead of an artificial island, is used to put up buildings. After all, the crux of the matter is whether Hong Kong's maritime and port industries are truly beyond saving.

Obviously, this is not the view of the central government. In the "14th Five-Year Plan", there is mention of Hong Kong's "eight major positionings". This is about facing the future, rather than remembering the past. The central government's positioning of Hong Kong as the international shipping centre and the international aviation hub reflects its belief that Hong Kong will continue to play an important role in international sea and air transport in the future for the country.

The Transport and Logistics Bureau will soon publish an action plan on the maritime and port development strategy to strengthen high-end shipping services and promote the development of smart initiatives in the industry. The government is also actively preparing for the Greater Bay Area International Shipping Conference. It is hoped that the SAR authorities will play an active role in successfully promoting the upgrading and transformation of Hong Kong's maritime logistics industry.

明報社評 2023.11.28：海運業升級轉型 貨櫃碼頭須革新

香港貨櫃碼頭吞吐量和世界排名近年拾級而下，更有碼頭用地閒置，有意見認為本港航運業競爭力已不及內地港口，走向式微無可避免，但這顯然不是中央看法。

上世紀八九十年代，香港貨櫃碼頭吞吐量長期位居世界第一。踏入21世紀，隨着內地改革開放不斷深化、港口物流發展蓬勃，香港作為珠三角航運中樞港口的角色，也出現了變化。本港碼頭貨櫃吞吐量，過去10多年整體趨勢向下，中美貿易戰與新冠疫情，更令跌勢進一步加劇。

業界人士稱，本港以至內地貨櫃碼頭都出現「供過於求」現象，香港國際貨櫃碼頭早前表示，由於貨量減少，需求不足，九號貨櫃碼頭北一幅佔地約19公頃用地，自2020年起陸續停用，去年更已全面閒置。

目前全球十大貨櫃吞吐量最高港口，上海居首新加坡居次，香港跌至第9，在大灣區內落後於深圳（第4）及廣州（第5），疫後開關復常，未助本港貨櫃吞吐量顯著反彈，反而因為全球貿易疲弱，以及地緣政治緊張等因素，導致本港進出口及轉口表現受壓，今年首10個月，本港貨櫃吞吐量按年下跌了一成半。

香港土地房屋供應不足，近年政商界不時有人聲稱，本港貨櫃碼頭「式微」，與其「苟延殘喘」，不如讓發展商將碼頭用地拿來建屋，這樣就毋須填海造地，云云。

香港土地供應長期受制於發展商，人工島填海是特區政府重建土地儲備、奪回土地供應主導權的重要手段。現時貨櫃碼頭用地全由發展商持有，用來起樓代替人工島，誰是最大得益者，可謂清楚不過。問題是本港海運及港口事業，是否委靡到無可救藥？

中央的看法，顯然並非如此。「十四五」規劃提及香港「八大中心」定位，乃是面向未來，而不是緬懷過去；國際航運中心及國際航空樞紐這兩個定位，反映中央認為未來香港在國際海運與空運方面，對國家仍有重要作用。

運輸及物流局稍後將公布《海運發展策略行動綱領》，加強高端航運服務、推動行業智能化，另外政府也在積極籌辦大灣區國際航運會議。期望特區當局能積極發揮作用，成功推動本港海運物流業升級轉型。

/ Glossary生字 /

throughput：the amount of work that is done, or the number of people that are dealt with, in a particular period of time

glut：a situation in which there is more of something than is needed or can be used

cling on：to continue trying to stay in power, in business etc.