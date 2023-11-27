Editorial : Hong Kong Lagging behind Shenzhen in Attracting Talent

With its rich pool of talent and strong scientific research capabilities, Hong Kong should contribute more to the development of an innovation and technology centre. However, Shenzhen, its neighbouring city, has put far more effort into cultivating and competing for talent than Hong Kong, and has contributed four academicians to the two academies this time. While it is still lagging Hong Kong in terms of the overall number of academicians, it has been closing the gap rapidly in recent years.

The academician, either in the CAS or the CAE, is the most prestigious academic title in China's science and technology sector. The number of academicians that a region or university supplies is a reflection of its scientific research capabilities. Beijing and Shanghai are the focus of the country's investment in scientific research, and Tsinghua University and Peking University are where top scientific researchers cluster together. No region in the country would regard these two cities or universities as being in the same league. The two academies have been selecting academicians over the past few decades and there are currently over 1,800 of them in total. Hong Kong has 32 academicians in the CAS and seven in the CAE. Three of them are already working on the mainland.

This year, 59 academicians have been added to the CAS. There were 583 candidates, 10 of whom were from Hong Kong. Professor Dennis Lo from the Faculty of Medicine of CUHK has been selected as an academician of the CAS for his team's breakthrough in cancer detection technology. In the selection of academicians for the CAE, there was one candidate in Hong Kong, but he was not chosen in the end.

As for Shenzhen, 12 scholars were nominated, and four were finally selected. Their scientific achievements are impeccable, and they are well-deserved to become academicians. The 25% success rate might have to do with some practices in Shenzhen, and worthwhile having a closer look.

Among the four selected academicians originally from Shenzhen, the only academician of the CAE is Li Qingquan. He was the president of Shenzhen University beginning 2012 and still leads his team in many national key research projects. There would be nothing controversial to say that he is a Shenzhen-homegrown academician.

In addition to their academic and honorary status, academicians of the two academies are also at an advantage when competing for national research funds. A research project that is led by academicians is likely to succeed with less effort. Therefore, the more academicians a region or university has, the greater the chance of obtaining national research funding.

Shenzhen is actively investing resources to attract more talent to put down roots. It is also creating conditions flexibly to compete for talent. Apart from proving its ability to produce homegrown academicians and improving its reputation, attracting talent will also enable it to obtain more scientific research resources and lay a solid foundation for the development of high-tech industries. In addition to increasing investment in scientific research funds, Hong Kong should also pay attention to the academicians of the two academies and learn from Shenzhen's active and flexible approach when competing for talent.

明報社評2023.11.27：香港當選院士現頹勢 搶人才深圳再下一城

兩年一度的兩院院士遴選結果揭盅，香港中文大學醫學院盧煜明教授當選中國科學院院士，這是自4年前有港產院士之後，再次增添院士。

香港人才濟濟，科研實力雄厚，對於發展創新科技中心應有所貢獻，惟跟鄰近的深圳市相比較，深圳投放在培育人才和搶人才方面，遠比香港多下工夫，這次兩院院士有4人獲選，雖然整體數字仍落後於香港，但近年急起直追。

中國科學院和工程院院士，是中國科學技術界最高的學術稱號，一個地方或者一間大學擁有院士的數量，反映其科研實力。北京和上海是國家對科研投入的佈局，清華大學和北京大學是頂尖科研人員的集中地，全國任何地方都不會將這兩個城市和大學作為競爭對象。經過幾十年的遴選，目前共有兩院院士1800多人，香港有32名中科院院士和7名工程院院士，其中3人已在內地任職。

今年增選59名科學院院士，583名候選人，其中10人來自香港，中文大學醫學院盧煜明教授，憑其團隊對癌症檢測技術的突破，獲選為科學院院士。工程院士遴選，香港有一名候選人但最終落選。

深圳市獲提名的學者12人，最終4人獲選，他們的科學成就無可置疑，成為院士實至名歸。獲選機率達到25%，這跟深圳市的一些做法可能有關，值得細看。

深圳市4名獲選院士當中，唯一一名工程院士李清泉，他2012年開始擔任深圳大學校長，仍然帶領團隊擔任多個國家重點項目研究的帶頭人，說他是深圳「本土」院士，並無異議。

兩院院士除具有學術和名譽地位，還與競爭國家科研經費掛鈎，爭取科研項目若能由院士領軍，事半功倍。所以，一個地方或者一間大學，擁有兩院院士數目愈多，獲得國家科研經費機率愈大。

深圳積極投放資源，吸引更多人才落戶，也在創造靈活條件搶人才，羅致人才除了證明有足夠能力製造「本土」院士提高聲譽外，還可以獲得更多科研資源，為發展高新科技產業，奠定雄厚基礎。香港除了加強科研經費投入外，在搶人才也應該注意到兩院院士的人才，並且要學深圳的積極與靈活做法。

■ Glossary 生字 /

biannual : happening twice a year

cluster : if a group of people or things cluster somewhere, or are clustered somewhere, they form a small group in that place

homegrown : made or produced in your own country, town etc.