Editorial : Lawmakers' Remuneration Should be Reasonable

Over the past few years, Hong Kong's economic performance has been unsatisfactory. The SAR government has recorded huge fiscal deficits repeatedly. The fiscal reserves have dropped from over HK$1 trillion to less than HK$700 billion at present. When Hong Kong returned to normal after the pandemic, all sectors in society had high hopes for economic recovery initially. But things have not been quite as expected. The government's stamp duty and land sales revenue have dropped significantly. The Financial Secretary has earlier predicted that this year's fiscal deficit would be even higher than the tens of billions of dollars estimated at the beginning of the year. Analysts have forecast another deficit that exceeds $100 billion.

Hong Kong's industries lack variety, and the tax base is narrow. When the external economic circumstances become weak and affect Hong Kong's local economy, it impacts on the government's financial situation. But it must be pointed out that the current difficulties faced by Hong Kong's economy and the SAR's finances are attributable not only to occasional and cyclical factors, but also to structural problems. Externally, changes in the geopolitical environment and the trend of anti-globalisation are not favourable to Hong Kong. Domestically, problems such as ageing population and shortage of land and labour are structural factors hindering Hong Kong's development.

Economic transformation cannot be achieved overnight. It takes time to develop innovation and technology and promote industrial diversification. Also, the government has numerous tasks to do concerning people's livelihood, and this truly calls for resources. As a new engine of economic growth remains elusive, the SAR's financial situation over the next couple of years is hardly optimistic.

The strain on the SAR's finances is likely to continue for a prolonged period of time. All sides must be prepared to tide over the difficulties together. Any option of raising revenue and cutting expenditure should not be ruled out, but there is no reason to blindly contemplate cutting back on public welfare, which is essentially robbing the poor to benefit the rich. On the one hand, Legislative Council members are discussing how the government can generate revenue and manage costs. On the other hand, a subcommittee of the Legislative Council has earlier sent a questionnaire to all members, soliciting their views on lawmakers' remuneration and reimbursement of operating expenses. The results show that most lawmakers support upward adjustments. Some suggestions are even outrageous.

What is the most shocking in this questionnaire is a lawmaker's suggestion to raise their salaries by a staggering 40% from $107,000 to $150,000 per month. As for the upper limit of the reimbursement of entertainment and transportation expenses, it is suggested that the limit should increase from about $230,000 to $300,000 annually. The reason is that "lawmakers have to take care of the livelihood activities and welfare of their constituents and spend $7 to 8 million on district affairs every year", and so on.

The attendance rate of Legislative Council members has attracted much attention over the years. When reviewing the remuneration arrangements of Legislative Council members, the authorities should consider introducing a value-for-money mechanism. Not only should those who are constantly absent from meetings without reason be denied a salary rise, but also receive a pay cut. This is the only reasonable approach.

明報社評2023.11.24：政府開源節流壓力大 議員薪津安排須合理

特區政府財政轉差，立法會不久前才通過無約束力議案，促請政府審視公共財政狀况、研究如何開源節流，然而談到議員酬金、津貼及開支申領事宜，議員們似乎又有另一番見解。

過去數年，香港經濟表現失色，特區政府一再錄得巨額財赤，財政儲備由上萬億港元，降至目前不足7000億元。香港疫後復常，各方起初對復蘇寄望甚殷，未料現實不似預期，政府印花稅及賣地收入大減，財政司長早前已預告，本年度財赤將較年初估計的數百億元為高，外界估計可能再度突破千億元。

本港產業單一化，稅基又狹窄，一旦外圍疲弱打擊本地經濟，政府財政狀况也將受到牽連，然而必須指出的是，目前香港經濟及特區財政所面臨的困難，不單有偶發性及周期性的因素，也有結構性的問題。外圍方面，地緣政治環境變化、逆全球化趨勢等，皆不利於香港；內部方面，人口老化、土地和勞動力不足等問題，也是制約香港發展的結構因素。

經濟轉型無法一蹴而就，發展創科、推動產業多元化，全都需要時間，政府又有大量民生工作要做，在在需要投放資源，經濟增長新引擎未裝好，未來數年特區財政狀况，實難看好。

特區財政壓力有可能持續一段時期，各方要有心理準備共渡時艱，任何開源節流選項都不應排除，也沒理由一味想着向民生福利開刀，劫貧濟富。這邊廂，立法會議員討論政府該如何開源節流，那邊廂，立法會一個小組委員會早前就議員酬金及工作開支償還款額，向全體議員發問卷，結果顯示大部分議員都支持向上調整，部分建議甚至令人為之側目。

今次問卷調查，最令人震驚是一名議員建議大幅加薪四成，由月薪10.7萬增至15萬元，至於酬酢及交通開支償還款額上限，則建議由大約23萬元，增至每年30萬元，理由是「議員要照顧地區居民的民生活動和福利，每年在地區事務要花700萬至800萬元」，云云。

立法會議員出席率，多年來備受關注。當局檢討立法會議員薪酬安排，應考慮引入衡工量值機制，若經常無故缺席會議，不僅不應加薪，甚至還要減薪，這才是合理做法。

■ Glossary 生字 /

elusive : difficult to find, define or achieve

staggering : so great, shocking or surprising that it is difficult to believe

constituent : a person who lives, and can vote in a constituency